Ohio Wesleyan Theatre Department Presents ‘Cloud 9’ Oct. 4-7

OHIO WESLEYAN THEATRE DEPARTMENT PRESENTS ‘CLOUD 9’

Disjointed Identities Swirl in Farcical World of Self-Discovery in Oct. 4-7 Production

DELAWARE, Ohio – The structures of family, function, and freedom are all contested in Caryl Churchill’s “Cloud 9” presented by Ohio Wesleyan University’s Department of Theatre & Dance. In this fast-paced farce, the audience follows a family from colonial Africa in 1880 to modern-day London in 2018, as the family searches for truth in a world that won’t stop spinning.

“Cloud 9” will be performed at 8 p.m. Oct. 4, 5, and 6, and at 2 p.m. Oct. 7 on the Main Stage of Chappelear Drama Center, 45 Rowland Ave., Delaware, on the Ohio Wesleyan campus.

The play, which draws parallels between colonialism and sexual repression, was written in 1979 by British playwright Churchill, known for feminist perspectives that challenge the notion of theater’s ideal spectator as white, male, upper class, and heterosexual. They play’s two acts are set over 100 years apart, but the characters have only aged 25 years between the acts. Therefore, they experience some intense cultural lag and fragmentation of self.

The cast consists of seven actors, ranging from freshmen to seniors, covering 18 characters: Adam Lieser of Columbus, Ohio, as Clive/Cathy/Soldier; Logan Kovach of Westerville, Ohio, as Betty/Edward; Monty Almoro of Radnor, Ohio, as Joshua/Gerry; Miko Harper of Atlanta, Georgia, as Ellen/Mrs. Saunders/Lin; Emily Shpiece of Rockville, Maryland, as Maud/Vic; Jasmine Lew of Fremont, California, as Edward/Betty; and Max Haupt of Madison, New Jersey, as Harry/Martin.

Senior Ares Harper of Columbus, Ohio, directs the play. He is the first student to direct one of the university’s main theatre productions since fall 1976, when senior Bonnie Milne directed “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest.” Milne Gardner later joined the Ohio Wesleyan faculty and taught in the theatre department for 31 years before retiring in 2016.

Of following in Milne Gardner’s student footsteps, Harper said: “I could not have asked for a greater capstone experience. It truly is an honor to have the department trust and support me in taking the helm on a production that would not only challenge me but everyone aboard.”

Assisting Harper with “Cloud 9” is a production team comprised of students, faculty, and alumni. Junior Josh Martin of Apex, North Carolina, is the scenic and projections designer. He is working with technical director Chadwyn Knutson, MFA, to build the actors “a playground truly for exploring the soul,” Harper said.

Alumna Alanna Easley, OWU Class of 2018, is overseeing lighting design; Jackie Shelley, MFA, is creating the costumes; sophomore Noah Green of Granville, Ohio, is writing original music for the production; and junior Beverly King of Louisville, Kentucky, is serving as the stage manager.

Tickets for “Cloud 9” are $10 for general admission and $5 for senior citizens, Ohio Wesleyan employees, and non-Ohio Wesleyan students. Admission is free for Ohio Wesleyan students with a valid ID. To reserve tickets, call the Theatre Box Office at (740) 368-3855.

For more information about Ohio Wesleyan’s Department of Theatre & Dance, including other upcoming performances, visit www.owu.edu/TheatreAndDance.

Statewide group honors resident for support of local schools

COLUMBUS — Julia Roll of Delaware recently received the Friend of Education Award from the Ohio School Boards Association (OSBA) Central Region.

Nominated for the award by the Olentangy Local Schools (Delaware), Roll was honored during the Ohio School Boards Association Central Region Fall Conference in Columbus on September 19. The region presents the Friend of Public Education Award to community members with a significant record of supporting public education.

In nominating Roll, the Olentangy Board of Education wrote, in part: “Julia Roll has been instrumental in preserving historic photos, programs and other memorabilia from the original Berlin High School and has been an integral leader in gathering decades of classmates for an annual reunion of Berlin High School Bears.

Olentangy Local Schools believes it is important to acknowledge those treasured individuals who came long before we established our own roots here and were critical to laying the foundation for the great school district we are today.”

In its 63rd year, the Ohio School Boards Association leads the way to educational excellence by serving Ohio’s public school board members and the diverse districts they represent through superior service, unwavering advocacy and creative solutions.

Andersons honored by Ohio Farm Bureau

COLUMBUS, Ohio (OFBF) – Brandi and Nick Anderson of Mechanicsburg have been named winners of Ohio Farm Bureau’s Outstanding Young Farmer award.

