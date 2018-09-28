OWU to add new major

Ohio Wesleyan University Adds New Education Major

DELAWARE, Ohio – Ohio Wesleyan University this fall is adding Integrated Science for Teachers, a new major that will prepare secondary school educators to teach a broad range of science subjects.

Students who complete the new major will be eligible to earn Adolescent to Young Adult (AYA) Integrated Science Licensure, qualifying them to teach science in grades 7 through 12.

“The integrated science major helps to ensure that Ohio Wesleyan-trained teachers meet the needs of today’s school districts,” said Amy McClure, Ph.D., chair of Ohio Wesleyan’s Department of Education.

Sarah Kaka, Ph.D., director of the department’s Adolescent to Young Adult and Multi-Age Programs, will oversee the new major and licensure.

“Fewer and fewer schools have the resources to hire discipline-specific science teachers,” Kaka said. “Instead, they seek highly qualified educators able to teach a broad range of science subjects. We want these schools to seek out our graduates when hiring the next generation of teachers.”

Ohio Wesleyan students who choose to pursue the Integrated Science for Teachers major will complete classes in life sciences (biology, microbiology, zoology); chemistry; geology and geography; physics and astronomy, and mathematics – along with their education and general course requirements.

“We’re excited to add this major,” she said, “and we look forward to watching our integrated science graduates go out and inspire their students to explore and excel in all disciplines of science.”

In addition to integrated science, Ohio Wesleyan also offers education majors in Early Childhood Education (preK-grade 3), Middle Childhood Education (grades 4-9), and Special Education.

The university offers education minors in Adolescent to Young Adult Education (grades 7-12) and in Multi-Age Education (preK-grade 12). Areas of specialization available include English language arts, social studies, and mathematics (7-12) as well as world languages, music, visual art, and drama (preK-12).

For those seeking a post-baccalaureate program, Ohio Wesleyan enables people who already hold undergraduate degrees to earn teaching licenses by enrolling in full-time courses in one of OWU’s undergraduate licensure programs.

Ohio Wesleyan’s Department of Education is accredited in Ohio by the state Department of Education and nationally by the Council for the Accreditation of Teacher Education (NCATE). In 2017, it was one of only 16 U.S. colleges and universities recognized with a “Top Tier” rating from the Washington, D.C.-based National Council on Teacher Quality (NCTQ) for effectiveness in preparing future high school teachers.

Learn more about Ohio Wesleyan’s education offerings and the OWU Department of Education at www.owu.edu/education. Learn more about Ohio Wesleyan’s full list majors and minors at www.owu.edu/academics.

Entrepreneurial Center to Open

DELAWARE, Ohio – The Delaware Entrepreneurial Center at Ohio Wesleyan University will open officially Oct. 4 with an afternoon ribbon-cutting, remarks, and public tours. The celebration will continue that evening with the 2018 Robert L. Milligan Leaders in Business Lecture.

The newly renovated 6,000-square-foot entrepreneurial center is a collaboration of Ohio Wesleyan, Delaware County, and the City of Delaware. It is the first-of-its-kind liberal arts business accelerator and the first-of-its-kind city, county, and educational institute partnership.

The ribbon-cutting will take place at 4:15 p.m. Oct. 4 at the facility, 70 S. Sandusky St., Delaware. Afterward, guests will be invited to enjoy refreshments as they explore the center’s rentable office spaces, shared work area, conference center, and other amenities designed to help entrepreneurs transform ideas into marketable products.

All who lease space at the center will receive assistance from Ohio Wesleyan student-interns. The interns are able to help with everything from conducting market research and creating business plans to designing logos and building e-commerce-focused websites.

One of the center’s inaugural clients also is an OWU student himself. Freshman Jack Foley this spring launched ReYuze Cases, a company that creates and sells cellphone cases made of plastic recycled from the streets, canals, and landfills of Haiti. A portion of the proceeds supports Haitian children and families who collect and recycle the plastic for their economic stability and well-being. The product also is intended to help remove plastic from oceans, lakes, and rivers.

