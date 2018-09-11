I-70 closed 9/14-16

INTERSTATE 70 CLOSED DOWNTOWN THIS WEEKEND
Interstate 70 EB & WB between SR 315 and I-71 will close this weekend beginning Friday night, September 14 to install steel beams for the new Grant Ave. bridge.
Eastbound I-70 will reopen Sunday morning, while I-70 westbound will remain closed until 5 AM Monday. A map illustrating the weekend closure is below.
The new Grant St. Bridge is expected to open by Dec. 31 of this year, weather permitting. This is one in a series of ODOT projects to improve the I-70/71 corridor through downtown Columbus.
Beam Install Graphic
INTERSTATE 70 WEEKEND CLOSURES
At 9 PM FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 14, 2018:
I-70 WB will be reduced to two lanes between Miller-Kelton and SR 315
Third St. to I-70 EB ramp will close
Detour: Third St. to Livingston Ave. to I-70 EB
Broad St. to I-71 SB ramp will close
Detour: I-71 NB to I-670 WB to SR 315 SB to I-71 SB.
At 10 PM FRIDAY:
I-70 WB will be reduced to one lane between Ohio Ave. and 18th St.
I-70 EB will be reduced to two lanes between Hague Ave. and I-71
SR 315 SB to I-70 EB ramp will close
Detour: I-670 EB to I-71 SB to I-70 EB
At 11 PM, the following will close EASTBOUND :
I-71 NB to I-70 EB
Detour: I-71 NB to SR 315 NB to I-670 EB to I-71 SB to I-70 EB. For traffic to continue on I-71 NB, take SR 315 NB to I-670 EB to I-71 NB.
All lanes of I-70 EB at I-670
Detour: I-670 EB to I-71 SB to I-70 EB
Also at 11 PM, the following will close WESTBOUND:
All lanes of I-70 WB between I-71 & SR 315
Detour: I-71 NB to I-670 WB to SR 315 SB to I-70 WB
I-71 SB to I-70 WB
Detour: I-71 SB to I-670 WB to SR 315 SB to I-70 WB. For traffic to continue on I-71 SB, take I-670 WB to SR 315 SB to I-71 SB.
7 AM SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 16, 2018
All lanes and ramps of I-70 EB open
5 AM MONDAY SEPTEMBER 17, 2018
All lanes and ramps of I-70 WB open