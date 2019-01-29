Oscar nominations announced

Oscar nods honor ‘Roma,’ ‘The Favourite,’ ‘Black Panther’

NEW YORK (AP) — Oscar voters on Tuesday showered Alfonso Cuaron’s “Roma” and Yorgos Lanthimos’ “The Favourite” with a leading 10 nominations for the 91st Academy Awards, while two dominant but contentious Hollywood forces — Netflix and Marvel — each scored their first best picture nomination.

Though many expected “A Star Is Born,” Bradley Cooper’s revival of one of Hollywood’s most remade show business myths, to top the nominations, Cooper was surprisingly overlooked as director and the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences instead put its fullest support behind a pair of indies by international directors.

With the black-and-white, Spanish-language “Roma,” Netflix scored its first best picture nomination, a prize the streaming giant has dearly sought. Marvel, too, joined the club with Ryan Coogler’s “Black Panther,” the first superhero movie ever nominated for best picture.

Cuaron tied the record for most decorated Oscar nominee ever for one film with four individual nods for “Roma,” his deeply personal exhumation of his Mexico City childhood. Cuaron was nominated for direction, cinematography, original screenplay and best picture. Only Orson Welles (“Citizen Kane”) and Warren Beatty (who did it twice with “Reds” and “Heaven Can Wait”) have matched the four-nod feat.

Cuaron, previously a six-time nominee and winner for directing “Gravity,” said by phone from London that the nominations for such a personal film were more meaningful to him, as was the attention for a film about a humble indigenous domestic worker (Yalitza Aparicio, who was nominated for best actress). He praised Netflix for its commitment to his film.

“Cinema needs the opportunity to be diverse,” Cuaron said. “What mainstream cinema and the theatrical experience has lacked in general is diversity. And I’m talking about diversity in terms of stories and characters and ways of doing films.”

Just as rewarded Tuesday was Lanthimos’ period romp, which resounded most in the acting categories thanks to its trio of actresses: Olivia Colman in the best actress category, and Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone in supporting.

Along with “Roma,” ”Black Panther” and “The Favourite,” the eight nominees for best picture were: Peter Farrelly’s interracial road trip tale “Green Book,” Spike Lee’s white supremacist evisceration “BlacKkKlansman,” the Freddie Mercury biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody,” Adam McKay’s highly critical Dick Cheney biopic “Vice” and “A Star Is Born,” which still landed eight nominations, including best actress for Lady Gaga and best supporting actor for Sam Elliott.

“Black Panther,” the year’s biggest domestic box-office hit and a bona fide cultural event, finally cracked the category long kryptonite to superheroes. Despite the overwhelming popularity of comic book movies, they had previously been shunned from Hollywood’s top honor to the consternation of some industry insiders. After “The Dark Knight” was snubbed in 2009, the academy expanded the best picture category from five to up to 10 nominees.

The lush, big-budget craft of “Black Panther” was rewarded with seven total nominations, including Hannah Beachler and Jay Hart’s production design, Ludwig Goransson’s score, Ruth Carter’s costume design and Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s song “All the Stars.” Beachler became the first African-American nominated for production design.

“To break down a wall like that, to be your ancestors’ wildest dreams, to show other young women of color and boys and girls that you can do whatever you want no matter what struggles you have in your life — all of that. That’s what it means to me,” said Beachler, talking by phone from the Cincinnati set of Todd Haynes’ latest.

There has likewise been resistance among some academy members to awarding Netflix films since the company typically bypasses movie theaters. Steven Spielberg has said Netflix films are more like TV movies and deserve an Emmy, not an Oscar. Netflix altered its policy for “Roma” and the Coen brothers’ “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs” (which earned three unexpected nods), premiering them first in theaters before debuting them on Netflix. In turn, it was rewarded with a 15 nominations overall, second only to Disney’s 17.

Three decades after landing a writing nod for 1989’s Do the Right Thing,” Spike Lee was nominated for his first directing Oscar for “BlacKkKlansman.”

“Thirty years is a long time, ain’t it?” Lee said by phone Tuesday with a hearty laugh. The 61-year-old filmmaker lamented the oversight of his lead actor, John David Washington, whom he consoled with a prediction of future awards: “Young blood, you’ll be here.” But Lee took pride in his film’s six nominations, and he likes his odds.

“‘BlacKkKlansman’ is the dark horse — pun intended,” said Lee, cackling. “You know what? That’s fitting. I’ve always been an underdog, from the very beginning, from film school. That narrative has not changed. And I like that position.”

The other directing nominees were Lanthimos, Cuaron, Pawel Pawlikowski (“Cold War”) and McKay (“Vice”) — a field that, a year after continued focus on gender inequality in Hollywood, included no female directors. Some had campaigned for Debra Granik (“Leave No Trace”) or Chloe Zhao (“The Rider”) to become the sixth woman ever nominated for best director.

