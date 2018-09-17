For nearly 30 years, long-time Sunbury resident and retired United Methodist minister Richard (Dick) Maurer has been making “name trains” for children. His son Brad Maurer writes, “He first made them for his grandchildren and later for his great grandchildren and kids that live in the area. He has made over 180 trains, and has given away every one, never charging for them. These days he meets kids at church or gets referrals from someone who knows someone else who has a train. He is usually working on trains for 3-5 kids. He still manages to go work in his woodshop several times a week. His hobby helps him stay active.”

https://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2018/09/web1_Name-Train-5.jpg https://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2018/09/web1_Name-Train-6.jpg https://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2018/09/web1_Name-Train-2.jpg