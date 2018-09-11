Spinosaurus strikes New Albany

The McCoy to Host National Geographic Live’s SPINOSAURUS: LOST GIANT OF THE CRETACEOUS October 19

National Geographic Live, National Geographic’s touring speaker series, and the McCoy Center are proud to present “Sprinosaurus: Lost Giant of the Cretaceous” with Nizar Ibrahim, a National Geographic Emerging Explorer and paleontologist. Audiences will meet Spinosaurus, the largest predatory dinosaur yet discovered—larger than T. rex—and hear the incredible story of how this prehistoric giant was almost lost to science, before being brought back to light with help from contemporary scientists. With amazing video recreating the lost world of the Cretaceous-era Sahara, Ibrahim will tell the story of Spinosaurus’ discovery, loss, and rediscovery, and explain what—other than its size— makes this ancient monster unique.

The McCoy Marquee Series presents National Geographic Live “Spinosaurus: Lost Giant of the Cretaceous” at the Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts (100 W. Dublin-Granville Rd., New Albany) on Friday, October 19, at 7 pm. Tickets are $31.50 at the CAPA Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), all Ticketmaster outlets, and www.ticketmaster.com. To purchase tickets by phone, please call (614) 469-0939 or (800) 745-3000.

German/Moroccan paleontologist Nizar Ibrahim, a postdoctoral scholar in vertebrate anatomy and paleontology at the University of Chicago and 2014 National Geographic Emerging Explorer, scours the deserts of North Africa for clues to life in the Cretaceous period when the area was a large river system teeming with a profusion of diverse life. In addition to unearthing many huge dinosaur bones, he has discovered fossil footprints and a new species of flying reptile with an 18-foot wingspan that lived 95 million years ago.

Ibrahim’s remarkable story and the findings of an international team of scientists were just published in the journal Science and as a cover story for National Geographic magazine. What has been unveiled appears to be the first truly semiaquatic dinosaur, Spinosaurus aegyptiacus.

In 2014, Ibrahim was named a National Geographic Emerging Explorer, and in 2015, he was named a TED fellow, the first paleontologist in the history of the program. His upcoming paper describing the ecosystem of what is now Morocco’s Sahara Desert in the mid-Cretaceous period promises to be a milestone, providing the most detailed account of the diversity, paleoecology, and geologic context of fossil vertebrates from North Africa.

About National Geographic Live

National Geographic Live is the live events division of National Geographic. With a broad roster of talent including renowned photographers, scientists, authors, filmmakers and adventurers, National Geographic Live’s critically acclaimed programs have connected with audiences worldwide for over a century. Currently, National Geographic Live events are held in a variety of cities around the world, including, Seattle, Tampa, Los Angeles, Florence, and Calgary. In each of these cities, speakers share behind-the-scenes stories from the front lines of exploration onstage alongside stunning imagery and gripping footage.

For more information, visit natgeolive.com

Friday, October 19, 7 pm

McCoy Center (100 W. Dublin-Granville Rd., New Albany)

Meet Spinosaurus, the largest predatory dinosaur yet discovered—larger than T. rex—and hear the incredible story of how this prehistoric giant was almost lost to science, before being brought back to light with help from contemporary scientists, including German/Moroccan paleontologist and National Geographic Emerging Explorer Nizar Ibrahim. With amazing video recreating the lost world of the Cretaceous-era Sahara, Ibrahim will tell the story of Spinosaurus' discovery, loss, and rediscovery, and explain what—other than its size— makes this ancient monster unique.

The 2018-19 Marquee Series at the McCoy Center for the Arts is made possible through the generous support of the New Albany Community Foundation and Lbrands Foundation.