The nominations, announced by Kumail Nanjiani and Tracee Ellis Ross from the Samuel Goldwyn Theatre in Beverly Hills, California, included plenty of surprises. In a blockbuster year for documentaries, the Fred Rogers documentary “Won’t You Be My Neighbor” was snubbed despite more than $22 million in ticket sales (a huge sum for a doc). Instead the nominees were “Free Solo,” ”Hale County This Morning, This Evening,” ”Minding the Gap,” ”Of Fathers and Sons” and the Ruth Bader Ginsberg portrait “RBG.”

The acting categories played out largely as expected with a few notable differences. Along with Lady Gaga, Colman and Aparicio, the best lead actress nominees were Glenn Close (“The Wife”) and Melissa McCarthy (“Can You Ever Forgive Me?”).

In best actor, the expected front runner Christian Bale was nominated for his transformation into Cheney in “Vice” (Bale’s fourth Oscar nod), along with Cooper, Willem Dafoe (“At Eternity’s Gate”), Rami Malek (“Bohemian Rhapsody”) and Viggo Mortensen (“Green Book”).

The nominees for best supporting actress were Amy Adams (“Vice”), Marina De Tavira (“Roma”), Regina King (“If Beale Street Could Talk”), along with Stone and Weisz. Tavira was something a surprise, likely unseating Claire Foy of “First Man.”

But perhaps the biggest acting snub came in best supporting actor, where Timothee Chalamet, who broke through last year with “Call Me By Your Name,” was left out for his drug addict turn in “Beautiful Boy.” Nominated were previous winner Mahershala Ali (“Green Book”), Adam Driver (“BlacKkKlansman”), Richard E. Grant (“Can You Ever Forgive Me?”) and Sam Rockwell (“Vice”), who won the trophy last year.

With nominees like “The Favourite,” ”Can You Ever Forgive Me,” ”Green Book” and “Bohemian Rhapsody,” GLAAD president Sarah Kate Ellis called it “a banner year for LGBTQ inclusion.”

Some Oscar regulars padded their career tallies. Joel and Ethan Coen notched their seventh screenwriting nomination. Close, never a winner, landed her seventh acting nod. Costume designer Sandy Powell received her 13th and 14th nominations, for “The Favourite” and “Mary Poppins Returns.” But the nominees were also crowded with first-timers, including new performers (Aparicio) and veteran ones (Grant, Elliott, Colman, King). Paul Schrader, the 72-year-old “Taxi Driver” scribe, was nominated for his first Oscar for the script to his religious thriller “First Reformed.”

The lead-up to Tuesday’s nominations was rocky for both the film academy and some of the contending movies. Shortly after being announced as host, comedian Kevin Hart was forced to withdraw over years-old homophobic tweets that the comedian eventually apologized for. That has left the Oscars, one month before the Feb. 24 ceremony, without an emcee, and likely to stay that way.

Some film contenders, like “Green Book” and the Freddie Mercury biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody,” have suffered waves of backlash, even as their awards have mounted. Before landing five nominations Tuesday, “Green Book” — which has been criticized for relying on racial tropes — won the top award from the Producers Guild , an honor that has been a reliable Oscar barometer. In the 10 years since the Oscars expanded its best-picture ballot, the PGA winner has gone on to win best picture eight times.

Last year’s Oscar telecast was watched by a record low of 26.5 million viewers. This year will at least feature a number of popular nominees, including “Black Panther,” ”Bohemian Rhapsody” and “A Star Is Born.” Just how many people have seen “Roma,” though, remains a mystery. Netflix doesn’t release box office receipts or streaming viewership.

It’s also an unusually international crop of nominees. It’s only the second time that directors from two foreign language films were nominated for best director (Cuaron and Poland’s Pawlikowski). “Roma” is aiming to be the first foreign language film to win best picture. Some of that could potentially be attributed to a changing academy, which has greatly expanded its ranks in recent years to diversify its membership, including more overseas members.

Up for best foreign language film are “Roma,” ”Cold War,” ”Capernaum” (Lebanon), “Never Look Away” (Germany) and the Palme d’Or winner, “Shoplifters” (Japan).

A year after taking home best picture with “The Shape of Water,” Fox Searchlight tied Netflix with 15 nominations, even as Searchlight and its parent studio, 20th Century Fox, are in the process of being acquired by the Walt Disney Co. If their releases counted under Disney, the new mega-studio would have dwarfed all studios with 37 nominations.

AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr in Los Angeles contributed to this report.

Opinion: Is ‘Vice’ the Worst Best-Picture Nominee Ever?