The Gaithersburg, Maryland, resident said he hopes to utilize the expertise of his fellow students and other resources available at The Delaware Entrepreneurial Center to take his business to the next level.

“The new center will be the first ReYuze office, besides my basement, but that doesn’t count,” said Foley, who is majoring in business administration with a concentration in marketing. “On top of that, I do plan on hiring OWU students as interns. Everything from a social media marketing director to a blog writer. With the help of OWU community and students, ReYuze will continue to grow and help save the world!”

Following the ribbon-cutting and open house, Ohio Wesleyan invites the community to return to the university at 7:30 p.m. Oct 4 for the annual Milligan Business Ethics Lecture.

This year, Shadman Zafar, Citi’s global consumer technology head for digital, will discuss “Rules of Engagement: Guide for succeeding in Corporate America.” Zafar will speak in the Benes Rooms of Hamilton-Williams Campus Center, 40 Rowland Ave., Delaware. He is a 1994 Ohio Wesleyan graduate, earning his bachelor’s degree in mathematics and computer science.

Zafar joined Citi in 2017. Citi is the world’s leading global bank, handling approximately 200 million customer accounts and conducting business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions. He previously worked for JPMorgan Chase, Barclays Bank, and Verizon Communications. Zafar is active in technology research groups nationally and internationally, and has researched neural networks as well as the sociological impacts of emerging technology trends on contemporary society.

Created in 1992, Ohio Wesleyan’s Milligan Leaders in Business Lecture Series is organized by The Woltemade Center for Economics, Business and Entrepreneurship. The series was created with an endowment gift from Robert L. “Bill” Milligan, OWU Class of 1922, and his wife, Mary Cook Milligan, an honorary 2002 OWU alumna, both deceased.

Learn more about the Milligan Lecture and The Woltemade Center at www.owu.edu/woltemade. Learn more about The Delaware Entrepreneurial Center at Ohio Wesleyan University, its unique city-county-university collaboration, and its opportunities for up-and-coming entrepreneurs at www.owu.edu/delaware-entrepreneurial-center.

About Delaware County

Delaware County, Ohio – located in the heart of Ohio and home to nearly 200,000 residents – is where flourishing farmland meets suburban comfort and urban amenities, and where smart-growth policies create safe, healthy communities for all our residents, business owners, and visitors. Learn more at www.co.delaware.oh.us.

About the City of Delaware

The City of Delaware is a family-oriented community that blends a traditional hometown atmosphere with a modern, independent spirit. The city comprises a population of nearly 40,000 and is the seat of government for Delaware County. Delaware is included on Money Magazine’s “100 Best Places to Live in America” list. Learn more at www.delawareohio.net.

About Ohio Wesleyan University

Founded in 1842, Ohio Wesleyan University is one of the nation’s premier liberal arts universities. Located in Delaware, Ohio, the private university offers more than 90 undergraduate majors and competes in 25 NCAA Division III varsity sports. Through Ohio Wesleyan’s signature OWU Connection program, students integrate knowledge across disciplines, build a diverse and global perspective, and apply their knowledge in real-world settings. Ohio Wesleyan is featured in the book “Colleges That Change Lives,” listed on the latest President’s Higher Education Community Service Honor Roll with Distinction, and included in the U.S. News & World Report and Princeton Review “best colleges” lists. Learn more at www.owu.edu.

Otterbein University successfully exceeds $50 million comprehensive campaign goal

Total will be announced at Otterbein’s Homecoming and Family Weekend on Sept. 22.

Westerville, OH—Fresh on the heels of Friday’s announcement of a major economic partnership with JPMorgan Chase, the City of Westerville and JobsOhio, Otterbein University will announce on Saturday (Sept. 24) that it has successfully exceeded its $50 million comprehensive campaign goal, raising $52,774,180 in the Where We Stand Matters campaign.

The campaign publicly launched in September 2014 and has concluded one year ahead of schedule.

The campaign focused on three funding priorities:

Access and Affordability: Ensuring Otterbein’s excellence is an opportunity that families can afford.

