James and Jo Ellen (Sparks) Rogers, who live on Big Walnut Road in Galena, have been married for 50 years. They will celebrate the occasion with a private event for family and friends on Saturday, September 1st.

James Rogers married the former Jo Ellen Sparks on August 31, 1968. He is a retired farmer and they are both retired school bus drivers. They have two daughters, Cathy Leber of Marshall, Illinois and Christy Viers of Lewis Center, Ohio. They have three grandchildren.