Westerville hospital to change name

WESTERVILLE, Ohio, Dec. 4, 2018 – Mount Carmel Rehabilitation Hospital, in partnership with HealthSouth will unveil its new name and brand as part of its Company’s name change and rebranding initiative. Beginning Jan. 1, the inpatient rehabilitation hospital will be known as Mount Carmel Rehabilitation Hospital, an affiliate of Encompass Health. It will continue to provide the same high-quality, post-acute care for patients overcoming a variety of major illnesses and injuries.

“We ask that you share in our excitement as Mount Carmel Rehabilitation Hospital, in partnership with HealthSouth officially changes its name on to Mount Carmel Rehabilitation Hospital, an affiliate of Encompass Health,” said Angela Bridges, CEO of the hospital. “Our focus remains to continuously improve the care and outcomes of our patients, strengthen relationships within our central Ohio community, and truly make a difference in the lives of our patients.”

Birmingham, Alabama-based HealthSouth Corporation launched its new name and brand on Jan. 1, 2018 and will be transitioning its 130 inpatient rehabilitation hospitals and 273 home health and hospice locations serving 36 states and Puerto Rico through 2019. All of the Company’s post-acute care service locations in Ohio will migrate to the Encompass Health name and brand on Jan. 1.

Mount Carmel Rehabilitation Hospital, in partnership with HealthSouth, is a 60-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital that offers comprehensive inpatient rehabilitation services. Serving patients throughout Columbus, the hospital is located at 597 Executive Campus Drive in Westerville and on the Web at www.mountcarmelrehab.com.

About Encompass Health

As a national leader in post-acute care, Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) offers both facility-based and home-based patient care through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies. With a national footprint that spans 130 hospitals and 273 home health & hospice locations in 36 states and Puerto Rico, the Company is committed to delivering high-quality, cost-effective care across the post-acute continuum. Driven by a set of shared values, Encompass Health is the result of the union between HealthSouth Corporation and Encompass Home Health & Hospice, and is ranked as one of Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For. For more information, visit encompasshealth.com, or follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