Building a Model Community: Building a strong foundation of resources to foster innovation, creativity and learning and support the Otterbein’s hallmark Five Cardinal Experiences experiential learning program.

Campus Renewal: Advancing Otterbein’s learning experience by enhancing facilities and green spaces.

Otterbein University Sexual Assault Prevention Pilot Program for Student-Athletes Starts Fall Semester

Westerville, Ohio — An Otterbein University sexual assault prevention pilot program begins this fall with student-athletes from the football team on Sept. 12, and women’s tennis, golf, and softball on Sept. 19.

The program was awarded $9,447 in funding from the Ohio Department of Higher Education (ODHE). The university is a recipient of the ODHE’s Strengthening Partnerships to Change the Campus Culture grant, which will be used to offer the program — Fair Play: Sexual Violence Prevention for Athletes — during the 2018 fall semester.

The pilot program was developed by Kristy McCray, Ph.D., an Otterbein assistant professor in sport management and a former rape crisis center director. Dr. McCray’s program focuses on student-athletes as some research indicates that male student-athletes are more likely to be perpetrators of sexual assaults.

“Fair Play was created because many athletes are leaders on their campuses and in their communities,” said Dr. McCray. “While research shows that some male athletes may be at higher rates for perpetrating sexual assault, we know that the vast majority of athletes are good students who want to help keep their fellow teammates, students, and community members safe. Fair Play teaches athletes to understand sexual assault, consent, and rape culture in sports, and gives them tools and skills to intervene and stop sexual violence before it happens.”

Otterbein will collaborate with the Sexual Assault Response Network of Central Ohio (SARNCO) to administer the Fair Play program, which was first piloted during the university’s 2017-18 winter break. Sixty-five athletes from women’s and men’s basketball and wrestling participated in the mini-pilot program.

Following the pilot program, participants reported having a better understanding of what constitutes consent, that sexual assault can happen to anyone, and how to identify and stop the spread of rape culture. Additionally, students reported increased knowledge and ability to engage in bystander intervention, which is aimed at preventing violence before it happens.

Fall 2018 program participants will include nearly 60 players from the Otterbein Cardinals football team and athletes from the women’s golf, tennis and softball teams. The student-athletes will participate in a step-by-step, 10-hour curriculum that emphasizes four key topics: sexual assault, consent and rape culture in sports; healthy sex education; gender and sexuality; and bystander intervention.

Otterbein’s ongoing commitment to sexual violence prevention was recently recognized by SARNCO with a Community Partners of the Year award.

Additionally this fall, Otterbein held a workshop facilitated by the Higher Education Data Sharing Consortium (HEDS) on Aug. 16 to discuss results of a campus climate study. HEDS is an organization of colleges and universities committed to sharing data, knowledge, and expertise to advance undergraduate liberal arts education, inclusive excellence, and student success at member institutions. Last year, Otterbein students participated in the HEDS Sexual Assault Campus Climate Survey. This is the second time Otterbein has conducted the survey with HEDS. It is used to determine students’ opinions on sexual assault.

Ten universities attended the workshop, which was held to help universities understand their data and take action based upon the responses. The workshop also allowed the universities to share experiences (good and bad) and explore best practices. This semester, Otterbein will address its survey with the Otterbein Task Force on Sexual Violence, Student Government, and at an open campus meeting.

Otterbein University Ranked In The Top 10 Percent In U.S. News & World Report

Otterbein recognized as a “Best Value School” in the Regional University-Midwest category; recognized for “Strong Commitment to Undergraduate Teaching”

Westerville, OH—Otterbein University has been recognized by U.S. News & World Report for its commitment to undergraduate teaching, providing educational opportunities for veterans, and focus on affordability, integrative teaching and learning, student success outcomes, and experiential learning.

In the U.S. News & World Report 2019 edition of “America’s Best Colleges,” Otterbein is ranked in the top 10 percent among 171 peers in the Regional Universities–Midwest category and once again named a “Best Value School” and an “A+ Schools for B Students.”

