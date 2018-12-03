Delaware County Historical Society elects two new trustees to board

DELAWARE, Ohio – The annual meeting of the Delaware County Historical Society was held on November 13 at the Barn at Stratford. The business portion of the agenda was handled during the first half of the meeting and included remarks from President Jack Hilborn and Executive Director Donna Meyer and the financial report presented by Treasurer Ralph Au. President Emeritus Brent Carson also spoke briefly about the “Hayes Comes Home” project, a community-wide effort to erect a statue in downtown Delaware in honor of native son and 19th President of the United States, Rutherford B. Hayes.

The election of six Board trustees to 3 year terms commencing January 2019 was conducted, with all Society members in good standing and present at the meeting eligible to vote. Brent Carson, Lynn Foreman, Susan Garrett and Roger Koch, all currently serving trustees, were reelected. David Hejmanowski, Judge of the Probate/Juvenile Division of the Delaware County Court of Common Pleas, and James Mendenhall, Development Officer at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, were both elected to their first terms. Outgoing Board members Ana Babiasz and Benny Shoults were thanked for their service.

The program portion of the meeting featured Christie Weininger, Executive Director at Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Library and Museums in Fremont, Ohio. She spoke about the Hayes family experience during the Civil War.

The Delaware County Historical Society is a non-profit organization whose mission is to promote, preserve and sustain interest in the history of Delaware County. The Barn at Stratford is operated by DCHS as an event venue for weddings, corporate meetings and other special occasions. To learn more, visit the venue and society web sites at barnatstratford.org and delawareohiohistory.org.

