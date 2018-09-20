Radio show anniversary

BLUEGRASS RAMBLE CELEBRATES 40 YEARS ON WOSU RADIO

Marks Occasion with Free Live Broadcast Event

COLUMBUS, OHIO, September 18, 2018 — WOSU Public Media celebrates 40 years of Bluegrass Ramble with a live broadcast event from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. on Sunday, September 23 at the Fawcett Center Auditorium on Ohio State’s campus.

The anniversary celebration will feature Bluegrass Ramble’s hosts Rich Baker, Chet DeLong, and Chris Johnston broadcasting live on WOSU 89.7 NPR News starting at 6 p.m. from the Fawcett Center Auditorium. There will be a pre-concert jam session in the Fawcett Center parking lot where attendees can bring a lawn chair and instrument for the chance to create music with other bluegrass fans starting at 4:30 p.m.

Local bands slated to perform during the live broadcast are The Adam Schlencker Bluegrass Band, Tom Ewing and Friends, and The Relentless Mules, and the event will also feature a cash bar, snacks, and bluegrass memorabilia. The anniversary celebration event is free to attend, but seating is limited. To register, visit wosu.org/ramble.

Bluegrass Ramble officially celebrated its 40th anniversary on WOSU Radio in July of this year. Throughout its broadcast history, the show has gained a loyal following and is one of the longest running bluegrass radio shows in the country.

Bluegrass Ramble can be heard on 89.7 NPR News on Saturdays from 8 p.m. – 10 p.m. and Sundays from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. The show can also be heard live across the globe at wosu.org and through the free WOSU Public Media Mobile App.

WOSU Public Media is a community-supported, noncommercial network of public radio and television stations, and digital services.

Multicultural B.R.E.A.D! Festival of arts and community

Visual and performing artists schedule announced

Oct. 10 – Oct. 14, 2018, Coffman Park, Dublin, Ohio

DUBLIN, Ohio — (Sept. 17, 2018) Dublin Arts Council will present the third multicultural B.R.E.A.D! Festival of arts and community in Coffman Park, 5200 Emerald Parkway, Dublin, Ohio, on Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018 from 12 to 9 p.m. Activities will include interactive community booths, traditional music and dance, hands-on artmaking, international cuisine, bread vendors, food trucks, a fair trade global marketplace and more. Admission is free. Festival activities include a full schedule of performing and visual arts, leading up to and including Oct. 14, 2018.

The festival will include The Mystical Arts of Tibet featuring the Monks of Drepung Loseling Monastery constructing a Mandala Sand Painting in the Coffman Park Pavilion from Oct. 10 through Oct. 14. Millions of grains of sand are painstakingly laid into place in this spiritual art form in order to purify and heal the environment and its inhabitants. Guests are welcome at all times listed below, in the Coffman Park Pavilion, 5200 Emerald Parkway, Dublin.

Visual artists’ schedule:

Opening ceremony

12 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 10 (approximately 30 minutes)

Includes chants, music and mantra recitation

The lamas will create Avalokiteshvara (“The Buddha of Compassion”)

Observation of the monks at work

Oct. 10 12 – 6 p.m.

(Opening ceremony at 12, followed by drawing the mandala’s lines, approximately 3 hours)

Oct. 11, 12 and 13 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Oct. 14 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. during B.R.E.A.D! Festival

Oct. 14 6 – 7:30 p.m. Observe completed mandala

Dismantling the mandala, sand disbursement to guests, closing ceremony

Oct. 14 7:30 – 9 p.m. during B.R.E.A.D! Festival

Includes sharing of sand with members of the audience as personal blessings and lantern lit procession with music to nearby stream for ceremonial pouring of sand to disperse the healing energies of the mandala throughout the world. (Practice approved by the EPA.)

The monks will train local artist Hilary Frambes on the use of chakpur, traditional metal funnels used for pouring grains of sand. Frambes will work with festival guests, using these authentic tools to complete a community sand painting during the B.R.E.A.D! Festival, Oct. 14 from 12 to 9 p.m.

Performing artists’ schedule:

Festival stage, Coffman Park, 5200 Emerald Parkway, Dublin

12:00 p.m. Dublin Taiko, Japanese drumming

12:40 p.m. Richens/Timm Academy of Irish Dance

1:10 p.m. The Rice Brothers, Celtic Folk music

2:05 p.m. Yellow Rose Cloggers of Ohio, Appalachian dance

2:35 p.m. Capital City Pipes and Drums, Scottish music

3:15 p.m. Latino Student Association of OSU, Latin American dance

3:45 p.m. Waves de Ache, Cuban jazz music

4:40 p.m. Thiossane West African Dance Institute

5:10 p.m. Emilie Syring Collectif, French music

5:50 p.m. Mansee Singhi and Dancers, Indian folk dance

6:20 p.m. The Ark Band, Jamaican reggae

The B.R.E.A.D! Festival has been developed by a diverse group of community members to preserve cultural authenticity. The festival is designed to provide education and promote tolerance in the extended community through shared social and cultural experiences. Interactive community booths feature activities from Poland, Germany, the Ukraine, India, Japan, Turkey, Bhutan and Ireland. Festival activities embrace the B.R.E.A.D. acronym: Bake, Reconnect, Educate, make Art & celebrate Diversity.

