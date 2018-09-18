CSO’s Italian Festival Features Respighi, Paganini, and Mendelssohn’s “Italian” Symphony October 26 & 27

The extraordinary violinist Rachel Barton Pine returns to tackle Paganini’s devilishly difficult Violin Concerto No. 1, and guest conductor Daniel Boico leads a marvelous tour of Italy with Respighi’s Ancient Airs and Dances, Suite III, and Mendelssohn’s “Italian” Symphony No. 4.

The Columbus Symphony presents the Italian Festival at the Southern Theatre (21 E. Main St.) on Friday and Saturday, October 26 and 27, at 8pm. Tickets start at $10 and can be purchased at the CAPA Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), all Ticketmaster outlets, and www.ticketmaster.com. To purchase tickets by phone, please call (614) 469-0939 or (800) 745-3000. The CAPA Ticket Center will also be open two hours prior to each performance.

Prelude – Patrons are invited to attend a 30-minute, pre-concert Subject Matter lecture titled “An International Melting Pot: The Roman Art Scene circa 1830” by OSU Professor of History of Art Dr. Andrew Carrington Shelton.

Postlude (Friday) – Directly following the performance, patrons are invited to meet and mingle with CSO woodwind and percussion musicians in the adjacent Thurber Bar.

Postlude (Saturday) – Directly following the performance, patrons are invited to stay in the auditorium for “Paganini’s Virtuosity,” a talk and demonstration by guest violinist Rachel Barton Pine.

Mozart to Matisse – Wednesday, October 24, 2pm, Columbus Museum of Art (480 E. Broad St.)

In collaboration with the Columbus Museum of Art (CMA), this event will include a lecture examining the Tuscan painters of the second half of the 19th century, who broke with convention to paint primarily outdoors to capture natural light, shade, and color. “Italian Impressionish: The Macchiaioli,” will conclude with a chamber music performance by CSO musicians. Tickets are $5 for CMA members or $20 for non-members (which also includes admission to the museum) and can be purchased by calling CMA at 614.629.0359.

About guest conductor Daniel Boico

Described by critics as “dynamic, vigorous, exciting and imaginative – an undisputed star who combines magnetic charisma with a skilled technique,” conductor Daniel Boico is the newly appointed associate guest conductor of the KwaZulu-Natal Philharmonic Orchestra in Durban (South Africa). His innate musical sensitivity, paired with a keen ear and fine musicianship, has produced exciting performances with orchestras in the United States, Europe, Central and South America, Africa and Asia. www.Daniel-Boico.com

About guest violinist Rachel Barton Pine

A leading interpreter of the great classical masterworks, violinist Rachel Barton Pine thrills audiences with her dazzling technique, lustrous tone, and emotional honesty. With an infectious joy in music-making and a passion for connecting historical research to performance, Pine transforms audiences’ experiences of classical music. Pine’s 2018-19 season includes concerts with the Columbus and Phoenix Symphony Orchestras, the Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra, the Orchestre Symphonique de Bretagne, and the Tel Aviv Soloists. Pine’s past chart-topping albums include Mozart: Complete Violin Concerto, Sinfonia Concertante with the Academy of St Martin in the Fields, Sir Neville Marriner conducting; Testament: Complete Sonatas and Partitas for Solo Violin by Johann Sebastian Bach; Bel Canto Paganini, and Elgar & Bruch Violin Concertos with the BBC Symphony, Maestro Andrew Litton conducting. She has appeared as soloist with many of the world’s most prestigious ensembles, including the Chicago and Vienna Symphonies, Philadelphia Orchestra, Royal Philharmonic, and Camerata Salzburg. She performs on the “ex-Bazzini ex-Soldat” Joseph Guarnerius del Gesu (Cremona 1742). www.RachelBartonPine.com

About composer Ottorino Respighi (1879–1936)

Respighi was an Italian violinist, composer, and musicologist, best known for his three orchestral tone poems—Fountains of Rome (1916), Pines of Rome (1924), and Roman Festivals (1928). His musicological interest in 16th-, 17th- and 18th-century music led him to compose pieces based on the music of these periods. He also wrote several operas. Ancient Airs and Dances is a set of three orchestral suites by Respighi, freely transcribed from original pieces for lute. Suite III (1932) differs from the other two in that it is arranged for strings only and is somewhat melancholy in overall mood. It is based on lute songs by Besard, a piece for baroque guitar by Ludovico Roncalli, lute pieces by Santino Garsi da Parma, and additional anonymous composers.

