Area award winners abound

DELAWARE – Several community members, leaders, schools and groups received recognition at the annual Keep Delaware County Beautiful Awards that occurred on Dec. 13 at Stratford Ecological Center.

The Environmental Educator Award went to Lindsey Frim, STEM teacher at Big Walnut Elementary School. Mrs. Frim showed her dedication to her students by not only encouraging them to start a recycling program, but did so in a way that promoted effective, hands-on education. Mrs. Frim put in countless hours of her own time to organize, develop and execute this program. The students showed incredible enthusiasm about the program and have truly felt a sense of ownership and accomplishment in achieving their goals.

The Beautification Award went to of Daisy Troop #4863 for their work in weeding, planting and mulching the east entrance of the Blue Church Cemetery in Kingston Township. The Troop also provided funding for flowers at the cemetery with money earned through the sale of Girl Scout cookies.

The Environmental Youth Leadership Award recognized three individuals for their commitment to the environment:

Harlee Byers started a Clean-up Club in which she and other students use their recess time to pick up litter on the playground and in the field behind Schultz Elementary school in Delaware.

Kaleigh Heller attended a rain barrel workshop sponsored by the Delaware County Soil and Water Conservation Office. Using her knowledge and some of her own funding, she installed three barrels at the Community Library in Sunbury for gardeners to use at the Sunbury Library Community Gardens.

Girl Scout Troop #2288 while working on their water conservation merit badge, participated in water pollution education by labeling storm drains in Sunbury. In addition, they taught their peers at Smith Elementary School in Delaware how to reduce water pollution, water quality and water conservation during days they had indoor recess.

The Garrison-Brown Award, named after Charlotte Garrison and Janet Brown who by their own initiative formed a planning committee to beautify the village of Ashley. This award is given to recognize initiative and significant environmental contribution to the community. This year, this award recognized two individuals:

Samantha Young was recognized for organizing a spring roadway clean up in Kingston Township for the last two years.

Anne Farley was recognized for organizing a roadway cleanup in both the City of Powell and Liberty Township.

The Recycling Award recognized two businesses that sponsored document shredding events, which allowed for hundreds of residents to dispose of several tons of documents.

For the last two years, Kamann Realty Group held a shredding event at their office in Delaware. In addition to providing this service to residents, donations were collected for the Delaware County Humane Society.

First Commonwealth Bank in Powell also provided a document shredding event for residents.

The Business Award went to Honda of America, Marysville. In September, Honda employees came to Delaware and volunteered their time. One group went to Stratford Ecological Center and removed invasive plants and brush from the old Stratford Cemetery. Another group of Honda volunteers spent an afternoon in downtown Delaware removing graffiti while others picked up litter from downtown streets and parking lots.

The Community Stewardship Award, which recognizes individuals and groups for their effort in improving the environment of their neighborhood or community, went to the Northwest Neighborhood Association for establishing the Boardman Arts Park on the old Boardman Field. The 2.2-acre site is now home to art installations and has hosted numerous events and activities including concerts, clean ups, a watershed walk, a community garage sale and antiques fair.

The Litter Prevention Award recognized the leadership of Ken Ward with the Delaware Juvenile Court Suspension Alternative Program. As a part of the program, Ken leads a crew in the removal of litter and other items dumped at the DKMM recycling drop-off locations, including tires, mattresses and recently two loads of carpet and padding. Ken and his crew ensure these types of items are picked up and are disposed of in a timely manner.

The Going Green Award went to the Stratford Ecological Center for demonstrating sustainability in our community. Through a donation campaign, the organization installed 154 solar panels saving them $9,000 annually and removing 90 percent of operations from the power grid. Stratford also installed a solar car charger and has hosted a solar information workshop for residents.

Led by the Delaware General Health District, the Keep Delaware County Beautiful coalition provides recycling and litter prevention programs and environmental education activities to the residents and businesses of Delaware County.

Lindsey Frim, STEM teacher at Big Walnut Elementary School, and her students. https://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2019/01/web1_bwe.jpg Lindsey Frim, STEM teacher at Big Walnut Elementary School, and her students. Daisy Troop #4863. https://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2019/01/web1_daisy-troop-4863.jpg Daisy Troop #4863. Kaleigh Heller. https://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2019/01/web1_kaleigh-heller.jpg Kaleigh Heller. Group Scout Troop #2288. https://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2019/01/web1_girl-scout-troop-2288.jpg Group Scout Troop #2288. Samantha Young. https://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2019/01/web1_samantha-young.jpg Samantha Young.

KEEP DELAWARE COUNTY BEAUTIFUL

Submitted Story

This story was submitted by the Delaware General Health District.

