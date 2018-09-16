BACKSTAGE AT THE LINCOLN Continues Intimate, Multi-Genre Showcases of Local Artists

Backstage at the Lincoln, the Lincoln Theatre’s intimate showcase of local artists, will continue offering showcases of local authors, visual artists, and dancers to close out 2018. This series offers audiences the extraordinary opportunity to be seated on stage for the program, providing an up-close-and-personal experience with the featured artists set against the hand-painted grandeur of the Lincoln’s rare, Egyptian Revival-style motif.

The schedule is as follows:

September 20 – Visual Artist Showcase

Painter Talle Bamazi, multi-media artist Shelbi Harris Roseboro, and dollmaker Antoinette Savage will each share their art and creative processes followed by a Q&A. A sampling of their work will also be on display.

October 18 – Local Dance Showcase

Collegiate professors of dance Nyama McCarthy Brown and Crystal Michelle Perkins will speak about the creative process of messaging through dance with demonstrations.

November 29 – Local Author Showcase

Local authors Tyiesha Radford Shorts and Ani Mwalimu will read selections from their respective books followed by a Q&A.

Tickets are $10 and seating is limited. All programs begin at 7pm at the Lincoln Theatre (769 E. Long St.). Tickets can be purchased at the CAPA Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), all Ticketmaster outlets, and www.ticketmaster.com. To purchase tickets by phone, please call (614) 469-0939 or (800) 745-3000. Tickets can also be purchased at the door on the night of the show if still available.

The Backstage at the Lincoln series is made possible through the generous support of the Greater Columbus Arts Council and the Ohio Arts Council.

Support for the Lincoln Theatre’s 2018-19 season is provided in part by the Greater Columbus Arts Council, the City of Columbus, Franklin County, Nationwide, and the Ohio Arts Council to encourage economic growth, educational excellence, and cultural enrichment for all Ohioans.

About the Lincoln Theatre

First opened in 1928, the Lincoln Theatre is a landmark in African-American and jazz history. After undergoing a $13.5 million renovation funded by a partnership of public and private support, the Lincoln reopened in May 2009 as a multi-use, state-of-the-art performing arts and education center serving the diversity of the central Ohio community. The Lincoln is a bustling hub of activity 365 days a year hosting performances, rehearsals, and classes in the performing arts, as well as a wide variety of community events such as film festivals, meetings, and receptions.

Columbus Inspires Begins Discovery District Mural Project

COLUMBUS, Ohio (Sept 12, 2018) – Columbus Inspires, serving Central Ohio as a launch pad for great ideas focused on leadership, mentoring, and philanthropy, is pleased to announce the beginning of a large scale mural project in the Discovery District near downtown Columbus. The kick off to this project will begin with an original mural on the building located on 225 E. Spring Street, just east of 5th Avenue.

“Columbus Inspires is delighted to collaborate with Julie Martin, Carrie Phillips & Suzy Bureau on this outdoor mural project. Our goal with this project, and hopefully many more to come, is to encourage great public art and great public artists.” said Adam Malone, Chair of Columbus Inspires.

Framed by the City of Columbus as a back drop, the ambitious 1,260 square foot mural is expected to be completed by mid-October. “The (mural) design itself started as a play on the street name. We thought ‘What if it was always Spring on Spring Street?’.” commented artist, Carrie Phillips. From there, the artist team worked to relate the concept to the broader region by incorporating native Ohio wildflowers, the state bird, the cardinal, and the monarch butterfly into the mural design.

“We hope that neighboring organizations and businesses will be inspired by our work and build on the theme by adding their own dashes of color to the streetscape. We envision flower gardens, sculptures, and additional murals that will keep Spring Street in full bloom no matter the season.” Malone added. “We can’t wait to see what happens next.”

The collaboration has been in the works for months, after Julie, Suzy, and Carrie approached Columbus Inspires with their vision for the project.

“The collaboration between our artist team and Columbus Inspires thus far truly embodies the Spirit of Columbus. We hope this is just the start of our partnership and will lead to other largescale arts project in the city.” comments Suzy Bureau, Mural Product Manager.

The artist team and members of the Columbus Inspires board will be painting a portion of the mural on Thursday September 13th, 5:30–7:30pm and Friday September 14th, 5:30–7:30 p.m.

Both days are open to public and community members are encouraged to help bring Springtime beauty to Spring Street!

