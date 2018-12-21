Tree sale concludes

DECEMBER

Saturday, December 22 — Friday, December 28

Christmas services

Here’s some service schedules for local churches. Call to double-check before going.

Genoa Baptist Church, 7652 Lewis Center Road, Westerville, 43082, Phone: 740-965-5548. Sunday, Dec. 23: 5 p.m. Candlelight Services. Monday, Dec. 24: 3, 5 and 7 p.m. Candlelight Services.

St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 9633 East State Route 37, Sunbury, 43074, Phone: 740-965-1358. Saturday, Dec. 22: 10 a.m. Children’s Christmas Party; 6:30 p.m. Children’s Christmas Program; 8 p.m. Children’s Christmas Program Reception. Monday, Dec. 24: 4 p.m. Mass-Christmas Eve Vigil; 6:30 p.m. Mass-Christmas Eve Vigil; 10 p.m. Mass-Christmas Eve Vigil. Tuesday, Dec. 25: 10 a.m. Christmas Mass.

Sunbury Christian Church, 870 Admiral Drive, Sunbury, 43074, Phone: 740-965-3821. Monday, Dec. 24: 7 p.m. Family Worship Service; 9 p.m. Lessons and Carols; 11 p.m. Communion and Candlelight.

Sunbury United Methodist Church, 100 West Cherry Street, Sunbury, 43074, Phone: 740-965-3813. Monday, Dec. 24: 6 p.m. Contemporary Style Family Worship; 9 p.m. Traditional Service in the Sanctuary (communion).

The Bridge Sunbury, 12259 North Old 3C Road, Sunbury, 43074, Phone: 740-965-4325. Monday, Dec. 24: 7 p.m. Christmas Eve Service.

Santa Tour

Firefighters from the Porter Kingston Fire District will provide Santa Claus with a tour of the townships on Sunday, Dec. 23 starting at 1 p.m. Residents there can meet him at the end of their driveway, where he will hand out treats, take photos and take last-minute requests. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/PKFDSantaTour.

Christmas tree sale

The Sunbury Lions’ Club will again be selling Christmas trees on the Square in Sunbury from November 26th through December 24th or until they are all sold. Trees will range in price from $35-$75 depending on the size. The types of trees to be sold are Canaan firs and Concolor firs. Each tree will be marked with the price. The trees will be freshly cut and come from Timbuk Farms of Granville, Ohio.

Trees will be sold Monday through Friday from 5-8 p.m., Saturdays from 9 a.m.-8 p.m., and Sundays from 1-8 p.m. Payment for sales outside of these hours are on the honor system and can be made at Molly’s Flowers, Whitney Insurance, Evans Insurance, or Hildreth Insurance during their regular business hours. Proceeds from the sale will be donated to Big Walnut Friends Who Share. The Lions have sold Christmas trees for more than 30 years.

Genoa trash collection

Remaining 2018 Holidays impacting collection schedule, Christmas Day: Collection delayed until Saturday, December 29. Due to the holiday, recycling and trash should be set out for collection on Friday evening for collection on Saturday beginning at 7 a.m. Replacement of lost or damaged red recycling bins is no longer available for pick up at the Township Administrative Office. Instead, call the Maintenance Department at 614-568-2080 to request a new container.

Saturday, December 29 — Friday, January 4, 2019

Blood Drive

The Knights of Columbus will be hosting a Red Cross Blood Drive on Saturday, December 29th from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Faith & Family Center at St. John Neumann in Sunbury. If you would like to donate, please register in advance on the Red Cross website. Visit www.redcross.org and enter SJNP as the sponsor code. Thanks for your support!

Genoa Toy Drive

It’s an annual tradition that a series of toy drives be hosted by firefighters throughout the country. Genoa Township Fire Department is once again hosting its toy drive to benefit local families in need who have been identified through schools and churches. In addition to new, unwrapped toys, we are also collecting non-perishable food items, and new scarves, hats, gloves, and socks. A partnership with the Big Walnut Friends Who Share will ensure all donations will be put to good use.

Donations will be accepted throughout the month of December and two collection points have been established for your convenience. The first is the fire station (7049 Big Walnut Road). We can even provide a tour of the building with advance notice (call 614-568-2040). The second collection point is Township Hall located at 5111 South Old 3C Highway (open during normal business hours).

Holiday Coat Drive

Sunbury Cleaners will again be sponsoring the Holiday Coat Drive running through the New Year. Drop coats during business hours: 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, 23 West Granville St., Sunbury.

New Year’s Eve bash

Monday, 12/31/18, 6 p.m.-1 a.m. at at Big Walnut Grill, 175 St. Rt. 3, Sunbury. Get your tickets today. Ticket includes: Live entertainment from national recording artist Lee Gantt. Special menu.

Weekly community lunch

St. John Neumann Catholic Church in Sunbury invites all those in the community to join attend a weekly community lunch every Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. in the lower level of the Parish Office, Rooms 4 and 5. This is a time for fellowship, to get to know neighbors, and to enjoy a delicious lunch. There is no charge – all are welcome. St. John Neumann is located at 9633 E. State Route 37 in Sunbury. Please contact the Parish Office with any questions, 740-965-1358.

