Delaware County Fair this week

SEPTEMBER

Saturday, September 15 — Friday, September 21

SJN Scramble

St. John Neumann’s 6th annual community golf scramble! Boxed lunch from Subway of Sunbury, goodie bag with 2 drink tickets, 18 holes with a cart, catered dinner by Texas Roadhouse with keg beer! Saturday, 9/15/18, Tablerock Golf Club, 3005 Wilson Rd., Centerburg, OH 43011, 2 p.m. shotgun start. To register: http://www.sunburybigwalnutchamber.com/events/details/st-john-neumann-s-6th-annual-community-golf-scramble-3882

Heritage Fishing Day

Join us on September 15 for a day of fishing fun and education with the Sportsmen’s Alliance Foundation. Your kids will learn fishing techniques and important information concerning conservation of our outdoor heritage. We can’t wait to see you there! Brought to you by: Sportsmen’s Alliance Foundation and Genoa Township. Time: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Location: Hilmar Park, 6533 Hilmar Dr, Westerville, Ohio. Cost: A **Free** event; open to all ages. Details: Learn to fish from start to finish! Cast, Rig your rod, lure or hook, Handle fish safely, Clean and prep your fish.

The Sportsmen’s Alliance protects and defends America’s wildlife conservation programs and the pursuits – hunting, fishing and trapping – that generate the money to pay for them. Sportsmen’s Alliance Foundation is responsible for public education, legal defense and research. Its mission is accomplished through several distinct programs coordinated to provide the most complete defense capability possible. Stay connected to Sportsmen’s Alliance: Online, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Box fans wanted

Delaware County EMA in partnership with People In Need, INC (PIN) of Delaware County will be collecting new box fans. All fans collected will go to Delaware County residents that are served by People in Need. Fan donations will be accepted at Delaware County EMS stations, all fire departments within the county, all Delaware County District Library branches, and the PIN office located at 138 Johnson Drive, Delaware. The fan drive runs until Sept. 15 or until cooler weather prevails.

2018 Delaware County Fair

Harness racing, rides, concerts, games, great food, family fun! This year’s fair is Saturday Sept. 15-22 at Delaware County Fairgrounds, 236 Pennsylvania Avenue, Delaware. Hours are 8 a.m.-10 p.m. For more information, visit http://www.delawarecountyfair.com/

Spider Thieves

OWU’s Hispanic Film Festival presents a screening and discussion of “Spider Thieves,” at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 18 in Room 312 of the R.W. Corns Building, 78 S. Sandusky St., Delaware. Three teenage girls from a Santiago shanty town set in motion a plan to climb buildings and plunder expensive apartments. All they want is to have the cool and trendy stuff they see advertised in TV commercials and department stores. Word spreads and soon enough they became the notorious “spider thieves.” (Spanish with English subtitles.) The festival is co-sponsored by Ohio Wesleyan’s Department of Modern Foreign Languages, Film Studies Program, Latin American Studies Program, Global Studies Institute, and VIVA Latinx student organization. Admission is free. For more information, contact faculty member Eva Paris at eeparish@owu.edu.

14th Amendment talk

Michael Les Benedict, Ph.D., an expert on U.S. Legal and Constitutional History and the Civil War and Reconstruction, delivers the 2018 Richard W. Smith Lecture in Civil War History: “The Transformative 14th Amendment: The Constitutional Amendment that Reshaped America.” Benedict will speak at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 20 in Benes Rooms A and B of Hamilton-Williams Campus Center, 40 Rowland Ave., Delaware. A retired professor from The Ohio State University, Benedict has published numerous books on legal developments during and following the Civil War, including “The Blessings of Liberty: A Concise History of the Constitution of the United States” and “Sources in American Constitutional History.” The annual Smith Lecture is sponsored by the Ohio Wesleyan Department of History. Admission is free. Learn more at www.owu.edu/history.