Otterbein ranked 17th overall; 11th in its category on the “Best Colleges for Veterans” list; and premiered at 9th in its category for “A Strong Commitment to Undergraduate Teaching.”

“We strive to create opportunities for students from all backgrounds, so we are honored to not only rank in the top 10, but also to be named a Best Value School and A+ School for B Students,” said Otterbein President John Comerford. “This reaffirms our values as we continue working in the right direction towards opportunity, diversity, inclusion and academic excellence.”

Recruitment efforts are yielding impressive results at increasing the diversity of the student body at Otterbein. This fall’s first-year class is 23 percent students of color, making it the most diverse class in Otterbein’s history, for the fifth year in a row. Thirty-two percent of the entering class is eligible for the federal Pell grant, thanks to the university’s focus on access, affordability and opportunity.

Initiatives like scholarships for students from under-served school districts and partnerships with organizations like I Know I Can – Columbus have brought more diverse students to Otterbein. Additionally, Otterbein has launched a new dual admission program with Columbus State Community College this fall, with 35 students enrolled in its first semester.

Once students are here, they continue to receive the support they need. Otterbein established the Center for Student Success to remove barriers to success for students at risk of leaving college. It has greatly increased the retention rate of the University and created countless success stories for previously at-risk students.

Otterbein’s unique curriculum integrating classroom and experiential learning, along with the high level of personal attention students receive, contribute to the University’s ranking. Otterbein’s Five Cardinal Experiences program encourages students to explore community engagement; research and creative work; internships and professional experiences; citizenship and leadership; and global and intercultural engagement. Otterbein’s new innovation center, The Point, is increasing opportunities for hands-on learning experiences on campus.

According to the guide, institutions in the Regional Universities category provide a full range of undergraduate and master’s programs with some offering select doctoral programs. Otterbein offers master’s degrees in allied health, business, education, educational mathematics and nursing, as well as a doctor of nursing practice degree. Otterbein competed with schools from Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Wisconsin, Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas, Iowa and Missouri for this honor.

The entire survey can be viewed at colleges.usnews.rankingsandreviews.com/best-colleges.

Otterbein University is a private university nationally recognized for its intentional blending of liberal arts and professional studies through its renowned Integrative Studies curriculum and its commitments to experiential learning and community engagement. Otterbein is recognized by Colleges of Distinction, with additional Field of Study recognition in business, education, engineering and nursing. Otterbein is a recipient of the 2015 Carnegie Community Service Classification; a finalist for the 2014 President’s Award for Economic Opportunity Community Service; and has been honored With Distinction by the President’s Higher Education Community Service Honor Roll since the list’s inception in 2006. It stands in its category’s top 10 percent in U.S. News & World Report’s guide to “America’s Best Colleges.” It also is recognized in national rankings by Forbes and The Wall Street Journal. Otterbein has 2,400 undergraduate and 500 graduate students enrolled in its more than 70 undergraduate majors; six master’s programs; and doctorate in nursing practice (DNP). Its picturesque campus is perfectly situated in Westerville, Ohio, America’s fifth friendliest town (Forbes), just minutes from Columbus, the 14th largest city in the country. To learn more about Otterbein, visit www.otterbein.edu.

Local students enroll at Clemson University

CLEMSON, SC (09/17/2018)— Local students enrolled at Clemson University for the fall 2018 semester.

They are:

Emma M Kasich of Westerville, whose major is Health Science

Krissy Layton of Westerville, whose major is Health Science

Ranked No. 24 among national public universities, Clemson University is a major, land-grant, science- and engineering-oriented research university that maintains a strong commitment to teaching and student success. Clemson is an inclusive, student-centered community characterized by high academic standards, a culture of collaboration, school spirit, and a competitive drive to excel.

Belmont University Draws Record 8,318 Students for Fall 2018

NASHVILLE, TN (09/18/2018)— Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee kicked off classes for its fall 2018 semester earlier this year with a record-breaking enrollment number as the University welcomed 8,318 students to campus, nearly triple the enrollment in 2000 and marking a 65 percent increase in the last decade alone. This marks Belmont’s 18th consecutive year of record enrollment.