About composer Niccolò Paganini (1782–1840)

Paganini was an Italian violinist, violist, guitarist, and composer. He was the most celebrated violin virtuoso of his time and left his mark as one of the pillars of modern violin technique. His 24 Caprices for Solo Violin are among the best known of his compositions and have served as an inspiration for many prominent composers. His Violin Concerto No. 1 was composed in Italy, probably between 1817 and 1818, and reveals that his advanced technique was fully developed. The concerto shows the great influence of the Italian bel canto (“beautiful singing” or “beautiful song”) style, and especially Paganini’s younger contemporary Gioachino Rossini.

About composer Felix Mendelssohn (1809–47)

A German composer, pianist, organist, and conductor of the early romantic period, Mendelssohn wrote symphonies, concertos, oratorios, piano music, and chamber music and is now among the most popular composers of the era. His Symphony No. 4, commonly known as the “Italian,” had its origins in Mendelssohn’s tour of Europe from 1829 to 1831, and was inspired by the color and atmosphere of Italy.

www.columbussymphony.com

The 2018-19 season is made possible in part by state tax dollars allocated by the Ohio Legislature to the Ohio Arts Council (OAC). The OAC is a state agency that funds and supports quality arts experiences to strengthen Ohio communities culturally, educationally, and economically. The CSO also appreciates the support of the Greater Columbus Arts Council, supporting the city’s artists and arts organizations since 1973, and the Kenneth L. Coe and Jack Barrow, and Mr. and Mrs. Derrol R. Johnson funds of The Columbus Foundation, assisting donors and others in strengthening our community for the benefit of all its citizens.

About the Columbus Symphony Orchestra

Founded in 1951, the Columbus Symphony is the only full-time, professional symphony in central Ohio. Through an array of innovative artistic, educational, and community outreach programming, the Columbus Symphony is reaching an expanding, more diverse audience each year. This season, the Columbus Symphony will share classical music with more than 200,000 people in central Ohio through concerts, radio broadcasts, and special programming. For more information, visit www.columbussymphony.com.

Planes, trains, automobiles and more showcase stunning Hocking Hills fall color

Leaf peepers wowed by region’s spectacular aerial, off-road Segway, train and kayak tours

LOGAN, OH — More than 10,000 acres of unbroken forest in Ohio’s Hocking Hills region — dotted with outdoor adventures and wildly unusual lodging options — offer some of the nation’s best fall foliage. Travelers will never forget views of the idyllic blend of fiery red Maples, blazes of orange Sassafras and yellow Hickory, brushstrokes of brown Oak and pops of green Hemlock and Pine. Though they’re encouraged to book their accommodations quickly via ExploreHockingHills.com, as lodging fills up quickly in fall, the area’s high season. The area is an easy, scenic drive from most major cities and an hour from Columbus. The region’s ribbons of winding roads are so much fun to drive, they’re where expert automotive writers and engineers head to test-drive new car models, including the pros at Car and Driver. Visitors seek out the Hills for some of the most beautiful drives, hikes and tours in the country. Miles of varying elevations and twisting roads ensure picturesque views of the vibrant fall leaves that wait around every corner.

Carved eons ago by glaciers, the Hocking Hills’ extraordinary rock formations, rushing waterfalls, soaring cliffs and craggy caves draw visitors from around the globe. Travelers can immerse themselves in the beauty of the region with a hike to Whispering Cave, Rock Bridge, Old Man’s Cave, Ash Cave, Conkle’s Hollow, Cedar Falls, or on any of the region’s many hiking trails. For those seeking more expansive views of fall color and the unspoiled geological footprint of ancient times, Hocking Hills Scenic Air Tours flies visitors high above the forests and waterfalls for better-than-drone eye candy. The seriousness of Harry Sowers’ 40-year pilot pedigree and the depth of his area knowledge are skillfully juxtaposed against his endless stream of goofball puns and ba-dump-bump one-liners.

Dubbed the “Canopy Tour Capital of the Midwest,” multiple world-class zipline operators offer dozens of tours, such as Soaring Cliffs Canopy Tours, or Hocking Hills Canopy Tours, with its Super Zip and an XTreme Canopy Tour that takes travelers right through a waterfall and into a cave for a truly unusual birds-eye view of the season’s splendor. Meanwhile, an off-road Segway tour gives visitors a ground-hugging experience that’s a total departure from the usual scenic autumn ride.

High Rock Adventures takes visitors on guided eco tours and heart-pounding rappelling trips, giving adventure seekers a ringside seat for what may be the most beautiful autumn scenery on earth. Guided night, sunrise and daytime kayaking trips with Touch the Earth Adventures helps travelers reconnect to the earth and to one another while as the area’s magnificent fall show reflects on the water. Horseback riding and the Hocking Valley Scenic Railway offer yet two more ways visitors can immerse themselves in fall foliage, while other guided or self-led hikes and adventures let leaf peepers make the most of Hocking Hills’ autumn beauty.

