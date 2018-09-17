County shop on ‘Candy Trail’

Sweet Tooth Cottage of Delaware County Named A Stop On The Ohio Buckeye Candy Trail

DELAWARE COUNTY, OHIO (September 4, 2018) – Just in time for fall and football season, Miami County Convention & Visitor’s Bureau (CVB) with TourismOhio today unveiled the Ohio Buckeye Candy Trail on HomeGrownGreat.com

Sample Quote: “The Ohio Buckeye Candy Trail is a great representation of the success that can be achieved when destinations and small businesses collaborate,” said Deb Shatzer, Executive Director of Destination Delaware County Ohio. “We couldn’t be happier that Sweet Tooth Cottage, sweettoothcottage.com, located at 10221 Sawmill Parkway in Powell, is part of this effort to encourage visitors to savor Ohio’s most original dessert this fall: the buckeye candy.”

SWEET TOOTH COTTAGE is one of more than 30 Ohio shops statewide that visitors can explore this season. To entice travelers to pick up their appetites and hit the trail, Miami County CVB will be conducting a giveaway on social media to participants who use #BuckeyeCandyTrail.

The Ohio Buckeye Candy Trail is part of TourismOhio’s fall campaign, encouraging travelers to create their own holiday, or #FallidayInOhio, this season with the travel inspiration provided on Ohio.org/Fallidays.

About TourismOhio

TourismOhio, operating within the state of Ohio’s Development Services Agency, works to ensure Ohio is positioned as a destination of choice, enriching lives through authentic travel experiences. The branding Ohio. Find It Here. supports Ohio’s $44 billion tourism industry. For more, visit Ohio.org.

About Miami County Visitors & Convention Bureau

The Miami County Visitors & Convention Bureau is a destination marketing organization located in Southwest Ohio that specializes in creating great visitor experiences. Visit www.HomeGrownGreat.com for amazing visitor information.

About Destination Delaware County Ohio (aka Delaware County Convention & Visitors Bureau)

Destination Delaware County Ohio is located in Downtown Delaware and serves as the official destination marketing organization for all of Delaware County Ohio. Learn more about great visitor experiences at www.visitdelohio.com.