The Outstanding Young Farmer contest helps young farmers strengthen their business skills, develop marketing opportunities and receive recognition for their accomplishments. Contestants are judged on the growth of their farm businesses and involvement in Farm Bureau and their community.

The Andersons will receive 250 hours use of an M-Series Kubota tractor, courtesy of Kubota, a $1,000 Grainger gift certificate and an expense-paid trip to New Orleans to attend the American Farm Bureau’s annual convention in January.

The Champaign County Farm Bureau members raise cattle and sell the meat at farmers markets under the Women That Farm name. Brandi is a grain branch manager for Heritage Cooperative and Nick is farm manager of Van Raay Dairy. They are on the Champaign County Farm Bureau board of trustees and are the parents of three young children.

For more information about Ohio Farm Bureau’s Young Agricultural Professionals program, visit experienceyap.com.

Campbells win Ohio Farm Bureau award

COLUMBUS – Adam and Jess Campbell of Waynesville are winners of Ohio Farm Bureau Federation’s 2018 Excellence in Agriculture Award. The award recognizes successful young agricultural professionals who are actively contributing to and growing through their involvement with Farm Bureau and agriculture.

The Campbells run Carroll Creek Farms LLC, a livestock farm that sells directly to consumers. Jess is assistant vice president of agribusiness at Farm Credit Mid-America and has held several leadership positions on the Warren County Farm Bureau board of trustees, including president and vice president and served on its budget, audit and communications committees. Both she and Adam are graduates of OFBF’s AgriPOWER Institute leadership development program, and Adam was a Discussion Meet contest participant. In 2017 the couple was named the local chamber of commerce’s Young Professional Award winner.

The Campbells will be recognized at Ohio Farm Bureau’s annual meeting in December and will receive a John Deere Gator courtesy of Farm Credit Mid-America as well as a $1,000 cash prize from Ohio Farm Bureau. They also will receive an expense-paid trip to New Orleans to compete in the national Excellence in Agriculture contest during American Farm Bureau’s annual convention in January.

Locally Produced, Original Musical Renaissance Magic!

Celebrates the Harlem Renaissance at the Lincoln November 3 & 4

Produced and presented by the Lincoln Theatre Association, Renaissance MAGIC! is an original work of musical theatre set to the music of the intellectual, social, and artistic explosion of the early 1900s known as the Harlem Renaissance. Showcasing an all-local cast and creative team, this enchanting time-travel retrospective educates and entertains through acting, song, and dance, paying homage to the glorious rebirth of the African-American arts.

As part of Columbus’ “Harlem Renaissance 100—I, Too, Sing America” celebration, the Lincoln Theatre Association presents Renaissance MAGIC! at the Lincoln Theatre (769 E. Long St.) on Saturday, November 3, at 3 pm and 8 pm, and Sunday, November 4, at 3 pm. Tickets are $25, $30, and $50 (VIP – November 3 performances only) at the CAPA Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), all Ticketmaster outlets, and www.ticketmaster.com. To purchase tickets by phone, please call (614) 469-0939 or (800) 745-3000. VIP ticket includes admission to a pre-show promenade and reception featuring cast members in period costumes beginning one hour prior to each performance on Saturday, November 3.

Set in Harlem, New York, during the heyday of the Harlem Renaissance, Renaissance Magic! follows a family of performing artists as they celebrate and participate in the explosion of African-American arts going on around them. However, young Ella, a whiz in science and math, struggles to find her place within her family’s new-found focus on artistic expression. While grudgingly attending a heritage festival, Ella asks her favorite uncle, “If you had three wishes, what would they be?” His answer, those three wishes, lay the groundwork for this magical, musical journey of discovery through the Harlem Renaissance.

Written by Alexis Wilson, arranged by Karen Williams Hubbard, choreographed by Quianna Simpson, and directed and produced by Lincoln Theatre General Manager Suzan Bradford, this original work of musical theatre showcases the music of the Harlem Renaissance with professional performers and participants of the Lincoln Theatre’s education programs.

www.LincolnTheatreColumbus.com

Support for the Lincoln Theatre’s 2018-19 season is provided in part by the Greater Columbus Arts Council, the City of Columbus, Franklin County, Nationwide, and the Ohio Arts Council to encourage economic growth, educational excellence, and cultural enrichment for all Ohioans.

About the Lincoln Theatre

First opened in 1928, the Lincoln Theatre is a landmark in African-American and jazz history. After undergoing a $13.5 million renovation funded by a partnership of public and private support, the Lincoln reopened in May 2009 as a multi-use, state-of-the-art performing arts and education center serving the diversity of the Columbus and central Ohio community. The Lincoln is a bustling hub of activity 365 days a year hosting performances, rehearsals, and classes in the performing arts, as well as a wide variety of community events such as film festivals, meetings, and receptions.

