Galena 2nd highest-priced zip code

While many who live in Delaware County enjoy the area, so do researchers — frequently naming it among the top in the state or country in various categories according to their number-crunching metrics.

However, there is one statistic that may be a little misleading. Galena has been said to be one of the wealthiest places in the state, but that’s based on zip code.

“We get that every time one of those reports comes out,” said Galena Administrator Jeanna Burrell. “The Galena zip code is quite a large area, far larger than the village. In the census for 2010, our median household income was $82,000. The village itself, we’re 800 people.

“There are some multi-million dollar properties outside the village,” Burrell continued. “That goes into Trenton, Harlem, Genoa, Berkshire townships. Genoa Township has 25,000 residents. What percent of that is in 43021, I don’t know, but it’s highly populated and can skew things.”

She said the rural mailing address can cause confusion for those who move into the area.

“We have employers who will insist on taking out our income tax because somebody has a Galena address, and we’ll have to send them a letter on behalf of the resident saying they’re not in the village, don’t take out our income tax, because we have to rebate it.”

As for other superlatives, you’ve probably heard that Delaware County residents are the healthiest in the state. But that’s not all.

The United States Census Bureau said Delaware County residents pay the third-lowest proportion of income towards home ownership costs in Ohio. And according to the New York-based financial technology company SmartAsset.com, in recent years, Delaware Country has ranked among the best places in Ohio to: “Financial health;” borrowing money; mortgage approvals; most insured; saving the most by refinancing; receiving the greatest amount of incoming investment; lowest closing costs; and being “Paycheck Friendly.” Delaware is also among the top counties in the U.S. for: Most purchasing power, and #9 “Happiest Place in America.”

In addition, U-Haul has named Columbus #11 in U.S. Destination Cities; Site Selection Magazine said it is in the “Top 10 Metro Areas;” and Trove Technologies said Columbus is #7 nationwide in discretionary income.

“In 10-plus years we’ll be a Columbus suburb,” said John Fox of the Sunbury/Big Walnut Area Chamber of Commerce. “There’s slow, steady growth, but it’s not out of control.”

Fox has said he’s received inquiries about Sunbury from residents and businesses from central Ohio and as far away as Georgia. He said the appeal is Sunbury slower-paced, old-fashioned values.

“The growth is reflected in new members,” he said. “The word is getting out — this is a great place to live and do business.”

HIGH RANKINGS FOR AREA