The season’s crisp nights often mean crystal-clear skies, punctuated by the absence of city lights. Guests can experience the stunning sea of stars and planets made visible by Hocking Hills’ dark skies at the just-opened John Glenn Astronomy Park. (The lack of city lights means that the region’s night sky is nothing short of dazzling.)

When you’re looking for a place to lay your head after a day of adventure, the area is home to a dizzying variety of lodging choices, offering the perfect accommodation for any budget or lifestyle. From cozy cottages, historic B&Bs and charming inns, to well-equipped cabins and lodges that sleep more than two dozen, many offer a fully loaded gourmet kitchen, entertainment centers and game rooms — perfect for huge groups. Most are outfitted with deluxe amenities, such as a pool table, foosball, gas grill or telescope for viewing fall color and local wildlife — or for stargazing. Many feature a large hot tub, offering the perfect way to experience Hocking Hills’ magnificent star-filled skies. Primitive or deluxe camping, authentic Sioux tipis and Mongolian yurts, vintage train cabooses, treehouses and more offer unusual overnight options.

Located 40 miles southeast of Columbus, Ohio’s Hocking Hills region offers once-in-a-lifetime experiences that make every day feel like Saturday, with plenty of free activities. Unique gift and antique shops, artists’ studios and hands-on activities add to the allure of the Hocking Hills as the perfect place to unplug. Complete traveler information is available www.ExploreHockingHills.com or 1-800-Hocking (800-462-5464).

Deer Hunters: Archery Season Coming Soon

COLUMBUS, OH – Hunters will have their first opportunity to pursue white-tailed deer when archery season opens on Saturday, Sept. 29, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR).

Ohio’s 2018-2019 deer seasons include:

Archery: Sept. 29, 2018 – Feb. 3, 2019

Youth gun: Nov. 17-18, 2018

Gun: Nov. 26 – Dec. 2, 2018, and Dec. 15-16, 2018

Muzzleloader: Jan. 5-8, 2019

New for the 2018-2019 season, only one antlerless deer may be taken from Ohio’s public hunting areas per license year. In addition, from Dec. 3, 2018, through Feb. 3, 2019, no antlerless deer may be taken from public hunting areas in Ohio, excluding controlled hunts. A list of public hunting areas can be found at wildohio.gov.

In addition, new carcass rules apply to all carcasses brought into Ohio from a Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD)-susceptible species (white-tailed deer, black-tailed deer, mule deer, elk, caribou or moose.) No person is permitted to bring high-risk carcass parts of CWD-susceptible species into Ohio from any state, Mexican state or Canadian province, regardless of the CWD status of the exporting jurisdiction. High-risk carcass parts may be transported through Ohio if they are not unloaded within the state.

If you hunt outside Ohio, you must bone out the meat before returning to the state with an elk, mule deer, white-tailed deer, black-tailed deer, caribou or moose. Only the following parts may be brought into Ohio:

Meat with no part of the spinal column or head attached;

Meat that is boned out, securely and completely wrapped either commercially or privately;

Cleaned hides with no heads attached;

Skull plates that have been cleaned of all meat and brain tissue;

Antlers with no meat or tissue attached;

Cleaned upper canine teeth;

Hides and capes without any part of the head or lymph nodes attached; or

Finished taxidermy mounts.

As a reminder, portions of Holmes and Tuscarawas counties have been declared a Disease Surveillance Area (DSA) as part of the state’s ongoing efforts to monitor CWD. Specific regulations that apply to hunters who harvest a deer within the DSA can be found at wildohio.gov.

The statewide bag limit is six deer, and only one deer may be antlered regardless of location or method of take. Deer bag limits are determined by county, and hunters cannot exceed a county bag limit. Deer hunting hours are 30 minutes before sunrise to 30 minutes past sunset for all deer seasons. Additional details and requirements for deer hunting are contained in the 2018-2019 Ohio Hunting and Trapping Regulations booklet, available where licenses are sold or at wildohio.gov.

The ODNR Division of Wildlife remains committed to properly managing Ohio’s deer populations through a combination of regulatory and programmatic changes. The goal of Ohio’s Deer Management Program is to provide a deer population which maximizes recreational opportunities, while minimizing conflicts with landowners and motorists.

Free Deer Field Dressing Workshop in Columbus

COLUMBUS, OH – Outdoors enthusiasts interested in learning how to field dress and butcher a white-tailed deer are encouraged to attend a free informational workshop provided by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) on Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018. Trained ODNR Division of Wildlife professionals will cover topics such as field dressing, skinning and butchering deer.

The workshop is from 6-9 p.m. at the Wildlife District One office, located at 1500 Dublin Road, Columbus, 43215. The workshop is free of charge. Pre-registration is required as space is limited. Register by calling Derek Klein at 614-644-3925, or email Derek.Klein@dnr.state.oh.us. The course takes place outdoors and is hands-on. Please dress appropriately for the workshop and for the weather.

