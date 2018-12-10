Kiwanis Club to hold Charter Party

Sunbury, OH (Nov. 26, 2018) — The recently formed Sunbury Big Walnut Kiwanis Club will hold a celebration Jan. 22, 2019, at 6 p.m., at Bent Tree Golf Club in Sunbury to receive its official charter from Kiwanis International. The public is invited to attend and enjoy dinner, music and a silent auction. The cost per person is $35, and proceeds will be used to help fund club service projects addressing community needs that impact children.

“We are excited to host guests from Kiwanis chapters throughout Ohio at our charter celebration, but we hope friends in our own community will join us to support the dedicated local volunteers who have joined our club to help children in the area,” said club President Amy Ranalli. “We hope, too, they will consider becoming club members themselves.”

To R.S.V.P. for the charter party, contact club Vice President Diana Horsley via email at dianaadforyou@gmail.com by Jan. 15, 2018. Local residents who would like to learn more about Kiwanis or inquire about becoming a member can visit the Sunbury Big Walnut Kiwanis Facebook page, www.fb.me/sbwkiwanis, or email the club at sbwkiwanis@gmail.com.

About Kiwanis

Founded in 1915, Kiwanis International is a global organization of clubs and members dedicated to serving the children of the world. Kiwanis and its family of clubs, including Circle K International for university students, Key Club for students age 14–18, Builders Club for students age 11–14, Kiwanis Kids for students age 6–12 and Aktion Club for adults living with disabilities, dedicate annually more than 18 million service hours to strengthen communities and serve children. The Kiwanis International family comprises nearly 630,000 adult and youth members in 80 countries and geographic areas. For more information about Kiwanis International, please visit www.kiwanis.org.

Bent Tree Golf Club is at 350 Bent Tree Rd, Sunbury, OH 43074.