Follow Columbus Inspires (@cbusinspires) or @SpringStMural on Instagram to see how the mural progresses and find out more information on a kick-off event for the unveiling of the mural.

About Columbus Inspires

Columbus Inspires is a non-profit organization working on inspiring Columbus Young Professionals to think bigger, to think of others, and to think about the future. Columbus Inspires was born to serve young professionals and help them connect with the people, places, and things that will make them fall in love with Columbus, while serving as a launch pad for great ideas focused on leadership, mentoring, and philanthropy. Columbus Inspires has invested tens of thousands of dollars so far in Public Art projects, and most recently awarded its inaugural $5,000 “Startup Grant” to community-focused start-up, EmpowerBus. For more information, visit columbusinpires.com. Like us on Facebook at facebook.com/columbusinspires and follow us on Instagram @ColumbusInspires.

Jonathan Quick: The Iron Path on view at Dublin Arts Council Sept. 25 – Nov. 2, 2018

DUBLIN, Ohio– (Sept. 12, 2018) The Iron Path is a 10-year retrospective of the wood, metal and stone artwork of object designer and maker Jonathan Quick. The exhibition will be on view at Dublin Arts Council, 7125 Riverside Dr., in Dublin, Ohio Sept. 25 through Nov. 2.

Quick’s interest in foundry began during his graduate years at State University of New York (SUNY) at New Paltz. He is a Professor of Sculpture at Ohio Wesleyan University, Delaware, Ohio, where he has taught since 1988. His artwork has been exhibited regionally and nationally.

There are three distinct directions in Quick’s studio practice; iron foundry, in which art pieces are produced by the casting process; metal fabrication, in which cutting and welding are used to build sculpture; and woodworking.

The exhibition opens with a public reception for the artist, catered by Dublin Arts Council’s Dublin-based Visual Arts Series catering partner, The Food Smiths, on Tuesday, Sept. 25 from 6 to 8 p.m. The opening reception and the exhibition are free of charge.

Gallery hours are Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Wednesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Saturday 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Details can be found at www.dublinarts.org or by calling 614.889.7444.

Dublin Arts Council (DAC) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, supported in part by the City of Dublin, Ohio, USA’s hotel/motel tax and the Ohio Arts Council, which helps fund Dublin Arts Council and its programs with state tax dollars to encourage economic growth, educational excellence and cultural enrichment for all Ohioans. DAC is further supported by the National Endowment for the Arts, contributions from individuals, corporations and foundations, fundraising events, classes, gallery sales and in-kind contributions. DAC engages the community, cultivates creativity and fosters life-long learning through the arts.

Wall Street Journal Correspondent to Discuss ‘U.S. National Security and the Trump Administration’ Sept. 25 at Ohio Wesleyan University

DELAWARE, Ohio – Nancy A. Youssef, national security correspondent for The Wall Street Journal, will discuss “U.S. National Security and the Trump Administration” when she presents Ohio Wesleyan University’s 16th Annual Corinne Lyman Lecture on International Studies.

The award-winning journalist will speak at 7 p.m. Sept. 25 in Room 312 of OWU’s R.W. Corns Building, 78 S. Sandusky St., Delaware. Her presentation is free and open to the public.

Before joining The Wall Street Journal, Youssef served as the senior national security correspondent for Buzzfeed News and senior national security correspondent for The Daily Beast. Prior to that, she worked for McClatchy Newspapers, where she served in roles including national security correspondent, Middle East bureau chief in Cairo, and chief Pentagon correspondent in the United States.

While covering the Pentagon, Youssef focused on the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, and traveled extensively to the region to report how U.S. policies reached Afghans, Iraqis, and U.S. troops. As Baghdad bureau chief, she explored “the everyday Iraqi experience, civilian casualties, and how the U.S.’s military strategy was reshaping Iraq’s social and political dynamics.”

Founder of the Pentagon Press Association, Youssef has won several awards for her work, including the University of Virginia’s Lawrence Hall Award for Distinguished Journalism covering the Middle East, as well as awards from the Maryland-D.C. Delaware Press Association and the Detroit chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists.

A native of Washington, D.C., Youssef earned her bachelor’s degree in economics from University of Virginia and her master’s degree in security studies from Georgetown University’s School of Foreign Service.

Ohio Wesleyan’s Lyman Lecture Series is named in honor of Corinne Lyman, a retired OWU professor of politics and government. She created Ohio Wesleyan’s International Studies Program and chaired it until retiring in 1999. Learn more about the program at http://owu.edu/internationalstudies.

