FUNDRAISER FOR BWHS STUDENT

Wednesday Dec. 19th All Day Fundraiser PJ’s Family Restaurant is teaming up with the Big Walnut local schools to help raise money for Gabe Gage, a Junior at Big Walnut High School. PJ’s will be offering a great Beef Stroganoff meal for FREE!!! In lieu of a bill, you can pay for your meal by making a donation to the Gage Family (meals other than those listed above & beverages are not included in the fund raiser). All donations will go to Gabe Gage.

Gabe was admitted on Nov. 8th into Nationwide Children’s hospital with kidney Failure. He has not been feeling well for a couple weeks with flu-like systems, not knowing it was way worse. He has had multiple blood transfusions and he has been prepared with a port for dialysis to be started. The doctors are saying Gabe requires long term medication with frequent testing that will need to be done for the duration of his life, or a kidney transplant which is the mostly likely outcome. His Parents Rob and Sherry Gage have been with him non stop and Gabe has a long road ahead of him. Rob and Sherry are very hard working people, Rob is a manager at our local Pizza Hut and Sherry is a server at the Westerville Old Bag of Nails. Everyone knows the cost of living is hard to keep up with the added medical expenses and travel so I am asking the Sunbury community to come together and help this family during this difficult time and I know how we all love to take care of each other. Gabe also has a younger brother who is a freshman at the high school. Prayers are so desperately needed and appreciated. Any contribution is greatly appreciated. Thank you for your support!