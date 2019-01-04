Comfort Food Cruise returns to Ohio’s Hocking Hills

For just $18, Travelers choose 12 of 16 stops featuring favorite regional comfort foods

LOGAN, Ohio – Ohio’s Hocking Hills have long been known for picture-perfect scenic drives, lush forests, dramatic rock formations and breathtaking waterfalls that freeze to gorgeous sculptures in winter. But the sixth annual Hocking Hills Comfort Food Cruise is also gaining a massive reputation as this don’t miss event lures foodies and adventurers alike. A sure cure for the winter doldrums, the Cruise makes it easy for travelers to experience the region’s inviting, casual restaurants, as it takes place for three winter weekends: Jan. 12-13; Jan. 19-20 and Jan. 26-27.

For just $18, travelers receive a ticket books filled with a dozen sample tickets, with $5 of every booklet purchase benefiting local food banks. Each of the 12 tickets in the booklet is good for one comfort food sample at any of the 16 participating restaurants, plus a bonus stop at the Hocking Hills Regional Welcome Center. Travelers can go for the gusto and use up all 12 of their tickets in one weekend, or come back and visit repeatedly over any of the Cruise’s three weekends. They may buy one ticket book or multiples, and the tickets within each book may be shared. Reservations are not needed, but one ticket is required for each sample. Complete information on the Cruise, as well as visitor and lodging information, is available at www.ExploreHockingHills.com.

Participating 2019 stops include:

· The Boot Grill: Bacon-wrapped, guacamole-stuffed chicken breast

· Hocking Hills Diner: Banana bread French toast

· Home Tavern: Hamburger sliders and a cup of soup

· Inn & Spa at Cedar Falls: Brioche bread pudding with a local maple and Watershed Bourbon sauce

· Jack’s Steak House: Jack’s famous Cabbage Soup

· M&M Family Diner: Vegetable soup

· Millstone BBQ: Pulled pork flatbread tacos

· The Olde Dutch Restaurant: Chicken & noodles or mashed potatoes (your choice)

· Pearl’s Diner: Biscuits and gravy

· Pizza Crossing: 8” one-item pizza

· Bush’s Restaurant: Chili

· Hocking Hills Bakery: Sweet rolls

· Hungry Buffalo: Mac & cheese

· Mam’s Rusted Skillet: Cheeseburger sliders with homemade chips

· Nelsonville Emporium: Homemade pretzel with choice of dip

· The Ridge Inn: Meatloaf

· *Bonus Stop at Hocking Hills Regional Welcome Center: Cinnamon rolls and a home cook’s souvenir

In between stops — or after their Cruise — travelers are encouraged to immerse themselves in all of the beauty of the Hocking Hills and its experiences. They can work up an appetite or walk off a full stomach as they snap photos of Old Man’s Cave, the spot that legend says hermit Richard Rowe once called home. Visitors can also enjoy the area’s fresh air and spectacular winter landscape with a hike to Whispering Cave, Cedar Falls, Conkle’s Hollow or explore any of the area’s many other gorgeous natural features.

Located 40 miles southeast of Columbus, Ohio, Hocking Hills offers once-in-a-lifetime experiences that make every day feel like Saturday, with plenty of Admission: FREE activities, including the new John Glenn Astronomy Park. The region boasts a wide variety of affordable lodging, from camping, cabins and cottages to hotels and inns. In addition to hiking trails, parks and forests, the Hocking Hills is the zipline capital of the Midwest, with 50 ziplines being offered via three distinct guide services. Stellar stargazing at the John Glenn Astronomy Park, unique galleries, gift and antique shops; canoeing; horseback riding; birding; fishing; spas and more add to the allure of the Hocking Hills as the perfect place to unplug. Complete traveler information is available www.ExploreHockingHills.com or 1-800-Hocking (800-462-5464).