Two workshops

The Sagan National Colloquium presents Black Quantum Futurism (BQF) Collective of Philadelphia, hosting two workshops on “Alternative Temporalities and Quantum Event Mapping.” The workshops will be held at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Sept. 21 in the Ross Art Museum, 60 S. Sandusky St., Delaware. BQF Collective is a collaboration between musician and poet Camae Ayewa and public interest attorney, author, and Afrofuturist Rasheedah Phillips. Learn more at www.blackquantumfuturism.com. The workshops will explore linear time constructs in contrast to indigenous African and Afro-diasporic traditions of space, time, and the future. Capacity is limited to 15 people per 90-minute session, with the 1 p.m. session reserved for the Ohio Wesleyan campus community. The events are free. To register, call (740) 368-3606, email ramuseum@owu.edu, or visit www.owu.edu/snc.

DACC BOE Meeting

The Delaware Area Career Center Board of Education meeting schedule for September is Thursday, September 20, 2018 Regular Meeting 6:00 p.m. South Campus at 4565 Columbus Pike, Delaware OH. Meeting agendas are posted to the DACC website prior to each meeting. The Delaware Area Career Center, in partnership with community, is an innovative model for developing lifelong learners, quality leaders, and critical thinkers for the dynamic and global environment. http://www.delawareareacc.org/high-school/about/board-education/board-meeting-agendas-and-minutes

Three Miles to School

More than 157 million children have received gift-filled shoeboxes through the Samaritan’s Purse project Operation Christmas Child. One such recipient, Désiré Nana, is set to visit western Columbus residents and volunteers who are working to collect more than 17,500 gifts for the project this year. He will be sharing his story at a special event on Sept. 21st at Shiloh Evangelical Friends Church in Marysville. This is an excellent time to capture this story of a local charity coming full circle. Event Details: Shiloh Chapel Evangelical Friends Church, Marysville, Ohio. Sept. 21, 7:00 p.m. This event is open to the public.

Star Gazing

Sept. 7, 14, 21, and 28 at 8 p.m. Friday evening programs at Ohio Wesleyan’s Perkins Observatory, 3199 Columbus Pike (U.S. 23), Delaware. Content varies based on sky conditions but may include a planetarium show, observatory tours, and stargazing with the 32-inch Schottland Telescope. Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 at the door. Reserve tickets by calling (740) 363-1257. Learn more at www.owu.edu/perkins.

Saturday, September 22 — Friday, September 28

Artistic Youth

“We Hold These Truths: Artistic Voices of Youth,” an exhibition of quilts by the California-based Social Justice Sewing Academy (SJSA) that seek to inform, educate, and inspire truth-telling, is on view now through Sept. 25 in Gallery 2001 inside Ohio Wesleyan’s Beeghly Library, 43 Rowland Ave., Delaware. The young artists represent the “resilience, brilliance, and existence of promising individuals who are most at-risk.” Presented as part of the 2018-2019 Sagan National Colloquium*, the exhibit will include a free presentation by Sara Trail, SJSA’s founder and executive director, at 1 p.m. Sept. 8 in the Bayley Room, on the library’s second floor. Her presentation will be followed by a hands-on workshop from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Pre-registration is required for the workshop, with attendance limited to 25 participants. The workshop is $10 for adults, free for students. Call (740) 368-3606 to register. Gallery 2001’s hours coincide with Beeghly Library hours, available online at www.owu.edu/library. Learn more about the Social Justice Sewing Academy at www.sjsacademy.com and more about OWU’s Sagan National Colloquium at www.owu.edu/snc.

New Scenes

“New Scenes” featuring promising Ohio Wesleyan newcomers in scenes staged by the directing class, takes place at 8 p.m. Sept. 22 on the Main Stage inside Chappelear Drama Center, 45 Rowland Ave., Delaware. May contain adult themes and language. Admission is free. For more information, visit www.owu.edu/TheatreAndDance.

Poster presentations

The Patricia Belt Conrades Summer Science Research Symposium, featuring poster presentations by students who participated in Ohio Wesleyan’s 10-week Summer Science Research Program. The students will be on hand to discuss their original research at noon Sept. 24. The event will be held in the atrium of Schimmel/Conrades Science Center, 90 S. Henry St., Delaware. Admission is free. Learn more at www.owu.edu/ssrp.