For more information, including a parking map and information about volunteering, visit www.dublinarts.org/BREAD or contact Dublin Arts Council at 614.889.7444.

The 2018 B.R.E.A.D! Festival is supported by grants from City of Dublin, Cardinal Health Foundation, National Endowment for the Arts, Puffin Foundation West, Ltd., and Dublin Community Foundation. Community sponsors include Sonesta ES Suites, CityScene Media Group, Hidaka USA, Inc., Tuller Flats/CASTO, MCZ Consulting, Tom and Gwen Weihe, Haydocy Airstream & RV, PNC Financial Services, Jasstek, Inc., and Central Ohio SafeRide. Dublin Arts Council is also supported in part by the City of Dublin’s hotel/motel tax and the Ohio Arts Council, which helps fund Dublin Arts Council and its programs with state tax dollars to encourage economic growth, educational excellence and cultural enrichment for all Ohioans.

CASTING ANNOUNCED FOR DISNEY’S ALADDIN THE HIT BROADWAY MUSICAL

Columbus’ Limited Premiere Engagement Plays Wednesday, October 24, Through Sunday, November 4, at the Ohio Theatre

Casting has been announced for the Columbus engagement of Disney’s Aladdin. The hit Broadway musical will begin performances at the Ohio Theatre beginning Wednesday, October 24, for a limited engagement through Sunday, November 4.

The performance schedule is as follows:

Wednesday, October 24, 7:30 pm

Thursday, October 25, 2 pm & 7:30 pm

Friday, October 26, 8 pm

Saturday, October 27, 2 pm & 8 pm

Sunday, October 28, 1 pm & 6:30 pm

Monday, October 29, 7:30 pm

Tuesday, October 30, 7:30 pm

Thursday, November 1, 7:30 pm

Friday, November 2, 8 pm

Saturday, November 3, 2 pm & 8 pm

Sunday, November 4, 1 pm & 6:30 pm

Tickets start at $34, and VIP ticket packages, which include a prime seat location, a commemorative souvenir program, and an exclusive merchandise item, are also available.

Beginning at 10am on Thursday, August 16, tickets can be purchased at the CAPA Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), all Ticketmaster outlets, and online at www.ticketmaster.com. To purchase by phone, please call (614) 469-0939 or (800) 745-3000. Orders for groups of 20 or more may be placed by calling (614) 719-6900.

The production features Clinton Greenspan (Aladdin), Michael James Scott (Genie), Lissa deGuzman (Jasmine), Jonathan Weir (Jafar), Jay Paranada (Iago), Jerald Vincent (Sultan), Philippe Arroyo (Omar), Zach Bencal (Babkak), Jed Feder (Kassim), Korie Lee Blossey (Standby Genie & Sultan), Ellis C. Dawson III (Standby Genie & Babkak) and Adam Stevenson (Standby Jafar & Sultan).

Rounding out the cast are Michael Callahan, Gary Cooper, Cornelius Davis, Bobby Daye, Mathew deGuzman, Brian Dillon, Olivia Donalson, Erik Hernandez, Orianna Hilliard, Adrienne Howard, Albert Jennings, Kenway Hon Wai K. Kua, Jason Scott MacDonald, Pierre Marais, Charles McCall, Angelina Mullins, Celina Nightengale, Charles South, Cassidy Stoner, Liv Symone, Annie Wallace, Michelle West and Zach Williams.

Aladdin opened on Broadway at the New Amsterdam Theatre to critical acclaim on March 20, 2014 and quickly established itself as one of the biggest new blockbusters in recent years, breaking 13 New Amsterdam Theatre house records and welcoming over seven million people worldwide. Its global footprint has expanded to include productions in Tokyo, Hamburg, London and Australia, in addition to the two U.S. productions.

About Aladdin

Produced by Disney Theatrical Productions, under the direction of Thomas Schumacher, the show features music by Tony Award and eight-time Oscar® winner Alan Menken (Beauty and the Beast, Newsies, Sister Act), lyrics by two-time Oscar winner Howard Ashman (Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid), three-time Tony Award and three-time Oscar winner Tim Rice (Evita, Aida), and four-time Tony Award nominee Chad Beguelin (The Wedding Singer), with a book by Beguelin, and is directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon).