About National Geographic Partners LLC

National Geographic Partners LLC (NGP), a joint venture between National Geographic and 21st Century Fox, is committed to bringing the world premium science, adventure and exploration content across an unrivaled portfolio of media assets. NGP combines the global National Geographic television channels (National Geographic Channel, Nat Geo WILD, Nat Geo MUNDO, Nat Geo PEOPLE) with National Geographic’s media and consumer-oriented assets, including National Geographic magazines; National Geographic studios; related digital and social media platforms; books; maps; children’s media; and ancillary activities that include travel, global experiences and events, archival sales, licensing and e-commerce businesses. Furthering knowledge and understanding of our world has been the core purpose of National Geographic for 130 years, and now we are committed to going deeper, pushing boundaries, going further for our consumers … and reaching millions of people around the world in 172 countries and 43 languages every month as we do it. NGP returns 27 percent of our proceeds to the nonprofit National Geographic Society to fund work in the areas of science, exploration, conservation and education. For more information visit natgeotv.com or nationalgeographic.com, or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Pinterest.

About the Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts

The Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation, established in 2007 by a unique joint operating agreement between the New Albany Community Foundation, the City of New Albany, Plain Township, and the New Albany Plain Local School District. Since opening in 2008, the McCoy Center has drawn more than 100,000 people, fulfilling its mission of fostering an appreciation of arts and culture by providing life-long learning opportunities through education, exposure, and participation. For more information, visit www.mccoycenter.org.

DELAWARE COUNTY

US 23 between Coover Rd. and Troutman Rd.

US 23 will be reduced to one lane in both directions for pavement repairs. Lanes will reopen at noon each day.

NOON THURSDAY 9/13/18: All lanes open.

Otterbein University Theatre Opens Season with “Big Fish”

Sept. 10, 2018

Westerville, OH—Otterbein University’s Department of Theatre and Dance and Department of Music present “Big Fish” at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 20; 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 23; and 8 p.m. on Sept. 21, 22, 27, 28, and 29, in the Fritsche Theatre at Cowan Hall, 30 S. Grove Street. Tickets cost $30. Call 614-823-1109 or visit www.otterbein.edu/drama.

Edward’s incredible, larger-than-life stories thrill everyone around him, but his son Will, about to have a child of his own, is determined to find the truth behind his father’s epic tales. Overflowing with heart, humor and spectacular stagecraft, Big Fish is an extraordinary musical that reminds us why we love going to the theatre – for an experience that’s richer, funnier and BIGGER than life itself.

The production is directed by Thom Christopher Warren, the newest addition to the Otterbein Theatre and Dance faculty. Prior to his employment at Otterbein, Warren spent 25 years working on and off Broadway, in companies of many National Tours, and at some of the country’s most prestigious regional theaters including The Guthrie Theatre, Paper Mill Playhouse, Hartford Stage Company, The La Jolla Playhouse, George Street Playhouse and countless summers stocks. Most recently, he finished a 15-year run with Disney’s The Lion King in both the Broadway and National Touring companies, in which he played Scar, Zazu, Timon, Pumbaa and Ed over the course of his time with the show. His tenure with the show included serving as the resident director of the second National Tour, as well as serving on the creative team of the Chinese production in Shanghai.

The Department of Theatre and Dance is thrilled to work directly with the show’s composer and lyricist, Andrew Lippa, as creative consultant. Lippa has made himself available to the cast and crew at several points during the production process remotely and has worked closely with Warren in an advisory capacity.

Tickets are $30 each and can be reserved by calling the Otterbein University box office at (614) 823-1109 or purchased online at www.otterbein.edu/drama. The box office is open 12-4 p.m. Monday through Friday and one hour prior to performances. The box office is located in Cowan Hall, 30 S. Grove Street.

Otterbein University Theatre and Dance and Department of Music presents:

“Big Fish”

Book by John August.

Music and Lyrics by Andrew Lippa.

New Based on the novel by David Wallace and the Columbia Motion Picture written by John August.