Newly enrolled students include:

Isabella Genovesi of Westerville, OH (43082)

Natalie Johnson of Westerville, OH (43082)

Belmont’s sustained growth has been accomplished through traditional, residential education, as the University also marked the opening of its largest residence hall to date in August. As part of its Vision 2020 strategic plan, Belmont aims to enroll 8,888 students by the Fall 2020 semester, providing more students than ever the opportunity to embrace the Belmont mission to “engage and transform the world.”

Belmont President Dr. Bob Fisher said, “August is always an incredible month at Belmont, as each year our upperclassmen create a Move In weekend experience like no other, cheering their new peers as they and their families first arrive to campus for the fall semester. I cheer along with them as we are honored that more and more students choose Belmont for their education, and that the quality of each incoming class continues to rise, this year seeing an average ACT composite score of 27. Our students are selecting Belmont because they want to be challenged by rigorous academics, taught by dedicated faculty and transformed by an education that will empower them to make a difference in their communities. And for the 74 percent coming from outside of Tennessee, they want to live in Nashville.”

Applications for freshman admissions for Fall 2018 saw a significant increase of 5.3 percent and resulted in an accomplished incoming freshman class of 1,634 students, the largest in University history. Belmont also continues to be among the top destinations for transfer students as 494 transfers, also a record, joined the campus this fall. The University’s graduate schools, which offer more than 25 master’s degrees and five doctoral programs, attracted 658 new students for 2018-19 new academic year.

This year’s incoming freshman class hails from 48 states and nine countries, with 74 percent of the class originating from outside of Tennessee. As a group, Belmont’s Class of 2022 scored an average of 27 on the ACT and held an average high school GPA of 3.7. The new students made their presence known throughout Nashville during orientation as more than 2,100 freshmen and transfers participated in the annual SERVE event, which allows students to engage in community service at nonprofit sites around the city.

Belmont’s student body currently consists of 6,730 undergraduate students and 1,588 pursuing graduate/professional paths.

Associate Provost and Dean of Enrollment David Mee added, “Each new admission cycle brings promise for continuing enrollment growth at Belmont. And Fall 2018 was no exception. Belmont continues to attract talented, thoughtful and civically-engaged students from every state and all corners of the globe. Growth at Belmont, first and foremost, represents the potential the University has to impact society through the great contributions our alumni make each and every day.”

About Belmont University

Ranked No. 6 in the Regional Universities South category and consistently named as a “Most Innovative” university by U.S. News & World Report, Belmont University is home to more than 8,300 students who come from every state and more than 36 countries. Committed to being a leader among teaching universities, Belmont brings together the best of liberal arts and professional education in a Christian community of learning and service. The University’s purpose is to help students explore their passions and develop their talents to meet the world’s needs. With more than 90 areas of undergraduate study, more than 25 master’s programs and five doctoral degrees, there is no limit to the ways Belmont University can expand an individual’s horizon. For more information, visit www.belmont.edu.

Ohio’s Only Hispanic Serving Institution Highlights National Hispanic Heritage Month

CINCINNATI, OH – Union Institute & University is recognizing National Hispanic Heritage Month September 15 – October 15, 2018 by highlighting the university’s commitment to diversity.

Union is proud to serve a more than 25% undergraduate Hispanic adult learner population and to be the only university in Ohio designated as a Hispanic Serving Institution (HSI) by the U.S. Department of Education Office of Postsecondary Education Hispanic-Serving Institutions Division.

National Hispanic Heritage Month highlights the histories, cultures, and contributions of American citizens whose ancestors came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central and South America. (https://hispanicheritagemonth.gov/about/)

Union is committed to diversity and social justice. We recognize that with knowledge comes the responsibility to serve in advancing a culturally pluralistic, equitable, and interdependent world. During this month, Union will highlight the students, staff, and faculty of Hispanic heritage with features, social media posts, and more. In addition, Union is active in Hispanic Chamber of Commerce associations across the nation.

