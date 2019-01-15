Insurance Counseling Available at SourcePoint’s South Office at Polaris

Beginning Jan. 15, SourcePoint insurance specialists are available for one-on-one appointments at the South Office, 1070 Polaris Parkway, Suite 200, Columbus. Prior to scheduling an appointment, Delaware County residents should attend a New to Medicare class, available at various locations each month. Upcoming classes include:

· Tuesday, Jan. 22, 10 a.m. to noon, Delaware County District Library, Orange Branch, 7171 Gooding Blvd., Delaware.

· Saturday, Feb. 2, 10 a.m. to noon, SourcePoint, 800 Cheshire Road, Delaware.

· Monday, Feb. 25, 10 a.m. to noon, Berkshire Township Hall, 1454 Rome Corners Road, Galena.

· Wednesday, Feb. 27, 6 to 8 p.m., SourcePoint, 800 Cheshire Road, Delaware.

· Wednesday, March 20, 10 a.m. to noon, SourcePoint’s South Office, 1070 Polaris Parkway, Suite 200, Columbus.

Registration is required for all classes. Register online at MySourcePoint.org/insurance or call 740-363-6677. To schedule an appointment with an insurance specialist at either SourcePoint location, call 740-363-6677.