Sept. 20-23 and 27-29, 2018

Fritsche Theatre at Cowan Hall, 30 S. Grove St., Westerville

Director: Thom Christopher Warren

Music Director: Lori Kay Harvey

Choreographer: Stella Hiatt Kane

Creative Consultant: Andrew Lippa

Scenic Designer: Rob Johnson

Costume Designer: Julia Ferreri

Lighting Designer: Steven Sakowski

Sound Designer: Doc Davis

Edward Bloom…………………………………………………………………… Matthew Gittins

Will Bloom……………………………………………………………………….. Lincoln Belford

Sandra Bloom………………………………………………………………………. Noël Isaacson

Josephine (Will’s wife)……………………………………………………………. Emma Shine

Karl (the “Giant”)…………………………………………………………………….. Kyle Brace

Amos Calloway (the “Circus Man”)………………………………………… Trey Plutnicki

Jenny Hill (Will’s high school girlfriend)…………………………………… Payton Tevis

Witch…………………………………………………………………………………… Kathryn Lee

Don Price (Will’s childhood rival)………………………………………….. Kevin Buckley

Doctor Bennett……………………………………………………….. André Spathelf Sanders

Mermaid……………………………………………………………………………….. Olivia Crago

Zacky Price (Will’s childhood friend)…………………………….. Christian Heinemann

Young Will………………………………………………. Tommy Fruhan & Carson Kittaka

Ensemble: Tatum Beck, Noah Boger, Bradford Chaklos, Trevin Dutey, Maggie Ek, Abby Kress, Jeremy Hurr, Hannah Roberts, Cecilia Trippiedi.

All performances at the Fritsche Theatre at Cowan Hall, 30 S. Grove Street, Westerville.

Thursday, Sept. 20 7:30 p.m. (Opening night performance; includes post-performance reception.)

Friday, Sept. 21 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 22 8 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 23 2 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 27 8 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 28 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 29 8 p.m.

Dublin Arts Council Now Accepting

2019 Community Arts Grants Applications

Application deadline Oct. 26, 2018

DUBLIN, Ohio—(Sept. 10, 2018) Dublin Arts Council (DAC) Executive Director David S. Guion announced today that DAC is accepting applications for Community Arts Grants to local nonprofit arts organizations through Oct. 26, 2018. The grants will support programming that takes place during 2019.

According to Guion, “Dublin Arts Council’s Community Arts Grants program demonstrates our continuing commitment to support the arts in Dublin.”

By granting funds to Dublin-based nonprofit arts organizations and supporting arts projects with primary impact in Dublin, Dublin Arts Council strives to ensure a healthy community in which a variety of art forms, arts organizations and artistic projects can flourish.

Eligible organizations must be exempt under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Service, registered as a nonprofit organization with the State of Ohio and must be based in Dublin. Applying organizations are encouraged to align programs, events, activities and grant requests with the following criteria: providing education, enriching the community, developing audiences and supporting artists.

Grant application instructions and downloadable forms are available via https://dublinarts.org/news/grants/. Grant application materials must be delivered to Dublin Arts Council, 7125 Riverside Dr., Dublin, Ohio by 5 p.m. on Oct. 26, 2018.

Dublin Arts Council (DAC) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, supported in part by the City of Dublin’s hotel/motel tax and by state tax dollars allocated by the Ohio Legislature to the Ohio Arts Council (OAC). The OAC is a state agency that funds and supports quality arts experiences to strengthen Ohio communities culturally, educationally and economically. Dublin Arts Council is also supported by the National Endowment for the Arts, contributions from individuals, corporations and foundations, fundraising events, classes, gallery sales and in-kind contributions. DAC engages the community, cultivates creativity and fosters life-long learning through the arts. For more information about any of Dublin Arts Council’s programs, exhibitions and events call 614.889.7444 or visit www.dublinarts.org. Dublin Arts Council is located at 7125 Riverside Dr. in Dublin, Ohio. Hours are Tuesday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Wednesday through Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Saturday 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Attorney General DeWine Announces 2018 Take Action Scholarship Contest

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine

September 10, 2018

(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine today announced the start of the 10th annual Take Action Video Contest, which gives Ohio high school students a chance to win up to $2,500 in college scholarships.

