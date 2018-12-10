Drexel Announces 2019 Lineup for AMERICA’S GREATEST FILMS

The historic Drexel Theatre announced the lineup for its 2019 America’s Greatest Films series, made possible through a generous gift from PNC Bank. Launched in 2017 as a thank you to the community, the series offers free screenings of some of the nation’s most beloved classic films on the first Tuesday of each month with a pre-screening introduction and post-screening Q&A.

“At PNC, we believe a vibrant arts and culture scene is vital to the success and growth of our local communities and economy,” said Michael Gonsiorowski, PNC regional president for Columbus. “In the greater Columbus region, arts and cultural organizations are estimated to support almost 15,000 jobs and generate more than $46 million in revenue for local and state government. Programs such as the Drexel Theatre’s America’s Greatest Films series bring our neighbors together and strengthen the central Ohio arts community.”

The 2019 selections are as follows:

2019 AMERICA’S GREATEST FILMS

All screenings are held at the Drexel Theatre (2254 E. Main St.). Doors open at 6 p.m. Screenings begin at 7 p.m. Admission is free.

Fargo (1996)

Rated R

Tuesday, January 8, 2019

William H. Macy, Frances McDormand, Steve Buscemi

In this two-time Oscar winner, Jerry Lundegaard’s inept crime falls apart due to his and his henchmen’s bungling and the persistent police work of the quite pregnant Marge Gunderson.

The Graduate (1967)

Tuesday, February 5, 2019

Dustin Hoffman, Anne Bancroft, Katharine Ross

A disillusioned college graduate further complicates his life when he finds himself tangled in an affair with the wife of his father’s business partner but then falls for their daughter.

Unforgiven (1992)

Rated R

Tuesday, March 5, 2019

Clint Eastwood, Gene Hackman, Morgan Freeman

Winner of four Oscars including Best Picture, Eastwood directs and stars in this Old West tale of an aging gun-for-hire who comes out of retirement to team up with his old partner and an unproven young gun for one last job.

The Treasure of Sierra Madre (1948)

Tuesday, April 2, 2019

Humphrey Bogart, Walter Huston, Tim Holt

Two down-on-their-luck Americans in Mexico meet a grizzled gold prospector and convince him to help them mine for gold in the Sierra Madre Mountains. Three-time Oscar winner!

Pulp Fiction (1994)

Rated R

Tuesday, May 7, 2019

John Travolta, Uma Thurman, Samuel L. Jackson

Writer and director Quentin Tarantino took the Oscar for Best Writing for his masterful intertwining of four tales of violence and redemption that involve two mob hitmen, a boxer, a gangster’s wife, and a pair of diner bandits.

The Godfather (1972)

Rated R

Tuesday, June 4, 2019

Marlon Brando, Al Pacino, James Caan

Francis Ford Coppola’s tale of the transfer of power in an organized crime dynasty from its an aging patriarch to his reluctant son won him three Oscars including Best Picture.

Jaws (1975)

Tuesday, July 2, 2019

Roy Scheider, Robert Shaw, Richard Dreyfuss

Director Steven Spielberg keeps you on the edge of your seat in this Oscar-winning summer blockbuster about a police chief, a marine scientist, and a grizzled fisherman determined to save their town from a great white shark that has been menacing its beaches.

The Wizard of Oz (1939)

Tuesday, August 6, 2019

Judy Garland, Frank Morgan, Ray Bolger

Journey over MGM’s Technicolor rainbow to the Land of Oz with Dorothy and a magical soundtrack including “Follow the Yellow Brick Road,” “If I Only Had a Brain,” and “Over the Rainbow.”

Rocky (1976)

Tuesday, September 3, 2019

Sylvester Stallone, Talia Shire, Burt Young

A working class, small-time boxer gets the extremely rare chance to compete in a bout against a professional heavyweight champion in this rags-to-riches drama about the pursuit of the American dream. Winner of three Oscars including Best Picture!

Hitchcock’s Psycho (1960)

Rated R

Tuesday, October 1, 2019

Anthony Perkins, Janet Leigh, Vera Miles

Considered one of Hitchcock’s best films and highly praised by international critics as a work of cinematic art, this film initially received mixed reviews, but outstanding box office returns prompted four Oscar nominations. When secretary Marion Crane (Leigh) flees town after embezzling from her employer, she unexpectedly finds herself at a secluded, roadside motel and encounters its disturbed owner and manager, Norman Bates (Perkins).

M*A*S*H (1970)

Tuesday, November 5, 2019

Donald Sutherland, Elliott Gould, Tom Skerritt

The only theatrically released feature film in the M*A*S*H franchise, this dark comedy about a unit of medical personnel stationed at a Mobile Army Surgical Hospital (M*A*S*H) during the Korean War inspired the subsequent TV series that became one of the highest-rated shows in US television history.