Brown Bag Luncheon

Please join us on September 26 — noon-1 p.m. at the Delaware County Board of Elections Office – 2079 US Highway 23- Suite 4 – Delaware. There is plenty of parking in front of the building. Bring your lunch and a drink, no reservation necessary. This month you will get to meet the new Executive Director of League of Women Voters of Ohio. Jen grew up in a small town here in Ohio. Came to LWV from Sierra Club, where she’d been since 2008. For nearly twenty years she’s worked with diverse communities to promote social and environmental justice through positions with Columbus Parks and Rec, King Arts Complex, Global Gallery, and OSU. Miller earned her Master’s in Arts Policy, Education and Administration, a program of the John Glenn School of Public Affairs. She is also a graduate of the US Department of Energy NREL Leadership Academy. Inspiring others to participate in civic engagement is her deepest passion. She is a jazz singer and proud mother of one daughter. Come meet Jen, hear her thoughts on where all of us in Ohio League of Women Voters are headed…what are the priorities….and what can we in Delaware County do to help achieve the goals.

Ribbon Cutting at Northlake Summit

Welcome new chamber member Northlake Summit/Schottenstein Realty Group! Great opportunity to network, enjoy some refreshments & check out the resort-style amenities! Wednesday, 9/26/18, 2-4 PM, 7205 Northlake Summit Dr., Sunbury, OH 43074. To register: https://www.sunburybigwalnutchamber.com/events/details/ribbon-cutting-grand-opening-northlake-summit-3907

Trombone Recital

Westerville, OH—Otterbein University faculty member Tony Weikel will perform a trombone recital at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 26, in Riley Auditorium at the Battelle Fine Arts Center, 170 W. Park Street. This event is free and open to the public. Weikel will be assisted by Dr. Jiung Yoon, accompanist, and Dr. Lucas Kaspar, bass trombone. Selections include Launy Grøndahl’s Concerto for Trombone, a transcription of Vier ernste Gesänge (Four Serious Songs) by Johannes Brahms, and selections by Eugène Bozza, Zygmunt Stojowski, and Steven Verhelst.

Herbst to speak

The Sagan National Colloquium presents Robby Herbst, an interdisciplinary artist and critical writer, discussing how politics, language, and ideology are manifested in bodies as expression, movement, history, and action. On Sept. 26 at 4:15 p.m., he will speak at the Ross Art Museum, 60 S. Sandusky St., Delaware, where his work will be on display from Aug. 22 through Oct. 7 as part of the larger “What We Make” exhibit. On Sept. 27 at 7 p.m., he will host an “I+We” workshop, an experimental and participatory (political) movement exploration that borrows techniques from dance, social sculpture, and New Games to explore collective identity, play, and movement. Capacity is limited to 20 people for the workshop, which will be held at the Ross. Both events are free. To register, call (740) 368-3606, email ramuseum@owu.edu, or visit www.owu.edu/snc. Learn more about the Los Angeles-based artist at http://cargocollective.com/robbyherbst.

Saturday, September 29 — Friday, October 6

4-Way to Perform at Otterbein

Westerville, OH—The 4-Way String Quartet will perform a concert at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 30, in Riley Auditorium at the Battelle Fine Arts Center, 170 W. Park Street. This event is free and open to the public. 4-Way is Cincinnati’s community-based string quartet, whose work balances innovative performances with a commitment to teaching underserved urban youth. The program for their concert is made up of music from or inspired by the folk traditions of Denmark, Ireland, Romania (Bartok’s Folk Dances), Russia (Prokofiev’s Quartet in F), and the United States.

Sunbury Lions Present

29th Annual Sunbury Cruise In September 30, 2018. Registration 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Registration Fee $15. Awards: Best of show, car, truck, street rod, original unrestored. Judges Favorite 70. Class for 2000 newer. Events Church Service 10 a.m. Door Prizes, 50/50 Drawing, DJ-Hyper Sounds, Craft Vendors. Contact Information: Donna Evans, 160 Bent Tree Rd. Sunbury Ohio 43074. Phone 740-815-7115. Email: memadonna9@yahoo.com.

PERI Chapter Meeting

Public Employee Retirees Inc.’s Delaware County Chapter #36 will meet at 1:30 PM, Monday, October 1st, at SourcePoint, 800 Cheshire Rd., Delaware. The speaker, Steve Toth, OPERS Board member, will bring us up-to-date on all the issues. In addition, we’ll have an election for the office of President and Secretary. For more information, call Bill Friend at 740-369-2802.

