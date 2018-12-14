Holiday volunteer opportunities

Connections Volunteer Center, a program of HelpLine, has information about the following volunteer opportunities in Delaware County. For more information or to register visit www.connectionsvolunteercenter.org, call 740-363-5000 or email cdennis@helplinedelmor.org.

A Place of Warmth — The temperature at night is dropping and it’s time to think about how you can help homeless men have a warm place to sleep at night. In its fourth winter, A Place of Warmth at Zion United Church of Christ, 51 W. Central Avenue, Delaware, Ohio provides a safe and warm place on nights of extreme cold – temperature of 20 degrees or below – for homeless men. Since it’s opening, the center has provided overnight housing to dozens of men of which are native and transient in nature. Volunteer requirements for A Place of Warmth include: Must be at least 18 years old; attend a training for new volunteers and a refresher for returning/past volunteers (future training dates will be announced at a later date); be available for either the 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. or 2 a.m. to 8 a.m. shifts on nights in which the warming center is open. Visit Connections’ website or call for more information.

Adaptive Sports Connection – Giver your edge a purpose by volunteering in adaptive skiing or snowboarding! Volunteers of any skiing or boarding ability are welcome. Saturday’s at Mad River Mountain & Snow Trails in January & February. Minimum age to volunteer is 15.

The Arts Castle – Help needed throughout the year to give group tours, help with events and exhibits, assist with classes or provide building maintenance. Flexible hours. Or help in the volunteer run Gallery Shop with offers a place artists can sell their work.

Central Ohio Symphony – Lend a hand and enjoy the fun of the Symphony’s 40th season at the upcoming Holiday Concerts on Sunday, Dec. 9th. Help with ushering, ticket taking or at the handicapped entrance.

City of Dublin – Help kids create their very own gingerbread wonderlands on a plate during Gingerbread Creations on Saturday, Dec. 8, noon-3:30 p.m. Volunteer to help make cardboard “drive in cars” for the Family Holiday Drive In Movie Night. December 19, 5-9 p.m.

Grace Clinic — This free medical ministry in Delaware City is in need of Pharmacists, Optometrists, Dentists, Physicians, Interpreters, Nurses and Prayer Encouragers. Hours: Monday’s 9 a.m.-noon, Tuesday’s 5:30-9 p.m., Wednesdays 5:30-9 p.m.

Kids on the Block – Join this award-winning international education program and help school age children learn about peer pressure, bullying prevention sexual abuse prevention, physical abuse prevention and healthy habits.

Restore, Habitat for Humanity of Delaware and Union Co. –Support the mission of building homes by volunteering to help with sales of new and gently used furniture, appliances, home goods and building materials.

Senior Companion — Help older adults maintain their independence by being a friend who takes them shopping or to doctor appointments, go for walks or play cards. Companions must be 55 or older and able to dedicate 15-20 hours a week. Companions are paid a tax-free stipend and have benefits. Income restrictions apply.

SourcePoint – Join in, volunteer, get perks and make new friends! OSHIIP Class leaders needed for New to Medicare classes, Meals on Wheels drivers needed for the winter, Home Chores, Medical Transportation, Caregiver Relief Companions, Winter Kitchen Assistants and Art Assistant needed.

Strand Theatre & Cultural Arts – Movies are magic and The Strand is a magical place that has been in the Delaware Community for 101 years! Keep the magic alive by volunteering.

Stratford Ecological Center – Spend a few hours assisting with light office duties and greeting visitors. Help needed on weekdays between 9 a.m.–5 p.m.

Strengthening Families – Help families learn, grow and thrive by volunteering in December. Help needed on Tuesdays in several areas – greeter, toy library cleaner, clothing shop helper. Various shifts available between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Turning Point – Christmas volunteers needed for varying shifts December 3-20 at the Marion location to check in and sort donated gifts and do some wrapping. Help needed on Tuesdays between 10 am and 2 pm at the Delaware location.

About Connections

Founded in 1996, Connections coordinates the referral and placement of volunteers for more than 70 different agencies who offer more than 200 volunteer opportunities. In the past year, Connections matched over 1,300 volunteers who engaged in almost 20,000 hours of service to the community. An affiliate of HelpLine, Connections core services are partially funded by United Way of Delaware County and SourcePoint.

About Helpline

HelpLine of Delaware and Morrow Counties, Inc. is a private, non-profit organization that provides a 24-hour support and information line, prevention education and serves as the area’s only volunteer center. Committed to empowering people through knowledge, support and resources, HelpLine responds to the emotional, financial and informational needs of the Delaware and Morrow County communities. HelpLine is a contract provider of the Delaware-Morrow Mental Health & Recovery Services Board and partially funded by the SourcePoint. A United Way partner Agency, HelpLine is accredited by the American Association of Suicidology, National Alliance of Information & Referral Systems and certified by the Ohio Department of Mental Health. For more information, please visit: www.HelpLinedelmor.org.

Staff Reports

Information for this story was provided by Connections Volunteer Center.