Founded in 1842, Ohio Wesleyan University is one of the nation’s premier liberal arts universities. Located in Delaware, Ohio, the private university offers more than 90 undergraduate majors and competes in 25 NCAA Division III varsity sports. Through Ohio Wesleyan’s signature OWU Connection program, students integrate knowledge across disciplines, build a diverse and global perspective, and apply their knowledge in real-world settings. Ohio Wesleyan is featured in the book “Colleges That Change Lives” and included in the U.S. News & World Report and Princeton Review “best colleges” lists. Learn more at www.owu.edu.

BBB Scam Spotlight: August 2018

Columbus, OH (September 12, 2018) – Each year, one in four North American households are scammed. Because money loss and identity theft can happen to anyone, BBB encourages community members to protect and inform others by reporting any scam-related experiences to BBB’s Scam Tracker.

In August, Central Ohio consumers reported $55,231 lost to scams.

BBB analyzed 67 Scam Tracker reports from August 2018 to shed a spotlight on three scams affecting our Central Ohio community:

1. Identity Theft Scam: A Westerville, Ohio woman received a call from a man using the name Chris, claiming she had won a prize. She was told she would have to pay taxes on the prize money, and sent him a check with her account number and routing number. The scammers used that information to continuously make withdrawals from her account. To this date, she has lost $50,000.

2. Online Shopping Scam: A South Linden business reported losing $2,400 ordering products online from a company called Droshi. They never received the products and Droshi kept calling and asking for more money, making threats even though the business had already paid for the order.

3. Family/Friend Emergency Scam: A business in the German Village area reported losing $1,300 to a locksmith scam. The owner called a locksmith to meet their employee at two different properties. The business was asked to give a credit card number, and told the card would not be charged until the price was quoted to the employee onsite. A quote was never given prior to the locksmith completing the job, and the business was charged $1,300 for the two properties. The business contacted the locksmith company to discuss the high charge, but the scammers were noncompliant and ignored calls. This scam was reported as a “Family/Friend Emergency Scam” but could also be considered a contractor scam.

Consumers are encouraged to report scams to BBB Scam Tracker to help protect others in the Central Ohio community.

About BBB

For more than 100 years, Better Business Bureau has been helping people find businesses, brands and charities they can trust. In 2017, people turned to BBB more than 160 million times for BBB Business Profiles on more than 5.2 million businesses and Charity Reports on 11,000 charities, all available for free at bbb.org. There are local, independent BBBs across the United States, Canada and Mexico, including BBB Serving Central Ohio, which was founded in 1921 and serves 21 counties in Central Ohio.

Study: Increasing cigarette taxes cuts sales of e-cigarettes too

MUNCIE, Indiana – Raising taxes on cigarettes reduces nicotine use, even for e-cigarettes, and increases sales of smoking cessation products, says a Ball State researcher.

Erik Nesson, a Ball State economics professor, found that a $1 cigarette excise tax increase reduces the probability that a household purchases e-cigarette products by about 22 percent and cuts the number of e-cigarette product purchases by about 42 percent. The tax also leads to an 18 percent increase in the probability that a household buys smoking cessation products.

“When cigarette taxes increase, people smoke less, cutting back on buying both cigarettes and e-cigarettes,” he said. “That was a surprise. We thought that people would cut back on cigarettes and increase purchases of the electronic option, but that doesn’t seem to be happening.

“Our results also indicate that, at least among adults, more stringent e-cigarette restrictions are unlikely to affect either cigarette or e-cigarette consumption. Furthermore, cigarette tax increases are likely to reduce nicotine intake from both cigarettes and e-cigarettes.”

Nesson joined with faculty from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh and Bates College to conduct the study, “The Relationship between Cigarettes and Electronic Cigarettes: Evidence from Household Panel Data.”

The research, published by Journal of Health Economics, is the first to examine how increases in cigarette excise taxes and smoke-free air laws (SFA laws) affect sales of e-cigarettes products among adults. Researchers tracked the purchases of households before and after increases in cigarette taxes and SFA laws using the Nielsen Consumer Panel (NCP) between the years of 2011 and 2015. The overall sample represents about 99,000 households.

“We confirm many previous studies that also find cigarette excise taxes and SFA laws reduce smoking,” Nesson said.

Nesson said the study’s results suggest potentially important implications for tobacco control policy.