Building business over breakfast!

Financial Literacy: Key Topics to Achieve and Maintain Financial Health will be presented by Michelle Kuhtenia, CPA and Owner, ClearGuide Financial and Tax Services. Friday, 10/5/18, chamber meeting room, 39 E. Granville St., Sunbury, OH, 7;30-9 a.m. To register: http://www.sunburybigwalnutchamber.com/events/details/building-business-over-breakfast-financial-literacy-key-topics-to-achieve-and-maintain-financial-health-3880

OCTOBER

Saturday, October 7 — Friday, October 12

What We Make

“What We Make,” an exhibit drawing upon “socially and politically engaged art practices to consider how we build communities that are capable of working together across difference,” concludes Oct. 7 at the Richard M. Ross Art Museum, 60 S. Sandusky St., Delaware. In addition to traditional media, the exhibit will incorporate sound and video, and selections from the Interference Archive. “What We Make” is being exhibited as part of the 2018-2019 Sagan National Colloquium*, and audiences are invited to sign up for related public workshops at www.owu.edu/snc. The exhibit’s artist list includes Doug Ashford, Robby Herbst, Tomashi Jackson, Christine Sun-Kim, Anna Teresa Fernandez, and 2013 OWU alumnus Andrew Wilson. Curated by Erin Fletcher, museum director, and Ashley Biser, Ph.D., associate professor of politics and government, the exhibition will feature a curator-led tour at 4 p.m. Aug.23 followed by a public reception from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. During the academic year, the Ross is open Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The museum is handicap-accessible and admission is always free. Call (740) 368-3606 or visit www.owu.edu/ross for more information.

Booathon

Walk in costume to support Big Walnut Friends Who Share from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 7. The Booathon 3- or 5-k walk starts at the shelter behind General Rosecrans Elementary, 301 South Miller Drive, Sunbury. Celebration also from 1-4 p.m. at BWFWS new home Sunbury United Methodist Church, 100 West Cherry Street, lower level. Free food, kids games, balloons, face painting, entertainment and tours of BWFWS. The increased need for free food, clothing, furniture, fall backpacks for schoolchildren and Christmas food and gifts for the under-served required Big Walnut Friends Who Stare to move to a bigger location. We need your contributions to support this huge community effort. Walkers find sponsors to raise funds and canned donations to help those in need at BWFWS. To participate, copy forms from our website bigwalnutfriendswhoshare.org or pick up at your local church. Bring forms with you to Booathon or sign up at the event. For more information, call Joyce Bourgault at 614-778-0153.

Saturday, October 7 — Friday, October 12

Sunbury Farmers’ Market

Please plan to join us for the 14th annual Sunbury Farmers’ Market on the scenic Sunbury Square each Saturday, beginning May 19th and running through October 13th, 2018, rain or shine, from 9 a.m. until noon at Scenic Sunbury Square! This season’s market is sponsored by Lee Wrangler Outlet at Tanger & The Middlefield Bank in Sunbury. Vendors will be with us to offer home-grown and hand-made items for your shopping pleasure.

Saturday, October 13 — Friday, October 19

Sunbury Farmers’ Market

Please plan to join us for the 14th annual Sunbury Farmers’ Market on the scenic Sunbury Square each Saturday, beginning May 19th and running through October 13th, 2018, rain or shine, from 9 a.m. until noon at Scenic Sunbury Square! This season’s market is sponsored by Lee Wrangler Outlet at Tanger & The Middlefield Bank in Sunbury. Vendors will be with us to offer home-grown and hand-made items for your shopping pleasure.

Union County roadwork

SR 38 between SR 736 and 7th St. has been reduced to one lane for paving. Two-way traffic will be maintained using flaggers. 7 PM Saturday 10/13/18: All lanes open.

Westerville Symphony Presents A Voyage to Scandinavia

The Westerville Symphony at Otterbein University is proud to announce the opening concert of its 36th season, which we are calling Music Beyond our Borders.. The program includes pieces by the three titans of Scandinavian composers: Grieg, Nielsen and Sibelius. Each has their unique compositional style which evokes the musical landscape of beautiful northern Europe. The concert takes place on October 14, 2018 at 5 p.m. at the Fritsche Theatre in Cowan Hall at Otterbein University.