For information on Ohio’s deer hunting seasons, please visit wildohio.gov.

ODNR ensures a balance between wise use and protection of our natural resources for the benefit of all. Visit the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov.

The Conversation

5 math skills your child needs to get ready for kindergarten

Authors: Susan Sonnenschein, Professor, Applied Development Psychology, University of Maryland, Baltimore County; Rebecca Dowling, Doctoral Student in Applied Developmental Psychology, University of Maryland, Baltimore County; Shari Renee Metzger, Research Analyst, Prince George’s Community College

Disclosure statement: Susan Sonnenschein received a small grant from the Psychology Department at UMBC for some of the research discussed in this article. Rebecca Dowling and Shari Renee Metzger do not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and have disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

Partners: University of Maryland, Baltimore County provides funding as a member of The Conversation US.

Parents play a critical role in their children’s early math education. They not only can provide math-related toys and games, but serve as role models demonstrating how math is used in everyday activities.

Children who see their parents doing everyday math engage more often in math activities. This, in turn, builds early math skills, which serve as the foundation for later learning.

As researchers who study children’s math development, we believe there are five math skills that children should have at the start of kindergarten. Opportunities for learning these skills are everywhere – and there are simple, enjoyable activities that parents can lead to foster these skills.

This will help children acquire the age-appropriate vocabulary and skills needed for learning math, while staying engaged and having fun.

1. Counting and cardinality

According to the college and career-ready standards in our state, Maryland, children are expected to demonstrate simple counting skills before starting kindergarten. These skills include counting to 20; ordering number cards; identifying without counting how many items are in a small set; and understanding that quantity does not change regardless of how a set of items is arranged.

Children also will need to learn cardinality. That means they should understand that the last item counted represents the number of items in the set.

Counting and cardinality can be easily integrated into daily life. Children can count their toys as they clean up or count how many steps it takes to walk from the kitchen to their bedroom. Parents can point out numbers on a clock or phone.

In the grocery store, parents can ask children to find numbers while shopping. In the car, parents can have children read the numbers on license plates or count passing cars. Parents should ask, “How many?” after a child has counted, to reinforce the idea of cardinality.

Board games like Trouble, Hi Ho Cherry-O and Chutes and Ladders are helpful and fun ways to hone counting and cardinality skills. Have children identify the number on the die or spinner when they take their turn and count aloud when they move their piece. Active games that involve counting aloud – like jump rope, hopscotch or clapping – also foster these skills.

2. Operations and algebraic thinking

Kindergartners are expected to solve simple addition and subtraction problems using objects.

Parents can have children do simple math problems during everyday tasks. For example, they can ask children to take out the correct number of plates or utensils when setting the table for dinner. Remember, the math language children hear matters. Parents can ask questions like, “How many more plates do we need?”“

During play, parents can use toys and say things like, “I’m going to give you one of my cars. Let’s count how many cars you have now.” Songs and rhymes that include counting up or counting down, such as Five in the Bed or Teasing Mr. Crocodile, can also be useful for teaching early addition and subtraction.

3. Numbers and operations in base 10

Children need to begin to understand that the number “ten” is made up of 10 “ones.”

Counting fingers and toes is a great way to emphasize the numbers one through 10. Money, coins in particular, is another great way to emphasize base 10. Parents can play store with their children using pennies and have them “purchase” toys for differing amounts of pennies. During play, they can talk about how many toys they can buy with 10 cents.

4. Measurement and data

Kindergartners are expected to sort objects by their features – like shape, color and size – or identify the feature by which objects have been sorted. They also are expected to order objects by some measurable feature, such as from bigger to smaller.

In the kitchen, children can begin experimenting with measurement using spoons or cups. Children can sort utensils, laundry or toys as they put them away. Card and dice games, such as War, are helpful for talking about number magnitude. Additionally, several inexpensive sorting games, such as Ready Sets Go or Ready Set Woof, are commercially available.

Additionally, kindergartners should be able to compare objects and use language like more than or less than, longer or shorter, and heavier or lighter. Parents can help by using these words to emphasize comparisons. When children are helping with tasks, parents can ask questions like, “Can you hand me the biggest bowl?” or “Can you put the smaller forks on the table?”

5. Geometry

Early geometry skills include naming and identifying 2D shapes like circles, squares and triangles. Children also need to realize that shapes of different sizes, orientations and dimensions are similar. Children should be able to recognize that a circle is like a sphere and use informal names like “box” and “ball” to identify three-dimensional objects.

Parents can draw children’s attention to shapes found in the environment. On a walk, parents can point out that wheels are circles and then have children find other circles in the environment. Commercially available games like Perfection or Tangrams can help children learn to identify simple and more complex shapes. Puzzles, blocks and Legos are another great way to help build early spatial skills.

