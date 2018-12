The Village of Galena’s Christmas tree was lit on Dec. 2, and it is taller than the nearby stoplight, and nearly as bright.

The Village of Galena’s Christmas tree was lit on Dec. 2, and it is taller than the nearby stoplight, and nearly as bright. https://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2018/12/web1_Galena-Christmas-tree-2018.jpg The Village of Galena’s Christmas tree was lit on Dec. 2, and it is taller than the nearby stoplight, and nearly as bright.