The concert opens with two Norwegian marches. The first, Entry March of the Boyars by Johan Halverson, is one of the most beloved marches to come out of Norway and Halverson has often been referred to as the Norwegian John Philip Sousa. Edvard Grieg’s March of the Trolls exhibits the quintessential sounds that we associate with Grieg’s music. Originally written for piano as part of his Lyric Suite, op. 54, Grieg wrote of his own music: “Composers with the stature of a Bach or Beethoven have erected grand churches and temples. I have always wished to build villages, places were people can feel happy and comfortable… the music of my country has been my model.”

Carl Nielsen is widely regarded as Denmark’s finest composer and his Concerto for Flute and Orchestra captures his eclectic style of sudden musical mood swings full of gorgeous melodies and powerful rhythmic strife. His compositions are musical journeys full of chromaticism and wide dynamic shifts. The Flute Concerto is one of his most beloved compositions and was the first of five planned concertos for the symphonic wind instruments, he only completed two. Full of beauty, humor and power, Nielsen invites the audience to take a trip with him that involves many unexpected twists and turns. Performing the concerto is principal flute of the Westerville Symphony, Kimberlee Goodman.

A musical voyage to Scandinavia would be remiss to not include the music of Finnish composer Jean Sibelius and thus the concerts rounds out with his astounding Fifth Symphony. About this work Sibelius wrote: “In a deep valley again…but I already dimly to see the mountain that I shall surely ascend… God opens His door for a moment and His orchestra plays the Fifth Symphony.” He started composing the work after returning to Finland from a trip to the United States and at the cusp of the break out of World War I. Weary of the war’s outcome and his travels, Sibelius withdrew from public life to his log cabin in Ainola, Finland. The symphony, in its initial form, had its premiere in 1915, a performance Sibelius was not happy with. He withdrew his score and initiated several revisions over the span of four years until the final version was heard in 1919 in Helsinki. It is said that Sibelius evokes epic landscapes in his works and one hears the beauty of Ainola especially in the expansive melodic fervor of the third movement. The musical pictorial element is evident in this movement with horn chords that represent swans in flight. The stunning symphony is sunny and pastoral with brief dark clouds that dissipate as quickly as they arrive. It is easy to lump all of Scandinavia into one entity, however, upon experiencing the music of these iconic Scandinavia composers, one hears the simplistic beauty of the rural Norwegian culture, the eclectic character of the Danes and the expansive beauty of the Finnish landscape.

Otterbein University’s New President to Speak at Graduate Guest Lecture on Oct. 16

Westerville, OH—The Otterbein University Graduate School’s annual fall Executive Guest Lecture Series will feature Otterbein’s 21st president, John Comerford, on Tuesday, Oct. 16, at The Point, 60 Collegeview Road. A reception starts at 6 p.m. followed by the presentation at 6:30 p.m. Comerford will discuss how graduate programs will continue to impact the growth and innovation of not only the Westerville community, but central Ohio and beyond.

Comerford comes to Otterbein with over 20 years of experience in university leadership, including the past 13 years at liberal arts institutions. His most recent role was at Blackburn College in downstate Illinois, where he served as president. During his time there, the institution achieved enrollment growth through a focus on underserved populations, a record-breaking fundraising campaign, the launch of new academic and co-curricular programs, investments in faculty/staff compensation, and the renovation of four major campus buildings.

Prior to Blackburn, Comerford worked at Westminster College (Missouri), Missouri Western State University, and Ball State University (Indiana). He studied political science as an undergraduate student at Western Illinois University and thought he was headed to law school until a mentor told him he might enjoy a student affairs profession. That led him to earn a master’s degree in student personnel administration at the University of Central Missouri. He earned his doctorate degree in higher education administration at the University of Kansas, where he also worked on a Lumina Grant to study student migration patterns.

The lecture is free and open to the public. Register at https://otterbeinguestlecturefall2018.eventbrite.com. Contact the Graduate School at grad@otterbein.edu with questions.

Quarterly Breakfast @ Northstar!

