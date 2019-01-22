SourcePoint Awards More Than $600K in Grants to Local Nonprofits

DELAWARE—SourcePoint recently approved $615,792 in grant funding for 18 senior service programs in Delaware County. SourcePoint provides annual funding to other nonprofit organizations as a cost-effective, efficient way to address the needs of local seniors. As the leader of Delaware County’s aging services system, SourcePoint’s grant program helps foster a more comprehensive and coordinated system of care for local older adults and their families.

Each year, the board of directors reviews grant applications and selects those organizations that fill service gaps in the community, providing valuable services to older adults. Those awarded grants for 2019 include the Alpha Group, the Alzheimer’s Association, Catholic Social Services, Central Ohio Area Agency on Aging, Common Ground Free Store, Delaware Area Transit Agency, Delaware County Juvenile Court, Delaware County Probate Court, Delaware Speech and Hearing Center, Drug-Free Delaware, Family Promise of Delaware County, Grace Clinic, HelpLine of Delaware and Morrow Counties, the Legal Aid Society of Columbus, Lutheran Social Services, the OhioHealth Foundation, and People In Need.

ABOUT THE 2019 GRANTEES:

The Alpha Group: $5,000 to support adult day programming for older adults with developmental disabilities.

The Alzheimer’s Association: $51,000 to provide supportive services, including the social engagement club, 24-hour support line, and home consultations to individuals and caregivers facing Alzheimer’s or a related dementia diagnosis.

Catholic Social Services: $35,000 for the Senior Companion Program to prevent social isolation among homebound older adults.

Central Ohio Area Agency on Aging: $10,000 for the Volunteer Guardian Program, which advocates for the rights of those unable to do so themselves.

Common Ground Free Store: $10,000 to support general operating expenses and the purchase of personal care items for low-income seniors.

Delaware Area Transit Agency: $201,168 to support local public transportation, including fixed routes and paratransit services.

Delaware County Juvenile and Probate Court: $9,791 to support supervisors of the juvenile court suspension alternative program, which offers community service by completing various chores for older adults, and $10,000 for the guardianship monitoring program to improve oversight to nonfamilial guardians responsible for the most vulnerable of the population age 55 and older.

Delaware Speech and Hearing Center: $83,800 to expand and enhance direct hearing and speech services to older adults and their families.

Drug-Free Delaware: $6,500 to support the WISE program, intended to educate participants on physical changes associated with aging in an effort to decrease likelihood of drug abuse, misuse, and alcoholism among older adults.

Family Promise of Delaware County: $2,500 to fund the operating costs of housing homeless older adults in the local shelter.

Grace Clinic: $30,000 to expand the availability of low-cost health care by increasing operating hours and services to rural areas.

HelpLine of Delaware and Morrow Counties: $45,000 for continued support of the Connections Volunteer Center, and $37,500 to support site management and local supervision of the Senior Companion Program.

The Legal Aid Society of Columbus: $7,000 to support low-cost legal assistance to older adults.

Lutheran Social Services: $15,000 for direct-food purchases for older adults at the local food bank.

The OhioHealth Foundation: $26,533 for the Driver Rehabilitation for Instruction and Vehicle Education (DRIVE) program intended to improve driver safety.

People In Need: $30,000 in emergency financial assistance to older adults, including prescription, utility, and rent assistance.

SourcePoint Launches Caregiver Support Group at Willow Brook

Willow Brook Christian Village Provides On-Site Care for Loved Ones

DELAWARE—SourcePoint and Willow Brook Christian Communities have collaborated to create a free support group where caregivers can get together to share experiences, discover new resources, and ask questions—all while knowing their loved one is in good hands. Willow Brook’s adult daycare program provides on-site care for loved ones while family caregivers attend the support group.

The support group meets the fourth Tuesday of every month from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Willow Brook Christian Village, 100 Willow Brook Way South, Delaware. Space is limited, so registration is required. Call 740-203-2399 to register. Upcoming support group dates include Jan. 22, Feb. 26, and March 26.

SourcePoint’s caregiver support groups are open to Delaware County caregivers and caregivers whose loved ones reside in the county. Monthly support groups also are available in Delaware, Powell, and Sunbury. To learn more, go to MySourcePoint.org/caregiver.

SourcePoint’s caregiver programs are funded in part by the Central Ohio Area Agency on Aging.

SourcePoint is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization that provides professional expertise, services, and programs for Delaware County adults who want to thrive after 55. Services and programs are supported in part by the local senior services levy, corporate and private donations, sponsorships, grants, and by the Central Ohio Area Agency on Aging. SourcePoint is a United Way agency.

https://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2019/01/web1_sp-logo.jpg

Staff Reports

For more information, visit www.mysourcepoint.org

For more information, visit www.mysourcepoint.org