Community euchre game

Last Saturday of each month at Condit Presbyterian Church, 15102 Hartford Road, Sunbury. Beginners are welcome.

Saturday, January 5 — Friday, January 11, 2019

Wildlights concludes

The Columbus Zoo & Aquarium’s annual Christmas lights display runs daily from November 16, 2018 – January 6, 2019 at 4850 West Powell Rd., Powell, OH 43065. Central Ohio’s favorite family holiday tradition went from a few strands of lights and a few trays of cookies to millions of LED lights, animated musical light shows, Santa, reindeer and other holiday festivities that can only be found at the Columbus Zoo & Aquarium. This year’s event offers more holiday fun than ever before with the addition of our friends Rudolph and Bumble.

Wildlights hours are Sunday — Thursday, 5-9 p.m., and Friday—Saturday, 5-10 p.m. (closed Thanksgiving and Christmas, and Christmas Eve). For tickets and more information, visit https://www.columbuszoo.org/ or call 800-666-5397.

Saturday, January 12 — Friday, January 18, 2019

Genoa Accepting Applications

Genoa Township is accepting applications from residents who are interested in serving in an appointed role on a board, committee, or commission through January 15. New terms for selected applicants will begin on April 1, 2019.

Committees with vacancies include:

Board of Zoning Appeals

Zoning Commission

Police Advisory Committee

Fire/Rescue/EMS Advisory Committee

Financial Advisory Committee

Audit Advisory Committee

Parks Advisory Committee

Completed applications should be submitted online no later than January 15, 2019.

Saturday, January 26 — Friday, February 1, 2019

Westerville Symphony Presents New Babylon

The Westerville Symphony at Otterbein University presents the silent film New Babylon as the second concert in their Ron Lykins Masterworks Series. The performance takes place on Sunday, January 27, 2019 at 5 p.m. in Riley Auditorium at Otterbein University.

New Babylon (1929) was the seventh film produced by Leningrad’s Factory of Eccentric Actors and was directed by Grigori Kozintsev and Leonid Trauberg, established members of the early Soviet film industry. The score is by Dmitri Shostakovich, 23 at the time, who had spent much of his teens accompanying silent films on piano. Set during the ill-fated Paris Commune of 1871, the film tells the story of the doomed love affair of a conscripted soldier and a simple shop girl. The Paris Commune occurred when a large group of French citizens took over central Paris for two months and attempted to form a government. It is believed that Karl Marx started forming his ideas about communism from this event. Considered both whimsical and tragic, and censored for its excess and frivolity, New Babylon is regarded as an astonishing achievement at the end of the silent film era in the Soviet Union.

Three weeks before its premiere, Soviet censors removed 20% of New Babylon’s material, including most of its central love story. The result was a film and music score that no longer lined up and it was pulled after two performances. Renewed interest in New Babylon came in the mid-1980’s where attempts were made to fit the score to the censored version of the film. Since more music existed than film, this was accomplished by playing sections of the film at a slower rate so that it would line up with the Shostakovich score. This version is available for viewing on You Tube. Two copies of the uncensored film did survive, one in Moscow and one in Swiss film archives. Marek Pytel, a film restoration specialist in London, has restored the original pre-censored film using these two sources and this is the version the Westerville Symphony will be screening on January 27th. Mr Pytel will be our artist in residence for this week-end and will take part in two “Conversations” at Otterbein University that are open to the public.

Film Restoration and New Babylon: 12:00-1:00 / January 24 / Roush Hall room 114

Shostakovich and New Babylon: 1:30-2:30 / January 25 / Riley Auditorium

Tickets are available on-line at westervillesymphony,org and can also be purchased at the door. Seating is limited for this performance and it is suggested that tickets be purchased in advance.

February First Friday Building Business over Breakfast

Friday, 2/1/19, 7:30-9 a.m. Chamber of Commerce meeting room, 39 East Granville St., Sunbury Square. Warm the cold winter morn with a cup of hot tea or coffee, a light breakfast, an opportunity to network and receive some very timely, good information. Guest speaker is Lisa Bushman, owner of The Center for Counseling, Growth & Discovery. Topic: understanding your risk for addiction.

February-March, 2019

February Quarterly Breakfast

Join us at Bent Tree Golf Club! This mid-winter event will be a great opportunity to network! Friday, 2/8/19, 7:30-9 a.m., 350 Bent Tree Rd., Sunbury.

Business Won

Tuesday, 2/12/19, 7:45-9 a.m. in the chamber meeting room, 39 East Granville St. Network with like-minded professionals in the Big Walnut area! Jon Scowden, Chief Deputy of the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office will be the guest speaker. He will share tips on how to stay safe in your business – in your office during or after hours!

March First Friday breakfast

Friday, 3/1/19, 7:30 – 9 a.m. – Chamber of Commerce meeting room, 39 East Granville St., Sunbury Square. Enjoy a light breakfast & network! Guest speaker is Bill Geraci, Magic Health Insurance Solutions. This month’s topic of discussion: Health insurance costs – where the dollars go & how you can get the same benefits for less.

Sunbury & Surroundings Schedules

Compiled by Gary Budzak gbudzak@aimmediamidwest.com

For more information on Chamber of Commerce events and to register, visit: http://www.sunburybigwalnutchamber.com