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)

Tuesday, December 3, 2019

Harrison Ford, Karen Allen, Paul Freeman

Archeologist, professor, adventurer, and all-around superhero Indiana Jones single-handedly fights off Nazis, discovers the Ark of the Covenant, narrowly escapes ancient death traps, gets the girl, and wins five Oscars!

Bonus screening:

Toy Story (1995)

Saturday, December 7, 2019, 10am

Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Don Rickles

Old-fashioned pull-string cowboy doll Woody and astronaut action figure Buzz Lightyear compete for the affections of their owner Andy, but when they mistakenly become separated from him, they must work together to be reunited and make it home to Andy again.

All film titles are subject to change.

www.Drexel.net

About PNC

PNC Bank, National Association, is a member of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC). PNC is one of the largest diversified financial services institutions in the United States, organized around its customers and communities for strong relationships and local delivery of retail and business banking including a full range of lending products; specialized services for corporations and government entities, including corporate banking, real estate finance and asset-based lending; wealth management and asset management. For information about PNC, visit www.pnc.com.

About Drexel Theatre, Inc.

For generations, the Drexel Theatre has been central Ohio’s first source for independent film and the best of Hollywood and international cinema, striving to specialize in simply the best films from around the world.

About Friends of the Drexel, Inc.

Established in late 2009 by a group of committed community leaders and arts patrons, Friends of the Drexel, Inc. is an independent, not-for-profit organization dedicated to a more creative and prosperous future for the Drexel Theatre. Its mission is to secure and sustain the future of the historic Drexel Theatre as a distinctive cultural asset to Bexley and the greater Columbus community. It envisions the Drexel as a sustainable provider of unique arts content as well as a vibrant community meeting place that preserves the charm and eclectic neighborhood film-going experience in a warm and inviting, yet technologically-advanced, facility.

CAPA Invites Community to Participate in First-Ever Poetry Slam Competition

Winners to Receive Hamilton Tickets

The Columbus Association for the Performing Arts (CAPA), in partnership with The Columbus Foundation, today announced a Poetry Slam competition for both experienced and amateur poets to be held on Wednesday, January 23. Those interested in competing must attend one of four free spoken word worshops, and then write and present an original poem inspired by themes from the Broadway musical HAMILTON at the Poetry Slam. The top two poets—one in the youth category and one in the adult category—will each be awarded two tickets to the Columbus engagement of HAMILTON.

To enter the competition, poets must participate in at least one of four free, interactive spoken word workshops that will be led by teaching artists Barbara Fant and William Evans. Workshop participants will experiment with poetic techniques, draft theme-inspired spoken word poems drawn from personal experiences, and share works-in-progress for constructive critique. No previous poetry or spoken word experience is necessary, but registration is required and can be done so at www.capa.com.

Workshop dates:

Saturday, January 5, 10 am – 12 pm, Ohio Theatre (55 E. State St.)

Wednesday, January 9, 5:30 – 7:30 pm, Parsons Library (1113 Parsons Ave.)

Saturday, January 12, 10 am – 12 pm, Transit Arts (1251 Bryden Rd.)

Wednesday, January 16, 7 pm – 9 pm, Lincoln Theatre​ (769 E. Long St.)

After attending a workshop, those who wish to compete in the Poetry Slam must register at www.capa.com.

The Poetry Slam will be held at 7 pm on Wednesday, January 23, at Fort Hayes Metropolitan Education Center Auditorium (546 Jack Gibbs Blvd.). Workshop participants will perform their completed poems for community attendees and a panel of judges. Poems must be written and presented by the workshop participant only and include Hamilton-inspired themes such as overcoming obstacles, being an agent of positive change, and/or creating a legacy.

There will be two categories of competition—youth and adult. The youth category is for spoken word competitors aged 18 and under. The adult category is for spoken word competitors aged 19 and up. The winner of each category will win two tickets to Hamilton on Wednesday, February 6, 2019, 7:30 pm, at the Ohio Theatre.

Tickets are non-transferable and must be picked up at Will Call with a photo ID on the day of the performance starting at 5:30 pm. Tickets are not available to be picked up in advance and no ticket substitutions can be made.

www.capa.com

The Ohio Arts Council helped fund this program with state tax dollars to encourage economic growth, education excellence, and cultural enrichment for all Ohioans. CAPA also appreciates the generous support of the Barbara B. Coons and Robert Bartels Funds of The Columbus Foundation and the Greater Columbus Arts Council.