“Estimates indicate that cigarette taxation remains a critical tool for controlling nicotine consumption and addiction,” he said. “Nevertheless, it is important for policymakers to understand the relationship between cigarettes and e-cigarettes.”

LICKING COUNTY: Cleveland Road in Pataskala to Close on 9/17

Ohio Department of Transportation

Beginning Monday, September 17, Cleveland Road will be closed between Taylor Road and Summit Road for installation of a culvert and sidewalks. The road will be closed for an estimated 14 days.

The Conversation

Death count debates overshadow the real story: Hurricane Maria was partly a human-made disaster

September 13, 2018

Author

Morten Wendelbo

Research Fellow, American University

Disclosure statement

Morten Wendelbo does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

Last September, President Donald Trump told Puerto Ricans they should be grateful Hurricane Maria had not caused a “real catastrophe like Katrina.”

However, mounting evidence now reveals the death toll for Maria far surpasses initial estimates. New research puts the number close to 3,000, adjusted up from just a few dozen when the president made his now infamous remark. This is an estimate, but it is virtually certain that the number is in the thousands. The president has denied these numbers, but without offering any evidence to support his claims.

The devastating truth is that most of the deaths in Puerto Rico were avoidable. The majority of fatalities were not caused by the hurricane’s force, but by the failure of the U.S. disaster response system. Many people died in the days and months after Maria because they lacked access to basic lifesaving goods and services.

The president’s comparison between the Katrina disaster and Puerto Rico’s plight after Maria highlights a major underlying problem. Using fatalities to gauge the magnitude of disaster assumes that all disasters are made the same. The disaster following Hurricane Maria shows us that this is fundamentally untrue.

Understanding this fact is necessary to grapple with how such a disaster was allowed to unfold on U.S. soil, despite one of the biggest and most well-prepared disaster response forces in the world.

Fatality counts are virtually useless

More than 3.3 million Americans were caught in Hurricane Maria’s path. Almost all of the deaths occurred in the aftermath of the hurricane.

Compare that to Katrina, when a large proportion of the fatalities occurred immediately during the hurricane. Failing levies caused many to drown as their homes were engulfed in water.

If judged only by the official and known death toll during the first few days or weeks, Puerto Rico appeared to have escaped a catastrophe. In reality, the early declaration that Puerto Rico had escaped catastrophe and that the federal government had already done its job may have been deadlier than the hurricane itself.

While the initial death toll was low, virtually every other indicator suggested Puerto Rico would be reeling from the disaster for years and that lives were still in danger. Basic lifesaving services were inoperational, power was down on the whole island, and people were stranded around the island with no access to clean water or any kind of help.

Disasters can be particularly devastating for those with poor access to government services, lower incomes, or living further from population centers. Many Puerto Ricans fit all three conditions, and most fit at least one or two.

Even if the death toll had not yet grown by the time the president made his remarks, it was already clear in the immediate aftermath of the hurricane that the death toll would grow immensely in the days and weeks to follow.

Maria’s long-term consequences

Even then, the fatality count alone is woefully inadequate for understanding the depth of the disaster still unfolding in Puerto Rico. Considering disaster in terms of fatalities does not capture the hardship experienced by survivors. Although survivors did not pay with their lives, many lives were still changed in devastating and often permanent ways.

Some of these ways are tangible and relatively easy to measure. Increased levels of disability, either directly because of a storm injury or because other conditions were not cared for properly while hospitals were shut, higher incidence of malnutrition, homelessness and lower school participation are good examples. Others are much less tangible. For example, the mental health consequences of disaster can stay with survivors for a lifetime. But all of these consequences leave both the individuals and their communities worse off, slowing recovery.

Disaster responders know that these damages occur in virtually every disaster, and they are consequences not captured or foreshadowed by the fatality count. Even if the true fatality count had been a mere 64, as the original death count indicated, a strong response would have been necessary nonetheless to prevent people’s lives from being irreparably upended.

The inadequate response not only caused more fatalities – it also made virtually every surviving Puerto Rican worse off. Puerto Rico may not have appeared to be a catastrophe at the time, looking only at the death toll, but the slow and inadequate response all but ensured that it would be.

Comment: Neil S. Grigg, Professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering, Colorado State University

As the article indicates, hurricanes and the floods they bring create many hazards, which are especially hard on the elderly, vulnerable, and young children. It’s tough to pin causes on deaths and disabilities, but estimates such as the one for Maria are credible. Less credible are claims from Hurricane Donald.

