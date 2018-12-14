Christmas Carol at Community Library

DECEMBER

Saturday, December 15 — Friday, December 21

“Fill-a-Cruiser” with WPD

The Westerville Division of Police needs community help to “Fill-a-Cruiser” with non-perishable food items on Saturday, Dec. 15 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Marc’s (111 Huber Village Blvd.) and Walmart (50 E. Schrock Rd.). Items collected will be donated to Westerville families in need via the Westerville Area Resource Ministry (WARM).

A Christmas Carol with Ebenezer Duke

Celebrate the season with “Ebenezer Duke” at the Community Library, 44 Burrer Drive, Sunbury on Saturday, December 15 from 6- 7 p.m. Duke Otherwise performs his brand new 45-minute mini-musical re-telling of “A Christmas Carol” told through original song, storytelling, dance, and audience participation. Duke Otherwise is a playful Wordsmith. A spirited performer. A skilled Guitarist and captivating Tap-Dancer. Using his distinct Baritone, he sings his Hilarious and Imaginative songs that all ages will delight in together.

The show is great for all ages and especially for families looking to do something fun and festive together during the holiday season. Join us afterwards for hot cocoa and cookies! Registration Required. Cost is Free. Call 740-965-3901 or visit www.yourcl.org.

Stateless at OWU

Through Dec. 15 – “Stateless,” featuring works by documentary photographer Tariq Tarey, in Gallery 2001 inside Ohio Wesleyan’s Beeghly Library, 43 Rowland Ave., Delaware. A stateless person, under national law, does not enjoy citizenship in any country. In his work, Tarey seeks to capture the “self-defined truth that was worth the sacrifice of leaving their home countries.” Learn more at www.tariqtarey.com. “Stateless” is presented as part of the 2018-2019 Sagan National Colloquium*. Gallery 2001’s hours coincide with Beeghly Library hours, available online at www.owu.edu/library. Admission is free. Learn more about Ohio Wesleyan’s Ross Art Museum and satellite galleries at www.owu.edu/ross.

Breakfast with Santa at NorthStar Golf Club!

Join us for our annual Breakfast with Santa December 16, 2018. Seating times are available from 9 a.m. until noon. Reservations are required. http://www.thenorthstargolfclub.com/breakfast-with-santa/ Adults: $17.95/Adult Members: $15.95; Children ages 4-12: $9.95; Children 3 and under: Free.

Breakfast Buffet Menu: Assorted Pastries, Muffins and Donuts; Fresh Fruit; Breakfast Potatoes; Bacon and Sausage Links; Sausage Gravy and Biscuits; Vegetable and Cheese Frittatas; Macaroni and Cheese; Chicken Tenders; Made-to-Order Omelet Station; Shrimp Cocktail; Carved Pineapple-Glazed Ham; Assortment of NorthStar’s Finest Desserts; Coffee, Iced Tea and Lemonade included. Call: 740-965-3663

Pre-holiday meeting

The Village of Galena Zoning and Planning Commission’s next meeting is 7 p.m. Dec. 19, at the Galena Village Hall, 109 Harrison Street, Galena.

Saturday, December 22 — Friday, December 28

Christmas tree sale

The Sunbury Lions’ Club will again be selling Christmas trees on the Square in Sunbury from November 26th through December 24th or until they are all sold. Trees will range in price from $35-$75 depending on the size. The types of trees to be sold are Canaan firs and Concolor firs. Each tree will be marked with the price. The trees will be freshly cut and come from Timbuk Farms of Granville, Ohio.

Trees will be sold Monday through Friday from 5-8 p.m., Saturdays from 9 a.m.-8 p.m., and Sundays from 1-8 p.m. Payment for sales outside of these hours are on the honor system and can be made at Molly’s Flowers, Whitney Insurance, Evans Insurance, or Hildreth Insurance during their regular business hours.

Proceeds from the sale will be donated to Big Walnut Friends Who Share. The Lions have sold Christmas trees for more than 30 years.

Genoa trash collection

Remaining 2018 Holidays impacting collection schedule, Christmas Day: Collection delayed until Saturday, December 29. Due to the holiday, recycling and trash should be set out for collection on Friday evening for collection on Saturday beginning at 7 a.m. Replacement of lost or damaged red recycling bins is no longer available for pick up at the Township Administrative Office. Instead, call the Maintenance Department at 614-568-2080 to request a new container.

Saturday, December 29 — Friday, January 4, 2019

Blood Drive

The Knights of Columbus will be hosting a Red Cross Blood Drive on Saturday, December 29th from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Faith & Family Center at St. John Neumann in Sunbury. If you would like to donate, please register in advance on the Red Cross website. Visit www.redcross.org and enter SJNP as the sponsor code. Thanks for your support!

Community euchre game

Last Saturday of each month at Condit Presbyterian Church, 15102 Hartford Road, Sunbury. Beginners are welcome. http://www.sunburybigwalnutchamber.com/events/details/community-euchre-game-3358

Holiday Coat Drive

Sunbury Cleaners will again be sponsoring the Holiday Coat Drive running through the New Year. Drop coats during business hours: 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, 23 West Granville St., Sunbury. Visit: https://www.sunburybigwalnutchamber.com/events/details/holiday-coat-drive-sponsored-by-sunbury-cleaners-09-19-2018-3918

Weekly community lunch

St. John Neumann Catholic Church in Sunbury invites all those in the community to join attend a weekly community lunch every Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. in the lower level of the Parish Office, Rooms 4 and 5. This is a time for fellowship, to get to know neighbors, and to enjoy a delicious lunch. There is no charge – all are welcome. St. John Neumann is located at 9633 E. State Route 37 in Sunbury. Please contact the Parish Office with any questions, 740-965-1358.

Saturday, January 5 — Friday, January 11, 2019

Wildlights concludes

The Columbus Zoo & Aquarium’s annual Christmas lights display runs daily from November 16, 2018 – January 6, 2019 at 4850 West Powell Rd., Powell, OH 43065. Central Ohio’s favorite family holiday tradition went from a few strands of lights and a few trays of cookies to millions of LED lights, animated musical light shows, Santa, reindeer and other holiday festivities that can only be found at the Columbus Zoo & Aquarium. This year’s event offers more holiday fun than ever before with the addition of our friends Rudolph and Bumble.

Wildlights hours are Sunday — Thursday, 5-9 p.m., and Friday—Saturday, 5-10 p.m. (closed Thanksgiving and Christmas, and Christmas Eve). For tickets and more information, visit https://www.columbuszoo.org/ or call 800-666-5397.