About CAPA

Owner/operator of downtown Columbus’ magnificent historic theatres (Ohio Theatre, Palace Theatre, Southern Theatre) and manager of the Riffe Center Theatre Complex, Lincoln Theatre, Drexel Theatre, Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts (New Albany, OH), and the Shubert Theatre (New Haven, CT), CAPA is a non-profit, award-winning presenter of national and international performing arts and entertainment. For more information, visit www.capa.com.

Emerging exhibition of student artwork at Dublin Arts Council Jan. 8 – Feb. 22, 2019

DUBLIN, Ohio— (Dec. 6, 2018) Emerging, an exhibition of student artwork will be on view in the Dublin Arts Council gallery, 7125 Riverside Dr., in Dublin from Jan. 8 through Feb. 22, 2019. Artwork is created in all mediums by kindergarten through grade 12 and DCS PATHS postsecondary students who live within the Dublin City Schools attendance area or who have participated in a Dublin Arts Council ARTcamp. The juried exhibition includes Best of Show and cash awards in five categories.

The exhibition opens with a reception for the artists, their families and the public on Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. Regular gallery hours are Tuesday, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.; Wednesday – Friday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.; and Saturday, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. The exhibition and the reception are free of charge. For additional information, visit www.dublinarts.org or call 614.889.7444.

Dublin Arts Council (DAC) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, supported in part by the City of Dublin’s hotel/motel tax and the Ohio Arts Council, which helps fund Dublin Arts Council and its programs with state tax dollars to encourage economic growth, educational excellence and cultural enrichment for all Ohioans. DAC is further supported by the National Endowment for the Arts, contributions from individuals, corporations and foundations, fundraising events, classes, gallery sales and in-kind contributions. DAC engages the community, cultivates creativity and fosters life-long learning through the arts.

CSO to Perform HARRY POTTER AND THE PRISONER OF AZKABAN in Concert January 19 & 20

Audiences will experience the next chapter of the Harry Potter Film Concert Series with the Columbus Symphony performing John Williams’ music from the entire film live to picture

The Harry Potter Film Concert Series returns to the Ohio Theatre with Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban in Concert, the third film in the Harry Potter series. The Columbus Symphony will perform the magical score live while the entire film plays above them in high-definition on a 40-foot screen.

The Columbus Symphony performs Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban in Concert at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.) on Saturday, January 19, at 3pm and 8pm, and Sunday, January 20, at 1pm. Tickets are $50-$125 and can be purchased in-person at the CAPA Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), online at www.ColumbusSymphony.com, or by phone at (614) 469-0939 or (800) 745-3000.

In 2016, CineConcerts and Warner Bros. Consumer Products announced the Harry Potter Film Concert Series, a global concert tour celebrating the Harry Potter films. Since the world premiere of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone in Concert in June 2016, more than 1.3 million fans have enjoyed this magical experience from J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World, which is scheduled to include more than 900 performances across more than 48 countries worldwide through 2019.

In their third year at Hogwarts, Harry, Ron and Hermione meet escaped prisoner Sirius Black and learn to handle a half-horse/half-eagle Hippogriff, repel shape-shifting Boggarts, and master the art of Divination. Harry must also withstand soul-sucking Dementors, outsmart a dangerous werewolf, and deal with the truth about Sirius and his relationship to Harry and his parents.

Earning an OscarÒ nomination for the score, the spellbinding and masterful music composed by John Williams became a celebrated classic, conjuring beautiful, soaring motifs continuing the adventures of Harry Potter and his friends on their magical journey.

Justin Freer, President of CineConcerts and Producer/Conductor of the Harry Potter Film Concert Series explains, “The Harry Potter film series is a once-in-a-lifetime cultural phenomenon that continues to delight millions of fans around the world. It is with great pleasure that we bring fans for the first time ever an opportunity to experience the award-winning music scores played live by a symphony orchestra, all while the beloved film is simultaneously projected onto the big screen. This is truly an unforgettable event.”

Brady Beaubien of CineConcerts and Concert Producer for the Harry Potter Film Concert Series added, “Harry Potter is synonymous with excitement around the world and we hope that by performing this incredible music with the full movie, audiences will enjoy returning to the Wizarding World.”

www.HarryPotterInConcert.com

The 2018-19 season is made possible in part by state tax dollars allocated by the Ohio Legislature to the Ohio Arts Council (OAC). The OAC is a state agency that funds and supports quality arts experiences to strengthen Ohio communities culturally, educationally, and economically. The CSO also appreciates the support of the Greater Columbus Arts Council, supporting the city’s artists and arts organizations since 1973, and the Kenneth L. Coe and Jack Barrow, and Mr. and Mrs. Derrol R. Johnson funds of The Columbus Foundation, assisting donors and others in strengthening our community for the benefit of all its citizens.