For example, Guillermina Hernandez is an early childhood expert who teaches in the Child & Adolescent Development (CHAD). She was born in Mexico and immigrated to the United States at age three. Read more about Guillermina and her passion for teaching adult learners here.

Dr. Raul Manzano is an artist and professor of art. Last year he used art to celebrate La Ruza. Read more here.

Union Institute & University is committed to providing diversity among its academic world and in the world at large. Learn more about Union’s mission by clicking here.

About Union Institute & University

Union Institute & University is a non-profit, regionally accredited university specializing in providing quality higher education degrees for adults nationwide. Founded in 1964, Union’s academic programs and services are the result of more than five decades of identifying and refining ways to structure and deliver education to meet the needs of adults. Distinguished as the pioneer in adult education, Union perfected the concepts now common in higher education such as the hybrid model, a blend of online and traditional classroom instruction, interdisciplinary studies, and student centered education with socially relevant and applicable learning outcomes in its undergraduate, master’s and doctoral degree programs.

The university is guided by its core mission to educate highly motivated adults who seek academic programs to engage, enlighten, and empower them to pursue professional goals and a lifetime of learning, service, and social responsibility.

Union is a national university with academic centers located in: Ohio, Florida, and California.

For more information about Union Institute & University, visit www.myunion.edu or call 1- 800-861-6400.

Emma Dumford Member of Pi Mu Epsilon at Ashland University

ASHLAND, OH (09/25/2018)— Emma Dumford of Westerville, OH, is a member of Pi Mu Epsilon at Ashland University. Dumford is majoring in education. Dumford is a 2014 graduate of Westerville North High School.

Pi Mu Epsilon honors students who have excelled in mathematics. The purpose of the honor society is to promote scholarly activity in mathematics among students. Membership is offered to sophomores who have completed three semesters of college mathematics including one semester of calculus, with a 4.0 GPA in their mathematics courses, and who are in the top quarter of their class overall; or juniors and seniors who have completed at least two years of college mathematics including calculus, with a 3.0 GPA in their mathematics courses, and who are in the top third of their class overall.

Kelly Fullin Member of the Honors Program at Ashland University

Kelly Fullin of Westerville, OH, is a member of Ashland University’s honors program. Fullin is majoring in mathematics. Fullin is a 2016 graduate of Westerville South High School.

The Honors Program at Ashland University provides academically talented undergraduate students cross-disciplinary experiences, participation in an intellectual community devoted to discussion and dialogue, and special projects and courses that challenge the mind. The experiences students have through the Honors Program will be challenging but they will also make students more appealing to top graduate schools and employers.

Ashland University, ranked in the top tier of colleges and universities in U.S. News and World Report’s National Universities category for 2018, is a mid-sized, comprehensive private university conveniently located a short distance from Akron, Cleveland and Columbus, Ohio. Religiously affiliated with the Brethren Church, Ashland University (www.ashland.edu) deeply values the individual student and offers a unique educational experience that combines the challenge of strong, applied academic programs with a faculty and staff who build nurturing relationships with their students.

OWU announces Economics Fellows

DELAWARE, OH (09/07/2018)— Collin Kimbrough of Westerville, OH, is among 20 incoming students at Ohio Wesleyan University selected as 2018-2019 Economics Management Fellows.

The four-year fellowships are awarded each fall by Ohio Wesleyan’s Department of Economics and by the university’s Woltemade Center for Economics, Business and Entrepreneurship.

Being selected for the competitive EMF program ensures the fellows – all first-year students – receive an academic advisor from the Economics Department, receive sophomore or junior peer-mentors as freshmen, and are paired with professional mentors as seniors.

Fellows also are enrolled in a first-year seminar open only to them. The seminar is team-taught by the entire Economics Department, helping the students to quickly build relationships with their new professors.

In addition, the fellows receive a fully paid, faculty-escorted study trip to New York City after spring semester. The trip includes visits to the New York Federal Reserve and New York Stock Exchange, as well as meetings with distinguished Ohio Wesleyan alumni and professionals in business and government.

