HAMILTON ANNOUNCES #HAM4HAM LOTTERY IN COLUMBUS

40 TICKETS FOR EVERY PERFORMANCE WILL BE SOLD FOR $10 EACH

Producer Jeffrey Seller, the Columbus Association for the Performing Arts (CAPA), and Broadway in Columbus (BIC) today announced a digital lottery for HAMILTON tickets that will begin with the show’s first performance on Tuesday, January 29, at the Ohio Theatre. Forty (40) tickets will be sold for every performance at $10 each. The digital lottery will open at 11:00 am EST on Sunday, January 27, for tickets to the Tuesday, January 29, performance. Subsequent digital lotteries will begin two days prior to each performance. HAMILTON runs January 29-February 17 at the Ohio Theatre.

HOW TO ENTER THE DIGITAL LOTTERY

· Use the official app for HAMILTON, now available for all iOS and Android devices in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store (http://hamiltonmusical.com/app).

· You can also visit http://hamiltonmusical.com/lottery to register.

· The lottery will open at 11:00 am EST two days prior to the performance date and will close for entry at 9:00 am EST the day prior to the performance. Winner and non-winner notifications will be sent at approximately 11:00 am EST the day prior to the performance via email and SMS (if mobile number is provided). Tickets must be purchased online with a credit card by 4:00 pm EST the day prior to the performance using the purchase link and code in a customized notification email. Tickets not claimed by 4:00 pm EST the day prior to the performance are forfeited.

· Each winning entrant may purchase up to two (2) tickets.

· No purchase or payment necessary to enter or participate.

· Lottery tickets may be picked up at Will Call beginning two hours prior to the performance with a valid, non-expired photo ID that matches the name used to enter. Tickets are non-transferable.

Tickets for HAMILTON are currently on sale. Patrons are advised to check the official HAMILTON channels and ticketmaster.com for late-release seats that may become available at short notice.

HAMILTON is the story of America’s Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington’s right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation’s first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, HAMILTON is the story of America then, as told by America now.

With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and music supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow’s biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton.

The HAMILTON creative team previously collaborated on the 2008 Tony Award ® Winning Best Musical IN THE HEIGHTS.

HAMILTON features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, casting by Telsey + Company, Bethany Knox, CSA, and general management by Baseline Theatrical.

The musical is produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman, and The Public Theater.

Launching April 2019 in Chicago, HAMILTON: THE EXHIBITION will take visitors deeper into the life and times of Alexander Hamilton through the immersive exhibit featuring a dynamic, interactive mix of in-depth scenography, lighting, sound, multimedia, music, and an audio tour narrated by Mr. Miranda. For more information and to sign up to be the first to receive news and ticket sales alerts about HAMILTON: THE EXHIBITION, please visit hamiltonexhibition.com.

The HAMILTON Original Broadway Cast Recording is available everywhere nationwide. The HAMILTON recording received a 2016 Grammy for Best Musical Theatre Album.

For information on HAMILTON, visit www.HamiltonMusical.com, www.Facebook.com/HamiltonMusical, www.Instagram.com/HamiltonMusical and www.Twitter.com/HamiltonMusical.

The Ohio Arts Council helped fund this program with state tax dollars to encourage economic growth, education excellence, and cultural enrichment for all Ohioans. CAPA also appreciates the generous support of The National Endowment for the Arts, the Barbara B. Coons and Robert Bartels Funds of The Columbus Foundation, and the Greater Columbus Arts Council.

About CAPA

Owner/operator of downtown Columbus’ magnificent historic theatres (Ohio Theatre, Palace Theatre, Southern Theatre) and manager of the Riffe Center Theatre Complex, Lincoln Theatre, Drexel Theatre (Bexley, OH), Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts (New Albany, OH), and the Shubert Theater (New Haven, CT), CAPA is a non-profit, award-winning presenter of national and international performing arts and entertainment. For more information, visit www.capa.com.

About Broadway Across America

Broadway Across America (BAA) is part of The John Gore Organization family of companies, which includes Broadway.com, The Broadway Channel, BroadwayBox.com and Group Sales Box Office. Led by 13-time Tony-winning theater producer John Gore (Owner & CEO), BAA is the foremost presenter of first-class touring productions in North America, operating in 44 markets with over 400,000 subscribers. Presentations include Disney’s The Lion King, Wicked, The Book of Mormon, The Phantom of the Opera, and Hamilton. Current and past productions include The Band’s Visit, Beautiful, Cats, Chicago, Dear Evan Hansen, Hairspray, Mean Girls, The Producers, and Waitress.

About The John Gore Organization

The John Gore Organization is the leading developer, producer, distributor, and marketer of Broadway theatre worldwide. Under the leadership of 13-time Tony-winning theater producer and owner John Gore, its family of companies includes Broadway Across America, Broadway.com, The Broadway Channel, BroadwayBox.com, and Group Sales Box Office. The company presents shows in 44 cities across North America as well as on Broadway, Off-Broadway, London’s West End, Japan, and China. It has won Tony Awards in every producing category as well as numerous other Drama League, Drama Desk, and Olivier awards.

https://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2019/01/web1_Peter-Matthew-Smith-2-HAMILTON-National-Tour-c-Joan-Marcus.jpg