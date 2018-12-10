Seasonal concerts on tap

DECEMBER

Saturday, December 8 — Friday, December 14

Symphony’s Holiday concerts

The Central Ohio Symphony will present its annual holiday concerts on Sunday, December 9, at 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. in the festively decorated Gray Chapel on the campus of Ohio Wesleyan. The orchestra under the direction of Music Director Jaime Morales-Matos will perform two identical concerts of seasonal music.

Vocalist Kristen Basore, a Powell native, will be the featured performer. Basore has previously sung with the orchestra at the last two Benefit in the Barn concerts as well as hosted the Symphony’s Link Up educational concerts. This will be her first appearance at a subscription concert. One of the pieces Basore will sing is the world premiere of “Welcome Home,” by Westerville composer Ken McCaw. Basore will be joined in that work by dancers from Buckeye Gymnastics directed by Kim McCaw, also of Westerville and married to the composer.

As part of the Symphony’s 40th anniversary, a fanfare will be performed at each concert, and for the Holiday concerts, it has been composed by Juvenile and Probate Judge David Hejmanowski! Additional works include Leroy Anderson’s “Sleigh Ride,” “Feliz Navidad,” excerpts from Tchaikovsky’s “Nutcracker,” The Boston Pops “Christmas Festival” and other holiday works. As is the custom of Conductor Morales-Matos, the concert will end with “Radetzky March by Johann Strauss.

Tickets for the concert are available at the Symphony Source office at 24 E. Winter Street in downtown Delaware. Prices are $25, adults; $20, seniors; $6, students of any age; and $4, children, six and under. Tickets may also be ordered online at www.centralohiosymphony.org or by calling the Symphony at 740-362-1799.

Sounds of the Season

The Westerville Symphony at Otterbein University presents its annual holiday favorite: The Sounds of the Season concert. The performance takes place on Sunday, December 9, 2018 at 5 p.m. at the Fritsche Theater in Cowan Hall at Otterbein University.

The program includes a Christmas Sing-a-Long, the annual favorite of Leroy Anderson’s Sleigh Ride and the beautiful Prelude from Engelbert Humperdinck’s opera Hansel and Gretel. The orchestra will also play Irving Berlin’s iconic White Christmas, Mel Torme’s The Christmas Song and a gorgeous setting of Franz Gruber’s Silent Night. Favorite annual movies and shows are featured in the selections of Christmas on Broadway, A Charlie Brown Christmas and the Concert Suite from the Polar Express. In addition is the Trans-Siberian Orchestra’s rendition of the Nutcracker in their Mad Russian’s Christmas.

Since the concert is at 5 p.m., patrons can walk and enjoy a holiday dinner at one of the many wonderful restaurants in beautiful Uptown Westerville before or after the performance. Tickets are available on-line at westervillesymphony,org and can also be purchased at the door.

Polaris Holiday Hop & Shop

Polaris Fashion Place will host Holiday Hop & Shop, a holiday-themed evening out that features store demonstration, samples, cocktails and more on Thursday, December 13 from 6–9 p.m. Local bloggers Stephanie Abraham @TheBohemianCrown, Emily van der Walde @VinoInTheVillage and Katey Haines @TwoPeasInABlog will co-host the event and share their thoughts and ideas on current fashion and lifestyle trends.

Stephanie, Emily and Katey will kick off the event at California Pizza Kitchen at 6 p.m. with the first 40 guests receiving a special swag bag. Guest will then have an opportunity to visit several merchants showcasing current trends in makeup, fashion and more. Finally the event will conclude at Molly Woo’s with drinks and a meet & greet with the three bloggers where guests have a chance to ask these local fashionistas about upcoming trends, fashion ideas a more. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit polarisfashionplace.com

Migratory art

Oct. 18-Dec. 13 – “Culinary Roots/Migratory Routes,” using art related to food production and consumption to present narratives of nation, migration, and labor, at the Richard M. Ross Art Museum, 60 S. Sandusky St., Delaware. The artworks showcase food as a force that creates, dissolves, and reforms communities as immigrants both preserve and lose the taste of home. Presented as part of the 2018-2019 Sagan National Colloquium*, the exhibit is curated by Nancy Comorau, Ph.D., associate professor of English, and student curatorial-assistant Anna Davies, a senior from St. Clairsville, Ohio. The exhibit includes pieces from the Ross’s permanent collection and loans from artists, The Ohio State University Libraries, Columbus Museum of Art, and Pizzuti Galleries. On Oct. 25, the public is invited to a curator-led tour at 4 p.m. and reception from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. During the academic year, the Ross is open Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The museum is handicap-accessible and admission is always free. Call (740) 368-3606 or visit www.owu.edu/ross for more information.

Double Take photos

Oct. 18-Dec. 13 – “Double Take: Ambiguity in the Photograph,” featuring images in which the expectation of a photograph’s accuracy conflicts with its ambiguity, at the Richard M. Ross Art Museum, 60 S. Sandusky St., Delaware. Photographs became a ubiquitous form of documentation because they created accurate and detailed reproductions of life. However, the detail of these images frequently belies their ability to fully explain a situation, an experience, or a story. The exhibit is curated by Jeff Nilan, professor of photography. On Oct. 25, the public is invited to a curator-led tour at 4 p.m. and reception from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. During the academic year, the Ross is open Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The museum is handicap-accessible and admission is always free. Call (740) 368-3606 or visit www.owu.edu/ross for more information.

Christmas tree sale

The Sunbury Lions’ Club will again be selling Christmas trees on the Square in Sunbury from November 26th through December 24th or until they are all sold. Trees will range in price from $35-$75 depending on the size. The types of trees to be sold are Canaan firs and Concolor firs. Each tree will be marked with the price. The trees will be freshly cut and come from Timbuk Farms of Granville, Ohio.

Trees will be sold Monday through Friday from 5-8 p.m., Saturdays from 9 a.m.-8 p.m., and Sundays from 1-8 p.m. Payment for sales outside of these hours are on the honor system and can be made at Molly’s Flowers, Whitney Insurance, Evans Insurance, or Hildreth Insurance during their regular business hours.

Proceeds from the sale will be donated to Big Walnut Friends Who Share. The Lions have sold Christmas trees for more than 30 years.

The Village of Sunbury’s Christmas tree was lit during Christmas on the Square on Dec. 1. Two nights later, a family puts a tree they purchased on top of their vehicle as the tree remains lit. https://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2018/12/web1_buying-a-tree-at-the-square.jpg The Village of Sunbury’s Christmas tree was lit during Christmas on the Square on Dec. 1. Two nights later, a family puts a tree they purchased on top of their vehicle as the tree remains lit.