With Census 2020 on the horizon, and the Village of Sunbury on the cusp of becoming a city, residents of Sunbury will be given a choice this November to vote to establish a Charter, and if so, which 15 individuals will be elected to serve on a Charter Commission that will be tasked with creating the Charter. Residents of Sunbury are eligible to serve on the Charter Commission. State law prohibits the village administrator and current council members from serving. The charter commission would meet 1-2 times per month for approximately 10 months and would draft a proposed charter. That proposed charter would then be mailed, upon completion, to Sunbury residents for review next October and then voted upon in the November, 2019 election.

Representatives regarding the Sunbury Charter issue will be on hand to speak as well as other candidates running in the General Election to be held on November 6, 2018. Friday, 10/19/18, 7:30-9 a.m. @ Northstar Golf Club, 1150 Wilson Rd., Sunbury, OH 43074. Free to all Sunbury/Big Walnut Area Chamber of Commerce members & guests thanks to our generous sponsors! To register, visit: http://www.sunburybigwalnutchamber.com/events/details/october-quarterly-membership-breakfast-northstar-3892

Saturday, October 20 — Friday, October 26

Community Bonfire

The Powell Police Department and Liberty Township Fire Department are hosting the annual Community Bonfire from 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20 in Village Green Park, located at 47 Hall Street, Powell. Guests will enjoy free hot dogs, apple cider, doughnut holes and marshmallows to roast over one of the fires. Parking is at City of Powell Municipal Building Parking Lot or public parking spaces in downtown Powell. Thank you to our community partners Mount Carmel Health, Technicare, Comfort Xpress LLC, KEMBA Financial Credit Union,Giant Eagle, Amber Elizabeth Photography, Portrait and Lifestyle Photographer, Living Hope Church, Powell Sertoma Club, Olentangy Rotary Club and the Powell Kiwanis Club for making this event possible.

Saturday, October 27 — Friday, November 2

Carloads of Candy

Join us for the annual Candy by the Carload event from 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27 in the Municipal Building Parking Lot, located at 47 Hall Street, Powell. The parking lot will be transformed into a trick-or-treater’s treasure chest as local businesses and organizations set up booths and car trunks filled with candy, toys and other Halloween goodies.

Parking is at Public spaces in downtown Powell or in the south grassy lot of Village Green Park. Thank you to our community partners Mount Carmel Health, Technicare,Comfort Xpress LLC, KEMBA Financial Credit Union, Giant Eagle and Amber Elizabeth Photography, Portrait and Lifestyle Photographer for making this event possible.

Dinosaurs return to Zoo

Dinosaur Island to open May 19 at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium. Visitors will feel they’re traveling back in time—65 million years—on a prehistoric adventure that features more than 20 life-sized, animatronic dinosaurs throughout the Australia and the Islands region of the Zoo. Made of steel with a urethane waterproof skin, the dinosaurs have eyes that shift and blink, tails that move, mouths that make noises, and electronic “brains” that activates and controls their movements and sounds. The result is a thrilling experience that is sure to delight visitors of all ages! Starting May 19 and running through Oct. 28, guests will have the chance to enjoy this expedition by foot path or boat ride. A special admission ticket is required for the boat ride and is not included with Zoo admission. For more information about the Zoo’s summer happenings, please visit www.columbuszoo.org.

Uptown Westerville Farmers’ Market

Home grown. Home made. All Ohio. Starting Wednesday, from May to October, the Uptown Westerville Farmers’ Market opens for business Wednesdays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the corner of 62 N. State and E. Home Streets in Uptown Westerville. Browse. Visit. Taste. Shop. Enjoy. See you at the market.

Halloween costume contest!

Get your creativity on for Galena’s annual costume contest! (Wednesday, 10/31/18, 7:30 – 8:30 PM @ Galena Village Hall, 109 Harrison St., Galena, Ohio 43021) For further details: https://www.sunburybigwalnutchamber.com/events/details/halloween-costume-contest-3903

NOVEMBER

Saturday, November 3 — Friday, November 9

2018 Chamber annual dinner meeting & awards ceremony

Beautiful NorthStar Golf Club will be the sight of the Chamber’s 2018 Annual Dinner. Information on the Chamber’s growth, network with fellow Chamber members, and kickoff the holiday season with a Silent Auction! Thursday, 11/8/18, 6:30 – 9 PM at NorthStar Golf Club, 1150 Wilson Rd., Sunbury, OH 43074. To register: https://www.sunburybigwalnutchamber.com/events/details/2018-annual-dinner-meeting-awards-ceremony-3909

