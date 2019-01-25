Open house for trail segment

Sunbury will hold an open house to seek public comment on a proposed project at 6:30 p.m. January 30th at the Town Hall located at 51 E. Cherry St., Council Chambers, Third Floor.

Those who attend can comment on the project that would pave a 750 foot segment of the Ohio Fallen Heroes Multi-use Trail in Sunbury. Residents also may comment by emailing Allen Rothermel, Village Administrator, at arothermel@sunburyvillage.com or at The Village of Sunbury Facebook page.

The section to be paved will extend from W. Granville Street to W. Cherry Street along the east side of the Sunbury Community Library. Future extensions will connect this to the trail system in Sunbury Meadows, providing connectivity to the Sandel Legacy Trail (which is part of the Ohio to Erie Trail network).

This segment is an important addition to Sunbury’s Multi-use Trail network. It will provide for more connection between our neighborhoods and our community offerings.

If a grant request is approved, the paving project is planned for Fall, 2019.

https://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2019/01/web1_sunburynewslogo-1.jpg

Special to The Sunbury News

Story provided by the Village of Sunbury.

Story provided by the Village of Sunbury.