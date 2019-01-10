Price is Right comes to Columbus

The Price Is Right Live™ Returns to the Ohio Theatre February 19

The Price Is Right Live™ is the hit interactive stage show that gives eligible individuals the chance to “Come on Down” to win. Prizes may include appliances, vacations, and possibly a new car. Audience members can play classic games from television’s longest-running and most popular game show such as Plinko™, Cliffhangers™, The Big Wheel™, or even the fabulous Showcase. Playing to near sold-out audiences for more than 10 years, the Price Is Right Live has given away more than $12 million in cash and prizes and sold more than 1.7 million tickets.

CAPA presents The Price Is Right Live at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.) on Tuesday, February 19, at 7pm. Tickets are $36.50-$56.50 and can be purchased in-person at the CAPA Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), online at www.capa.com, or by phone at (614) 469-0939 or (800) 745-3000. Includes two acts and an intermission.

“The Price is Right™” is the longest-running game show in television history and loved by generations of viewers. This on-stage, travelling version gives fans the chance to experience the same fun and winning excitement up close and in-person.

The Price Is Right is produced by FremantleMedia North America and licensed by FremantleMedia.

*No purchase necessary to register for chance to be a contestant. Open to legal US residents, 18 years or older. Ticket purchase will not increase your chances of being selected to play. For complete rules & regulations, including eligibility requirements, visit or call the venue box office. To enter to watch the show, a ticket purchase is required.

Area attorneys certified as specialists

COLUMBUS, Ohio (Jan. 10, 2019) – The Ohio State Bar Association (OSBA) today announced that it has newly certified 16 lawyers as specialists in six legal practice areas (see attached list). They join a total of 703 OSBA certified attorneys across the state.

All attorneys licensed to practice law in Ohio must have graduated from an accredited law school, passed an intensive examination and attend continuing legal education courses as required by the Supreme Court of Ohio. Some attorneys who devote a large part of their practices to a particular area of the law choose to go beyond these requirements to earn specialty certification.

“Certified attorney specialists have worked hard to hone their skills and perfect their craft in a specific area of law,” said OSBA President Robin Weaver. “In doing so, they meet rigorous standards and maintain their credentials all in an effort to better serve their clients. The OSBA is pleased to work with these dedicated attorneys and we congratulate them on their achievements.”

Attorneys seeking certification must satisfy several criteria: demonstrate substantial and continuing involvement in a particular field of law, meaning they must devote at least 25 percent of their practice to that area of law; submit five professional references attesting to their competency in the specialty area; have earned a minimum of 36 hours of intermediate or advanced continuing legal education (CLE) credits in the specialty area during the past three years as part of the CLE hours required of all attorneys; pass a written examination; prove financial responsibility by maintaining minimum professional liability insurance coverage and remain in good standing with the Supreme Court of Ohio. Each certified specialist must file annual reports attesting to compliance with program requirements, and must be recertified every six years by meeting all of the original requirements for certification excepting the written examination.

“In the complex and ever-changing field of elder law, the only way to effectively serve clients is to become an expert,” said Dayton elder law attorney Brittany O’Diam Horseman. “The certification process is an excellent way to demonstrate to clients that I am truly dedicated to providing the highest possible level of service to the elder community.”

Westerville attorney Christopher Tamms, certified specialist in family relations law, said that the certification process was involved but fulfilling: “I am honored to be able to demonstrate to my clients and colleagues my commitment to the complex and dynamic area of the law that is family relations law.”

The Supreme Court of Ohio established a Commission on Certification of Attorneys as Specialists to identify specialties and set minimum standards for specialty certification. The Commission accredits the certifying agencies of which the OSBA is the largest in the state.

The OSBA is currently accredited to certify specialists in 11 areas of law, including administrative agency; appellate; elder; estate planning, trust and probate; family relations; federal taxation; insurance coverage; labor and employment; business; commercial and industrial real property; residential real property and workers’ compensation.

Attorneys who wish to become certified in 2019 can apply for certification online through the OSBA website at www.ohiobar.org between January and June.

About the Ohio State Bar Association

The Ohio State Bar Association, founded in 1880, is a voluntary association representing more than 26,000 members of the bench and bar of Ohio. Through its activities and the activities of its related organizations, the OSBA serves both its members and the public by promoting the highest standards in the practice of law and the administration of justice.

Medieval woman’s hidden art career revealed by blue teeth

By CHRISTINA LARSON

AP Science Writer

Wednesday, January 9

WASHINGTON (AP) — About 1,000 years ago, a woman in Germany died and was buried in an unmarked grave in a church cemetery. No record of her life survived, and no historian had reason to wonder who she was. But when modern scientists examined her dug-up remains, they discovered something peculiar — brilliant blue flecks in the tartar on her teeth.

And that has cast new light on the role of women and art in medieval Europe.

The blue particles, it turns out, were lapis lazuli, a semi-precious stone that was highly prized at the time for its vivid color and was ground up and used as a pigment.

