DCDL names Henning Powell Branch manager

Two familiar faces at the Delaware County District Library (DCDL) will begin their new roles in the New Year. Mandy Henning has been hired as the manager for the Powell Branch Library, located in Library Park on South Liberty Road. Kellen Freeman will be the first person to fill a new library role as technology training specialist.

Henning currently serves as a teen librarian at the Delaware Main Library, a position she’s held since April 2011. Prior to that, Henning was a teen librarian for six years at Marysville Public Library. Henning has been the driving force behind such popular events as the annual Great GeekFest comic-con and DelawaREADS Teen community read with Delaware County schools.

“Mandy’s passion for the community and her enthusiasm for helping each individual with their unique needs makes her a perfect fit for this job,” said Deputy Director Molly Meyers LaBadie. “She is very creative and looks at each situation with fresh eyes. This will serve the branch greatly as it continues to grow and change along with the community it sits in.”

The technology training specialist is a full-time position that will work with patrons at all DCDL locations as well as the Willis Education Center, where a new DCDL STEM Lab will be located in 2019. This role will not only be focusing on STEM education, but also general computer classes and training.

The STEM Lab will feature equipment and technology frequently found in other similar library “Makerspaces” like 3D printers, computers enabled with the Adobe Creative Cloud design suite and more. The lab is a partnership between DCDL and United Way of Delaware County’s Strengthening Families initiative.

Freeman has been with the library for six years in the Circulation Department at Delaware Main Library. Since working at Delaware Library, he has received both his Masters of Library and Information Sciences degree and Certified Public Librarian certification. He’s created the board game and role playing game collections for public checkout for the library system, and he’s recently begun leading a Dungeons and Dragons group for teens at Willis Education Center. His immediate work will be the research and purchase of STEM equipment, and development of programs.

“Kellen has been excited about the STEM Lab project since it was announced almost a year ago,” said IT Manager Traci Higgins. “Kellen’s love of learning and enthusiasm for technology is a perfect fit for this position.”

Henning will take over as Powell Branch manager on Monday, Jan. 7. Freeman begins in the technology trainer specialist role on Monday, Jan. 21.

For more information about Henning, Freeman, or the Delaware County District Library (DCDL) system, contact Communications Manager Nicole Fowles at 740-362-3861 or nfowles@delawarelibrary.org.

Henning https://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2018/12/web1_Mandy-Headshot.jpg Henning

Special to The Gazette delnews@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow The Delaware Gazette on Twitter @delgazette. Like The Gazette on Facebook.

Follow The Delaware Gazette on Twitter @delgazette. Like The Gazette on Facebook.