I-70 closed 9/14-16

INTERSTATE 70 CLOSED DOWNTOWN THIS WEEKEND

Interstate 70 EB & WB between SR 315 and I-71 will close this weekend beginning Friday night, September 14 to install steel beams for the new Grant Ave. bridge.

Eastbound I-70 will reopen Sunday morning, while I-70 westbound will remain closed until 5 AM Monday. A map illustrating the weekend closure is below.

The new Grant St. Bridge is expected to open by Dec. 31 of this year, weather permitting. This is one in a series of ODOT projects to improve the I-70/71 corridor through downtown Columbus.

Beam Install Graphic

INTERSTATE 70 WEEKEND CLOSURES

At 9 PM FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 14, 2018:

I-70 WB will be reduced to two lanes between Miller-Kelton and SR 315

Third St. to I-70 EB ramp will close

Detour: Third St. to Livingston Ave. to I-70 EB

Broad St. to I-71 SB ramp will close

Detour: I-71 NB to I-670 WB to SR 315 SB to I-71 SB.

At 10 PM FRIDAY:

I-70 WB will be reduced to one lane between Ohio Ave. and 18th St.

I-70 EB will be reduced to two lanes between Hague Ave. and I-71

SR 315 SB to I-70 EB ramp will close

Detour: I-670 EB to I-71 SB to I-70 EB

At 11 PM, the following will close EASTBOUND :

I-71 NB to I-70 EB

Detour: I-71 NB to SR 315 NB to I-670 EB to I-71 SB to I-70 EB. For traffic to continue on I-71 NB, take SR 315 NB to I-670 EB to I-71 NB.

All lanes of I-70 EB at I-670

Detour: I-670 EB to I-71 SB to I-70 EB

Also at 11 PM, the following will close WESTBOUND:

All lanes of I-70 WB between I-71 & SR 315

Detour: I-71 NB to I-670 WB to SR 315 SB to I-70 WB

I-71 SB to I-70 WB

Detour: I-71 SB to I-670 WB to SR 315 SB to I-70 WB. For traffic to continue on I-71 SB, take I-670 WB to SR 315 SB to I-71 SB.

7 AM SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 16, 2018

All lanes and ramps of I-70 EB open

5 AM MONDAY SEPTEMBER 17, 2018

All lanes and ramps of I-70 WB open

https://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2018/09/i-70-weekend-closure-beams-9-14-18_crop.png