From that, scientists concluded the woman was an artist involved in creating illuminated manuscripts — a task usually associated with monks.

The discovery is considered the most direct evidence yet of a particular woman taking part in the making of high-quality illuminated manuscripts, the lavishly illustrated religious and secular texts of the Middle Ages. And it corroborates other findings that suggest female artisans were not as rare as previously thought.

“It’s kind of a bombshell for my field — it’s so rare to find material evidence of women’s artistic and literary work in the Middle Ages,” said Alison Beach, a professor of medieval history at Ohio State University. “Because things are much better documented for men, it’s encouraged people to imagine a male world. This helps us correct that bias. This tooth opens a window on what activities women also were engaged in.”

Though her name remains unknown, the woman buried in the German churchyard was probably a highly skilled artist and scribe.

Ultramarine, as the powdered form of lapis lazuli is known, was the finest and most expensive pigment in medieval Europe, more valuable even than gold. The stone came from a single source: the mines of Afghanistan. Because of the cost of carrying it to Europe, ultramarine was reserved for the most important and well-funded artistic projects.

“If she was using lapis lazuli, she was probably very, very good,” said Beach, co-author of a report published Wednesday in the journal Science Advances. “She must have been artistically skilled and experienced.”

The researchers pored over old painting manuals to form a hypothesis as to how the woman got blue flecks in her teeth: She periodically licked the tip of her brush to bring it to a fine point for detailed work.

“If you picture someone in the Middle Ages making a fine illuminated manuscript, you probably picture a monk — a man,” Beach said. That’s in part because monasteries kept better records than female religious organizations did, and because men were more likely to sign their works, she said.

In recent years, scholars have identified indirect documentary evidence that women participated in making the expensive, handcrafted books that religious communities used before the invention of the printing press. For instance, a 12th-century German letter commissioned a liturgical book to be produced by “sister ‘N.’”

The scientists arrived at the latest discovery by accident. A building renovation in 1989 uncovered the woman’s tomb, along with those of other women who were apparently part of a female religious community attached to the church. Radiocarbon dating of the skeleton revealed the 45- to 60-year-old woman died between 997 and 1162.

In 2011, a team of scientists decided to use the fairly new technique of analyzing hardened deposits on the teeth — tartar — to gather information on long-ago diets. Microscopic traces of ancient wheat starch, for example, can be found in tartar.

“Tartar is really amazing,” said co-author Christina Warinner, an anthropologist who studies ancient microbiomes at the Max Planck Institute in Germany. “It’s like a little time capsule from your life.”

But Anita Radini, an archaeologist at the University of York in Britain, saw something under the microscope she wasn’t expecting: “It looked like nothing I had seen before — bright blue particles, almost like robins’ eggs.”

The researchers ruled out other bluish pigments common in the Middle Ages, which mostly were made with mixtures of copper, cobalt or iron. None of those metals were present. They used what is known as micro-Raman spectroscopy to identify the particles.

“I was completely surprised it was lapis lazuli,” Warinner said. “It’s very rare and very expensive.” She added: “There is no lapis lazuli in the burial environment. The only way it could have gotten into her teeth is because she was deliberately using it in some way.”

Alexis Hagadorn, who is head of conservation at Columbia University Libraries and was not involved in the study, called the find “very exciting.”

“While there are some archival records that identify individual medieval scribes, most of the producers of medieval books remain stubbornly anonymous,” she said. “This study is unprecedented in using archaeological evidence from human remains to suggest a direct connection between an individual and the work of the scribes who created the most sumptuously decorated books.”

Medieval women’s artistic and literary work “has been open to challenges and questions, since we rarely have signed images or identifiable ‘named’ female artists,” said Fiona Griffiths, a historian of the medieval period at Stanford University, who was not involved in the study. “Here we have evidence of a female scribe/artist,” not from a secondhand source, “but from residues in her mouth.”

Ohioans Pay Among Lowest in Nation for Insurance

COLUMBUS — A national study revealed that Ohioans pay among the lowest average premiums in the nation for auto and homeowners insurance, Ohio Department of Insurance Director Jillian Froment announced.

“We are fortunate in Ohio to have one of the most dynamic and competitive insurance markets in the country,” Froment said. “Consumers benefit by having many options to choose from at different price points.”

The National Association of Insurance Commissioners determined Ohioans paid an average of $850 (9th lowest) for homeowners insurance and $727 (14th lowest) for auto insurance in 2016 (most recent data available) compared to the respective national averages of $1,192 and $936. The combined average savings for Ohioans is $551 below the national averages.

Froment advises consumers to compare products from different companies. She also urges Ohioans to regularly evaluate their insurance needs and amounts of coverage.

Consumers with insurance questions can contact the Ohio Department of Insurance at 1-800-686-1526. Insurance information is available at www.insurance.ohio.gov.