About the Columbus Symphony Orchestra

Founded in 1951, the Columbus Symphony is the longest-running, professional symphony in central Ohio. Through an array of innovative artistic, educational, and community outreach programming, the Columbus Symphony is reaching an expanding, more diverse audience each year. This season, the Columbus Symphony will share classical music with more than 175,000 people in central Ohio through concerts, radio broadcasts, and special programming. For more information, visit www.columbussymphony.com.

About CineConcerts

CineConcerts is one of the leading producers of live music experiences performed with visual media. Founded by Producer/Conductor Justin Freer and Producer/Writer Brady Beaubien, CineConcerts has engaged millions of people worldwide in concert presentations that redefine the evolution of live experience. Recent and current live concert experiences include Rudy in Concert, The Harry Potter Film Concert Series, Gladiator Live, The Godfather Live, It’s a Wonderful Life in Concert, DreamWorks Animation In Concert, Star Trek: The Ultimate Voyage 50th Anniversary Concert Tour, Breakfast at Tiffany’s in Concert, and A Christmas Dream Live. Justin Freer has quickly become one of the most sought-after conductors of film music with a long list of full symphonic live to projection projects. He has appeared with some of the world’s leading orchestras including the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, Cleveland Orchestra, London Philharmonic Orchestra, Los Angeles Philharmonic, New York Philharmonic, Philadelphia Orchestra, Philharmonia Orchestra, San Francisco Symphony and Sydney Symphony Orchestra. From full-length movie screenings with live orchestra to music-interactive sporting event experiences to original 3D-environment holiday programming, CineConcerts is at the forefront of live entertainment.

About Warner Bros. Consumer Products

Warner Bros. Consumer Products (WBCP), a Warner Bros. Entertainment Company, extends the Studio’s powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on an award-winning range of toys, fashion, home décor, and publishing inspired by franchises and properties such as DC, Wizarding World, Looney Tunes and Hanna-Barbera. The division’s successful global themed entertainment business includes groundbreaking experiences such as The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, promotional partnerships and themed experiences, WBCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

JOHN CUSACK LIVE ON STAGE FOR A CONVERSATION AND Q&A AFTER A SCREENING OF THE 2000 HIT FILM HIGH FIDELITY

COMING TO THE PALACE THEATRE FEBRUARY 15

Tickets Go on Sale December 14

For fans of John Cusack and High Fidelity, a visit to Championship Vinyl would definitely make a “top five” list. Join Hollywood icon John Cusack when he makes his way to Palace Theatre for a live conversation and audience Q&A on Friday, February 15. With a career spanning more than four decades and 70 film roles, John Cusack will share stories, answer audience questions, and following a screening of High Fidelity, give a behind-the-scenes look into the iconic film.

CAPA presents John Cusack Live plus a screening of High Fidelity at the Palace Theatre (34 W. Broad St.) on Friday, February 15, at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $53.25-$73.25 and can be purchased in-person at the CAPA Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), online at www.capa.com, or by phone at (614) 469-0939 or (800) 745-3000. A limited number of $153.50 VIP seats are available which include a post-show photo op with John. Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, December 14, at 10am.

About High Fidelity

The hit comedy High Fidelity is the story of record shop owner Rob Gordon (John Cusack) on a search for love (and the reasons behind his failed relationships) against a backdrop of more than 70 songs spanning multiple decades and genres of music. With – or without – the help of his record store buddies Dick (Todd Luiso) and Barry (Jack Black’s breakout role), Rob revisits past relationships in hopes of figuring out where he has gone wrong. Released in 2000, The New York Times praised John Cusack as “a master at easygoing camaraderie.” Rotten Tomatoes has High Fidelity ranked #14 on the list of Best Romantic Comedies.

www.capa.com

About The Backlot Project

Created by Mills Entertainment, The Backlot Project brings the most beloved stars of television and film from the screen to an exciting and intimate live setting. Each Backlot Project is interactive and takes audiences behind the scenes as the brightest stars engage in a tell-all conversation with the talents that brought their favorite moments in entertainment to life.

About Mills Entertainment

Mills Entertainment collaborates with top networks, agencies, and licensors to create original, world-class live experiences. With full global distribution and partnerships worldwide, Mills Entertainment takes shows from concept to stage, serving as a complete solution in realizing the vision. In April 2015, Creative Artists Agency (CAA) made an equity investment in Mills Entertainment. Current projects include Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience, Mel Brooks: Back in the Saddle Again, Bring It! Live, & Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood Live! www.millsentertainment.com