Saturday, November 10 — Friday, November 16

Powell Veterans Memorial

Honor our veterans during the City’s annual Veterans Day Ceremony at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 12 at the Greater Powell Veterans Memorial in Village Green Park, located at 47 Hall Street. The program will feature a keynote speaker, music and more. A complimentary luncheon will be held in the Powell Municipal Building East Room for all veterans and military personnel as well as their family members and friends. In the event of inclement weather, the program will be moved inside to the Municipal Building Council Chambers. Parking at Municipal Building Parking Lot or public spaces in downtown Powell.

Blue Light

Now through Nov. 15 – “Blue Light,” featuring photographs of landmarks, landscapes, and locations that reflect the world travels of professional photographer and Ohio Wesleyan alumnus Stephen Donaldson, in the Mowry Alumni Gallery inside Mowry Alumni Center, 16 Rowland Ave., Delaware. Donaldson, Class of 1983, is the author of three published books of photography: “The Berkshires,” “Barns of the Berkshires,” and “Along Route 7: A Journey Through Western New England.” Learn more at www.sgdphoto.com. Mowry Alumni Gallery hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday when OWU’s administrative offices are open. Admission is free. Learn more at www.owu.edu/ross.

Saturday, November 17 — Friday, November 23

Saturday, November 24 — Friday, November 30

DECEMBER

Saturday, December 1 — Friday, December 7

2018 Christmas on the Square!

Tis’ the time of year to bring good cheer! Opportunities to sponsor this well-attended event – great exposure for your business or organization! Square businesses will be open, parade, activities in the town hall, lots of fun for the entire family! Saturday, 12/1/18, 4 – 8 PM on and around Sunbury Square. Visit link below for an itinerary of the evening’s festivities & to register for parade,as vendor, sponsor or donut-eating contestant! https://www.sunburybigwalnutchamber.com/events/details/christmas-on-the-square-2018-3910

Tree Lighting in Village Green

The City of Powell is hosting the annual Holidays in Powell event from 2-5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018 in the Municipal Building Council Chambers & East Room, 47 Hall Street. Admission to the event is free and includes crafts, story time with the Delaware County District Library, a special animal visitor from the Columbus Zoo & Aquarium (2:30-3:30 p.m.) and photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Guests must in line by 5 p.m. to visit with Santa Claus. Join Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus and Mayor Brian Lorenz at 6 p.m. in Village Green Park as they illuminate the City’s Christmas Tree. Activities: Ornaments – Powell Kiwanis Club; Complimentary Hot Chocolate & Coffee – Olentangy Rotary Club; Story time with the Powell Library – Delaware County District Library; Special Animal Visitor – Columbus Zoo & Aquarium; Craft – Living Hope Church; Letters to Santa Claus – Powell Parks & Recreation; Caroling & Music – Village Academy. Parking at City of Powell Municipal Building Lot (47 Hall Street) or Downtown Powell Public Parking Spaces. Thank you to our community partners Mount Carmel Health, Technicare, Comfort Xpress LLC, Recreations Outlet, Goldfish Swim School, Auto Assets, KEMBA Financial Credit Union, Giant Eagle and Amber Elizabeth Photography for making this event possible.

Saturday, December 8 — Friday, December 14

Saturday, December 15 — Friday, December 21

Saturday, December 22 — Friday, December 28

Community euchre game

Last Saturday of each month at Condit Presbyterian Church, 15102 Hartford Road, Sunbury. Beginners are welcome. http://www.sunburybigwalnutchamber.com/events/details/community-euchre-game-3358

Saturday, December 29 — Friday, January 4, 2019

Weekly community lunch

St. John Neumann Catholic Church in Sunbury invites all those in the community to join attend a weekly community lunch every Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. in the lower level of the Parish Office, Rooms 4 & 5. This is a time for fellowship, to get to know neighbors, and to enjoy a delicious lunch. There is no charge – all are welcome. St. John Neumann is located at 9633 E. State Route 37 in Sunbury. Please contact the Parish Office with any questions, 740-965-1358.

SUNBURY & SURROUNDINGS SCHEDULE