Indians and settlers in Delaware Co.

AMERICAN INDIANS TO BE TOPIC OF FIRST COMMUNITY HISTORY PROGRAM IN 2019

Will Be Held at William Street United Methodist Church on Jan 17 at 7 p.m.

DELAWARE, Ohio – Stacey Halfmoon, Director of American Indian Relations at Ohio History Connection, will discuss American Indians in Ohio and the relationships the federally-recognized tribes have to the history of Ohio. Included will be a discussion of the initial contact between the European settlers and the American Indians and the subsequent removal of the indigenous peoples from the Eastern United States. She will share information about the tribal governments today and how Ohio History Connection is working with them and why.

The program will begin at 7 p.m. on Thu., Jan. 17 at William Street United Methodist Church, 28 W William St in Delaware. This special presentation was prompted by a new school program titled “Early Settlers and the American Indians in Delaware County, Ohio“, which is being developed by the Delaware County Historical Society Curriculum Support Committee with Ms. Halfmoon as consultant. It will be offered to 4th, 5th, 7th and 8th grade classes in the Delaware County schools.

The introduction will include a short sketch by Brent Carson and Jim Siler about Pluggy’s Town.

In 2016, Stacey Halfmoon became the first director of American Indian Relations at the Ohio History Connection. She has established a Tribal Nations Conference and is developing an American Indian Policy Framework for Ohio as well as advising on the repatriation of American Indian remains which have been found in Ohio. The Ohio History Connection has a network of more than 50 sites and museums throughout Ohio, many of which have ties to American Indians.

Enter the church through the main entrance located off the city parking lot on Franklin Street. An elevator is available. For more information, email Programs@DelawareOhioHistory.org or call 740-369-3831, ext. 3.

