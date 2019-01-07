Ohio news and notes

Lane Closure on US 36 West of Newcastle

Beginning Monday, January 7, US 36 will be restricted to one lane at the intersection of Brush Run Road for a culvert repair.

Single lane closure with temporary traffic signal

Estimated completion: Friday, January 18, weather permitting

Brown sworn in for third term as U.S. Senator

Senator Says First Order of Business Must be to Reopen the Government, Calls on President to End Shutdown

WASHINGTON, DC – Today (Jan. 3), U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) was sworn in for his third term. Brown was escorted by his fellow Ohio Senator Rob Portman, and joined by his wife, Connie Schultz, and their family. Brown is only the fourth Ohio Senator in history to be popularly elected to a third term.

Brown said the first order of business must be to reopen the government and again called on President Trump to end the government shutdown.

“I am grateful to the people of Ohio for giving me the opportunity to serve them, and I look forward to continuing our fight together to uplift the dignity of work and stand up for all workers. We need to start by reopening the government and getting thousands of workers in Ohio and across the country back on the job, and I’m calling on President Trump to end his shut down immediately. Then we need to work together to solve the pension crisis, lower healthcare costs and raise wages for all workers.”

PUCO statement on passing of FERC Commissioner McIntyre

COLUMBUS, OHIO (Jan. 3, 2019) – The following statement may be attributed to Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) Chairman Asim Z. Haque in regards to the passing of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) Commissioner Kevin McIntyre.

“On behalf of the PUCO, we want to express our deepest sympathies to the McIntyre family. Kevin had a distinguished career in the energy industry and we are saddened by his passing,” stated PUCO Chairman Asim Z. Haque.

PUCO approves merger of Brainard Gas Corp, Northeast Ohio Natural Gas Corp, Orwell Natural Gas Company, Spelman Pipeline

COLUMBUS, OHIO (Jan. 3, 2019) – The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) today approved the merger of Brainard Gas Corporation, Northeast Ohio Natural Gas Corporation (NEO), Orwell Natural Gas Company, and Spelman Pipeline Holdings. The merged utilities will continue to operate as Northeast Ohio Natural Gas Corporation.

NEO will continue to provide natural gas distribution service to more than 29,000 customers, and operate approximately 121 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline in Northeast Ohio.

PUCO staff noted the merger will not result in any change in customer charges or distribution service rates, and NEO may be able to realize operational efficiencies as a result of the merger.

The Commission directed NEO to notify affected customers of the change within 30 days.

A copy of today’s finding and order is available on the PUCO website www.PUCO.ohio.gov by clicking on the link for Docketing Information Systems and searching for case 18-1484-GA-UNC.

The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) is the sole agency charged with regulating public utility service. The role of the PUCO is to assure all residential, business and industrial consumers have access to adequate, safe and reliable utility services at fair prices while facilitating an environment that provides competitive choices. Consumers with utility-related questions or concerns can call the PUCO Call Center at (800) 686-PUCO (7826) and speak with a representative.