Aladdin, adapted from the Academy Award®-winning animated Disney film and centuries-old folktales including “One Thousand and One Nights,” is brought to fresh theatrical life in this bold new musical. Aladdin’s journey sweeps audiences into an exotic world of daring adventure, classic comedy, and timeless romance. This new production features a full score, including the five cherished songs from the Academy Award-winning soundtrack and more written especially for the stage.

The animated film Aladdin was released by Disney in 1992, and was a critical and box office smash, becoming the highest-grossing film of the year.

The film won the Oscar for Best Original Score and introduced the hit song “A Whole New World,” which won the second of the film’s two Academy Awards as Best Original Song. The Peabo Bryson/Regina Belle recording of the tune soared to #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Aladdin is designed by seven-time Tony-winning scenic designer Bob Crowley, six-time Tony-winning lighting designer Natasha Katz, two-time Tony-winning costume designer Gregg Barnes, and sound designer Ken Travis.

The production team also includes illusion designer Jim Steinmeyer, hair designer Josh Marquette, and makeup designer Milagros Medina-Cerdeira. The music team is headed by music supervisor and music director Michael Kosarin, who also created the vocal and incidental music arrangements, joined by orchestrator Danny Troob and dance music arranger Glen Kelly.

For more information, visit AladdinTheMusical.com/tour, Facebook.com/Aladdin, and Twitter.com/Aladdin.

CALENDAR LISTING

CAPA and Broadway in Columbus present Disney’s ALADDIN

October 24-November 4

Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.)

Discover a whole new world at Disney’s ALADDIN, the hit Broadway musical. From the producer of The Lion King comes the timeless story of Aladdin, a thrilling new production filled with unforgettable beauty, magic, comedy, and breathtaking spectacle. It’s an extraordinary theatrical event where one lamp and three wishes make the possibilities infinite. See why audiences and critics agree, ALADDIN is “Exactly What You Wish For!” (NBC-TV). Tickets start at $34 at the CAPA Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), all Ticketmaster outlets, and www.ticketmaster.com. To purchase tickets by phone, please call (614) 469-0939 or (800) 745-3000. www.capa.com

The Ohio Arts Council helped fund this program with state tax dollars to encourage economic growth, education excellence, and cultural enrichment for all Ohioans. CAPA also appreciates the generous support of The National Endowment for the Arts, the Barbara B. Coons and Robert Bartels Funds of The Columbus Foundation, and the Greater Columbus Arts Council.

About CAPA

Owner/operator of downtown Columbus’ magnificent historic theatres (Ohio Theatre, Palace Theatre, Southern Theatre) and manager of the Riffe Center Theatre Complex, Lincoln Theatre, Drexel Theatre (Bexley, OH), Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts (New Albany, OH), and the Shubert Theater (New Haven, CT), CAPA is a non-profit, award-winning presenter of national and international performing arts and entertainment. For more information, visit www.capa.com.

About Broadway Across America

BROADWAY ACROSS AMERICA is part of The John Gore Organization family of companies, which includes Broadway.com and The Broadway Channel. Led by nine-time Tony-winning producer John Gore (Owner & CEO), BAA is the foremost presenter of first-class touring productions in North America, operating in 41 markets with over 270,000 subscribers. Current and past productions include Beautiful, Cats, Chicago, Dear Evan Hansen, Fiddler on the Roof, Finding Neverland, Million Dollar Quartet, Hairspray, On Your Feet!, School of Rock, and The Producers. Broadway.com is the premier theatre website for news, exclusive content, and ticket sales. For more information, please visit BroadwayAcrossAmerica.com and Broadway.com.

Nominate Your Museum or Library for an IMLS National Medal

Submissions Due October 1, 2018

Washington, D.C. –The Institute of Museum and Library Services is now accepting nominations for the 2019 National Medal for Museum and Library Service, the nation’s highest honor awarded to libraries and museums for service to their communities.

Anyone—an employee, a board member, a volunteer, a member of the public, or a government official—is invited to nominate an institution. Museums and libraries of most disciplines and types are eligible. To be considered, the institution must complete and return the nomination materials (PDF) by October 1, 2018.

Now in its 25th year, the annual IMLS National Medal for Museum and Library Service recognizes libraries and museums whose programs and services contribute demonstrably to the wellbeing of their communities. Medalist institutions exceed typical levels of community outreach by supporting community cohesion and helping to catalyze positive change. Winners’ collaborative, adaptive programs, co-created with their communities, demonstrate exemplary service.

Nominees should review the IMLS Strategic Plan and highlight how their work aligns with the goals of promoting lifelong learning, building institutional capacity, and increasing access to their information and collections. Successful applications will showcase how their work with these contexts is making a difference for their communities.

This year, IMLS is particularly interested in library or museum programs that enhance services for veterans and military families, sustain growth opportunities for diverse youth and young professionals, or provide assistance to diverse youth, families, or seniors. Institutions interested in being considered should read the nomination form carefully and contact the designated program contacts with questions.