To be considered for the EMF program, prospective students must indicate an interest in studying economics, business administration management, marketing, finance, accounting, or international business on their OWU applications, have high-school records and/or SAT or ACT scores that indicate a potential for high achievement at Ohio Wesleyan, and complete personal interviews with Economics Department faculty.

Learn more about Ohio Wesleyan’s Economics Department, Woltemade Center, and Economics Management Fellows program at www.owu.edu/economics and www.owu.edu/woltemade.

Founded in 1842, Ohio Wesleyan University is one of the nation’s premier liberal arts universities. Located in Delaware, Ohio, the private university offers more than 90 undergraduate majors and competes in 25 NCAA Division III varsity sports. Through Ohio Wesleyan’s signature OWU Connection program, students integrate knowledge across disciplines, build a diverse and global perspective, and apply their knowledge in real-world settings. Ohio Wesleyan is featured in the book “Colleges That Change Lives” and included in the U.S. News & World Report and Princeton Review “best colleges” lists. Learn more at www.owu.edu.

Ohio Dominican Welcomes Ryan Manny into Honors Program

News from Ohio Dominican University

COLUMBUS, OH (09/11/2018)— Ryan Manny, from Galena (43021), OH, is among 24 freshmen who have joined Ohio Dominican University’s Honors Program. A total of 60 students are participating in the Honors Program this academic year.

This year’s entering group achieved an average high school GPA of 4.0 and ACT of 28.

ODU’s Honors Program is designed to enrich the academic experience of talented and motivated students. It is a community of learners who seek to develop their love of learning, deepen their understanding of significant issues, express their creativity, and engage in independent scholarly, scientific, and artistic endeavors. Participants have access to separate living and learning spaces; opportunities for close mentorship with faculty in related academic disciplines; an invitation to participate in collaborative research with faculty; and an ability to participate in extracurricular programming.

Ohio Dominican University is a comprehensive, four-year, private, liberal arts and master’s institution, founded in 1911 in the Catholic and Dominican tradition by the Dominican Sisters of Peace. The University has approximately 1,700 students and offers undergraduate degrees in 40 majors and nine graduate degree programs. At ODU, students connect their passion with a purpose.

Grace Heighway of Westerville has been accepted to University of the Cumberlands

WILLIAMSBURG, KY (09/13/2018)— University of the Cumberlands has proudly accepted Grace Heighway of Westerville Ohio, for the upcoming academic year. Grace, a current student at Westerville North High School, is welcomed into the UC Class of 2023.

Located in the heart of Appalachia, University of the Cumberlands is an institution of regional distinction that offers undergraduate degrees on-campus and online, along with several pre-professional, graduate and doctoral programs. With a total enrollment of more than 10,000 students, UC is the largest private university in Kentucky and is devoted to preparing students for the future through hands-on, experiential learning and research.

Heighway will be among 1400 other students on the UC Williamsburg campus finding academic opportunity in more than 40 majors, more than 30 clubs and student organizations, 28 athletic teams and a commitment to affordability in a private, liberal arts education.

Cumberlands students come from 36 states and 38 foreign countries. Classes are small to ensure each student receives the individualized attention they need to succeed in the classroom. To instill in students the desire to be agents of change in the world who use their knowledge and talents for the benefit of others and themselves, all UC students participate in community service by the time they graduate.

For additional information about University of the Cumberlands, visit ucumberlands.edu.

Centerburg Resident Selected as Environmental Scholarship Winner

News from Ashland University

ASHLAND, OH (09/10/2018)— Each year the Ohio EPA’s Environmental Fund awards scholarships to environmental science and engineering students who study at Ohio colleges and universities. Out of a group of 21 students awarded scholarships in 2018, there were four Ashland University students receiving scholarships, which is the most from any one college or university in the state.

One of the four recipients is Centerburg resident Hayley Nininger, a senior majoring in biology and she is a 2015 graduate of Centerburg High School. With an interest in the sciences since she was a little girl, it is a dream come true to turn her passion into a career.

