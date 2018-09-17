The Buckeye State is home to more than 11.6 million people which puts us as the seventh highest state in population. Ohio is ranked 34th in land mass with 40,948 square miles within its borders. Ohio has a horse population of more than 300,000 contributing to the state’s bucolic charm.

Proper and diligent management of horses, pastures, and hayland are critical to horse health, happy neighbors, and a clean environment.

And just like everything else in life, it saves so much time, energy, and money to be proactive rather than reactive.

The Delaware Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) is hosting a one-day Horse Forage Management workshop on Saturday, September 29, 2018 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Scioto Township Hall, 3737 Ostrander Road in Ostrander.

The workshop fee is $25 per family, includes lunch and a notebook of excellent materials.

The workshop will feature an on-farm visit and pasture walk along with the following topics: soil fertility, understanding plant growth, forage species selection, horse nutrition, pasture management and design, poisonous plants, and hay quality and storage.

Visit the Delaware SWCD’s website for a workshop flyer at www.delawareswcd.org. The deadline for reservations is September 26, 2018. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram and we hope you stop in to see us at the Delaware County Fair, September 15 through 22, 2018.