You may also contact IMLS via e-mail at nationalmedals@imls.gov. More information about the National Medals can be found on the IMLS website.

COLUMBUS ZOO AND AQUARIUM TWIN MANATEE RESIDENTS RETURN TO FLORIDA

Powell, OH – Twin manatees, Millennium and Falcon, began their journey back to Florida late Monday night upon completion of their 22-month rehabilitation at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium after being rescued as orphans off the coast of Florida.

A member of the Zoo’s animal care team, along with one of the Zoo’s staff veterinarians, traveled with Millennium and Falcon, and confirmed that they arrived safely at the Miami Seaquarium. There, the twins will complete their final preparations to be released back to the area in the Florida Keys from which they were initially rescued.

Millennium and Falcon were orphaned at a young age when their mother, a manatee well-known to researchers who tracked her for years, suffered fatal boat-related injuries—a common fate for these aquatic mammals. The twins arrived at the Columbus Zoo weighing just over 100 pounds, making them some of the smallest manatees to arrive at the facility. (Previous arrivals weighed at least a couple hundred pounds while adults can reach up to 1,300 pounds.) Twin manatees are very rare, making up just 1 to 4 percent of manatee births.

With Millennium and Falcon now in Florida, the Columbus Zoo is currently caring for five manatees: Agua, Goober, Heavy Falcon, Carmen, and long-term resident, Stubby. Due to the extensive injuries she received from a boat strike, Stubby is a conditionally non-releasable animal. Her condition is evaluated every five years to determine if she is ready or not for release, but it is unlikely that she will move out of this category. Instead, she has often assumed the role of a surrogate mother looking after the other manatees and is the first to greet newcomers during their introduction to the Zoo’s Manatee Coast habitat.

“We care deeply about all off the manatees who have come to the Columbus Zoo for rehabilitation, so each goodbye is a little bittersweet, especially when it comes to these incredibly special twins. However, given how small they were when they first came under our care, we are also very proud to have helped Millennium and Falcon overcome their challenges so that now, at approximately 525 pounds each, they can be healthy enough to be released back to their native range. Our participation in the Manatee Rescue & Rehabilitation Partnership is extremely important to us, and we remain committed to working with our partners to care for other manatees in need of our assistance in the future,” said Becky Ellsworth, the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium’s Shores region curator.

As part of the Manatee Rescue & Rehabilitation Partnership (MRP), the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is a second stage rehabilitation facility that provides a temporary home for manatees until they are ready for release back to the wild.

The MRP is a cooperative group of non-profit, private, state, and federal entities who work together to monitor the health and survival of rehabilitated and released manatees. Information about manatees currently being tracked is available at www.manateerescue.org. The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium was the first program partner outside of the state of Florida and is one of only two facilities outside of Florida to care for manatees.

The threatened Florida manatee is at risk from both natural and man-made causes of injury and mortality, including entanglement in or ingestion of fishing gear, crushing by flood gates or locks, and exposure to cold stress, disease, boat strikes, and red tide.

In August, Florida Governor Rick Scott declared a state of emergency due to impacts of red tide—a toxic algae bloom—in several counties. Though red tide events have occurred historically in Florida for centuries, in more recent years these events have grown significantly in scale and duration, suspected by researchers to be exacerbated by human activities. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission found that this year red tide is affecting approximately 145 miles of Florida’s coastline, negatively impacting the state’s tourism industry and resulting in widespread fatalities of manatees, dolphins, fish, sea turtles, and other marine species. The governor’s action resulted in some additional funding to support MRP’s work, and the MRP continues to monitor the red tide event closely while remaining in frequent communication with State of Florida biologists and officials. As part of this collaboration, each manatee release is coordinated carefully to help the manatees avoid areas impacted by red tide. Additionally, the MRP employees a full-time biologist who travels throughout the state to check on the tracked manatees previously released as part of the MRP program to ensure they are not in need of assistance.

The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium also supports field conservation projects for three of four living species of manatees through its Conservation Fund. Providing grants to researchers on three continents (North America, South America and Africa), the Zoo contributes to rescue and rehabilitation in Florida, environmental education focused on the Amazonian manatee in Colombia, and critical population surveys for the least known species: the West African manatee.

About the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium

Home to more than 10,000 animals representing over 600 species from around the globe, the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium leads and inspires by connecting people and wildlife. The Zoo complex is a recreational and education destination that includes the 22-acre Zoombezi Bay water park and 18-hole Safari Golf Course. The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium also operates The Wilds, a 10,000-acre conservation center and safari park located in southeastern Ohio. The Zoo is a regional attraction with global impact; annually contributing more than $4 million of privately raised funds to support conservation projects worldwide. A 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, the Columbus Zoo has earned Charity Navigator’s prestigious 4-star rating.