In order to receive the scholarship, each student was required to complete research or environmental work experience projects. Nininger is currently working on a project to develop a rapid and cost-effective method for extracting hydrophobic insecticides from sediments. This topic interested her as she began to realize that we can essentially look back in time to see what insecticides were used in that area years ago.

Nininger’s internship this summer was with Ohio EPA’s Division of Environmental Services. This work experience allowed her to work in their Nutrients and Mercury laboratories where she was able to test on surface and drinking water samples from all over Ohio.

Nininger’s plans for the future are to obtain a job in the environmental field of toxicology. She also hopes to go back and get her Master’s degree in Pharmacology or Public Health. Nininger said, “My dream job would be something to do with pharmaceuticals, whether in research or in helping people understand more about them in the public health area.”

Dr. Dawn Weber, dean of AU’s College of Arts and Sciences, said, “The fact that four AU students received this scholarship gives you an indication of the strength of our science program here at Ashland, where students have many opportunities to work with professors on research projects.”

The next application deadline for scholarships is April 15, 2019. Additional information about the scholarship is available by calling Ohio EPA’s Office of Environment Education at (614) 644-2873 or visiting www.epa.ohio.gov/oee. To learn more about the Ohio Academy of Science, call (614) 488-2228 or visit www.OHIOSCI.org.

Ashland University, ranked in the top tier of colleges and universities in U.S. News and World Report’s National Universities category for 2018, is a mid-sized, comprehensive private university conveniently located a short distance from Akron, Cleveland and Columbus, Ohio. Religiously affiliated with the Brethren Church, Ashland University (www.ashland.edu) deeply values the individual student and offers a unique educational experience that combines the challenge of strong, applied academic programs with a faculty and staff who build nurturing relationships with their students.

Commitment of $5M Lays the Groundwork for WOSU’s Plans for New Headquarters in 15th & High University District

COLUMBUS, OHIO, September 13, 2018 – Local couple Sandy and Andy Ross have made a $5 million commitment to WOSU Public Media. This transformative gift, the largest in WOSU’s history, lays the groundwork for WOSU’s plans for new headquarters in the 15th & High University District on the campus of The Ohio State University.

The Rosses have long supported the mission of WOSU Public Media, being stalwart members for more than 30 years and making significant contributions to advance initiatives focused on education, classical music, news and civil discourse. Through leadership giving, they helped WOSU develop a media lab for teens to create original programming, provided capital resources when Classical 101 changed FM frequency, and have consistently challenged others in the community to give by matching WOSU member gifts.

“Sandy and I have enjoyed everything WOSU has to offer for so long, and we want to help continue to support that quality programming well into the future,” said Andy Ross. “Whether I’m tinkering with engines and listening to 89.7 NPR News, or Sandy’s in the garden enjoying Classical 101, or we’re both watching PBS NewsHour in the evening, we can’t imagine our lives without WOSU, and want to inspire others to have it in their lives.”

“Bringing WOSU to central campus will help spark media content innovations across Ohio State and throughout the broader Columbus community,” said Ohio State President Michael V. Drake. “I am grateful to Andy and Sandy for their incredible generosity. Their gift ensures WOSU’s success for decades to come.”

“This generous and visionary gift provides for the future of WOSU. We have a bold plan to expand our local broadcast, public engagement, and digital media capabilities to build our community in innovative ways. Andy and Sandy are making that plan possible,” said Tom Rieland, General Manager of WOSU Public Media.

Located as part of the 15th and High University District, WOSU’s new headquarters will be at the nexus of campus and the community and will serve as a connector and convener for Central Ohio. To maintain and build upon the quality programming and outreach efforts that patrons like Sandy and Andy Ross have come to rely on from WOSU Public Media, this dynamic new home is necessary to position WOSU for the future.

WOSU Public Media is a community-supported, noncommercial network of public radio and television stations, and digital services. A licensee of The Ohio State University, WOSU serves 31 counties in Ohio through its mission of enriching lives with content and experiences that engage, inform and inspire. To learn more, please visit wosu.org.

https://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2018/09/web1_Ohio-Wesleyan-Department-of-Education-identifier.jpg

HIGHER EDUCATION BRIEFS