To enter the contest, Ohio high school students (grades 9 to 12) must produce and submit a 60-second video on one of the following topics: the National Do Not Call Registry; dealing with illegal robocalls; or using technology to stop unwanted calls. The deadline to enter is Dec. 7, 2018.

Students may enter individually or in teams of two. College scholarships will be awarded to the top three winning individuals or teams: $2,500 for first place; $1,500 for second place; and $1,000 for third place.

“We encourage Ohio high school students to participate in this contest,” Attorney General DeWine said. “This is a way for students to learn about important consumer protection topics while demonstrating their creativity.”

Additional information, official rules, and guidelines are available on the Ohio Attorney General’s website at www.OhioAttorneyGeneral.gov/TakeActionContest.

Hurricane Florence threatens to unleash catastrophic inland flooding in Carolinas, Virginias

Even in lieu of the worst-case scenario, Florence has the potential to join the ranks of the costliest natural disasters in the history of the United States. Some communities may be under water for days and possibly a week or more.

AccuWeather Global Weather Center – September 10, 2018 – With the potential for Florence’s forward speed to slow and possibly stall, a current forecast of feet of rain would lead to catastrophic flash flooding and major river flooding in parts of the Carolinas, Virginia and possibly other neighboring states.

“Most of hurricane damage and loss of life occurs not on the coast, but from flooding as the result of heavy rain. And even though Hurricane Florence is a powerful storm, that will be the case here too,” AccuWeather President and Founder Dr. Joel N. Myers said.

“There could be devastating floods well in from the coast back in the hills and mountains of North Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia,” Myers said.

As AccuWeather meteorologists have warned about since the middle of the summer, any tropical storm or hurricane that moves over saturated ground in the eastern United States during the height of the hurricane season may lead to disastrous flooding.

“Strength, track and forward speed of Florence will be the major players in determining the scope and amount of rainfall and correspondingly the severity of inland flooding,” according to AccuWeather Hurricane Expert Dan Kottlowski.

Brace for flooding on par with Floyd, Joaquin and other hurricanes

Even in lieu of the worst-case scenario, Florence has the potential to join the ranks of the costliest natural disasters in the history of the United States joining Irma, Maria and Harvey in 2017; Sandy in 2012; Katrina in 2005 and Andrew in 1992.

Flood potential

In addition to storm surge flooding, inland flooding will escalate from urban and poor drainage areas to small streams. However, even as torrential rain ceases days after the initial first drops from Florence, some major rivers in the region are likely to reach major flood stage.

Some communities may be under water for days and possibly a week or more.

Download the free AccuWeather app to stay up-to-date with Florence’s expected track and impacts to the U.S.

2019 BEST COLLEGES

Ohio Wesleyan Ranks in Multiple U.S. News & World Report Categories

Ohio Wesleyan University is among the best of the nation’s best colleges, according to the newly released 2019 U.S. News & World Report rankings.

The magazine features Ohio Wesleyan in three ranked categories as well as one unranked list. According to the data, published Sept. 10, Ohio Wesleyan is:

· No. 95 among the nation’s “Best National Liberal Arts Colleges.”

· No. 67 among “Best Value Schools.”

· No. 51 in “High School Counselor Rankings.”

· One of the nation’s “A+ Schools for B Students.”

Overall, Ohio Wesleyan jumped six spots in the overall rankings, which are based on “16 metrics of academic excellence” in the areas of outcomes, faculty resources, expert opinion, financial resources, student excellence, and alumni giving.

For its 2019 rankings, U.S. News collected data on more than 1,800 independently regionally accredited institutions. Fewer than 1,400 schools were included in the rankings.