By Michael Graham

InsideSources.com

“Not really a biopic but a two-hour hate-fest that stoops lower than necessary and rarely scores a laugh.” — Newsday

“The film lacks insight, ingenuity and intensity, skimming the surface of history like a drunk guy at a holiday party who read a Wikipedia entry that he really wants to talk to you about right now. — RogerEbert.com

“‘Vice,’ the Dick Cheney Biopic, Might Be the Worst Movie of the Year” — The Daily Beast.

Is “Vice” the worst movie ever nominated for Best Picture?

Calling the 2018 film “Vice” poorly reviewed is like saying the officiating in the Saints/Rams NFC championship was “a bit sub-par.” Filmmaker Adam McKay’s attempt at political satire based on the life of former Vice President Dick Cheney was panned by both top critics and fans in general, managing a mediocre 64 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes, and an awful 54 percent from the audience.

(Average “Tomatometer” score of last year’s nine nominees? 92 percent.)

And yet somehow the movie did manage to score a Best Picture nomination from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, along with highly praised pics like “Roma” and “The Favourite.”

So how did “Vice” (“a failure on its own terms” — San Francisco Chronicle), a film that did so little to inspire critics (“The film goes off the rails … the result is a shambles” — New York Times Review of Books) or audiences (“it doesn’t help that there’s virtually no character development across the 132 minutes of ‘Vice’” — Boston Globe) end up on the list of the allegedly eight best movies of 2018?

“Of course it’s politics,” says Sonny Bunch, film critic for the right-leaning Washington Free Beacon.

Though he disagrees with the contention that it’s the worst “Best Picture” nominee ever (“It’s not even the worst this year,” Bunch says), he does agree that if the same film at the same level of performance and production were made about, say, Al Gore or Joe Biden, they would not be on the “Best Picture” list.

“Of course not,” Bunch says.

It’s no surprise that the movie industry is dominated by left-leaning politics. There is no conservative equivalent to the phrase “Hollywood liberal.” But is it really the case the politics can thoroughly trump artistry on such a high-profile, audience-centered as the Oscars?

“For certain Hollywood types, the right politics is a kind of artistic sensibility,” says Abe Greenwald, senior editor at Commentary magazine. “‘Best Politics’ is essentially an unspoken category, and just as important as Best Screenplay or Best Director. Being liberal and attacking conservatives is, among other things, an aesthetic decision.”

“Here’s Hollywood’s problem,” says Kyle Smith, critic-at-large for the popular conservative magazine National Review magazine. “They want people to watch the Oscars, but they really really want people to know they’re ‘woke.’ And those two urges often conflict.

“‘Vice’ is a terrible movie — other than Christian Bale as Cheney, he was terrific. It’s vile, it’s mean-spirited, it’s all over the place from a film-making standpoint. And despite a massive ad campaign, audiences rejected it because they knew they were getting played, politically,” Smith says. “By making it a Best Movie pick, Hollywood is sending up a red flag: ‘Down with the evil Republicans!’”

From an economic standpoint, this doesn’t appear to make sense. The potential audience for movies and TV shows, aka “The American public” is currently divided 25 percent Republican and 34 percent Democrat. As unpopular as President Trump is right now, he still has the support of 40 percent of Americans, or about 130 million potential TV viewers.

And “Vice” has certainly lived down to box office expectations. As of MLK Day weekend, the film had yet to cross the $40 million mark, putting it behind such box-office powerhouses as “Paddington 2” and “Sherlock Gnomes.”

From a cultural standpoint, however, picking “Vice” makes perfect sense. One of the features of the Trump era is institutions that at least feigned political neutrality in the past — journalism, the entertainment media, academia, sports — have responded to the Trump presidency by coming out in full #Resist mode.

During the Bush and Obama years, most Americans viewed the news media as liberal, for example, but many journalists pushed back, arguing that while they might be personally on the left, their reporting was straight down the middle.

Today, reporters and editors at the New York Times, Washington Post, CNN and elsewhere openly trumpet their anti-Trump stance in social media and allow it into their news coverage.

In Hollywood, industry pros long claimed their only mantra was “Show Me the Money!” Forget “Red vs. Blue” — it’s all about the green. Today the effect of politics is so powerful that, not only are audiences overwhelmed with anti-Trump sentiment from morning chat shows to late-night comics, but P.C. politics mean the Oscars themselves still don’t have a host.

Greenwald adds another factor for Hollywood’s surge in public partisanship. In part because the Democrats have no clear leader, the media — press and entertainment — are taking the reins when they can.”

While bad movies winning big awards is nothing new (“Dances With Wolves” beat “Goodfellas” for Best Picture in 1990), “Vice” stands out as a film that even its biggest fans admit is flawed.

It’s impossible to disconnect “Vice’s” awards from its politics. Which in a way makes it the perfect — if not the best — picture of the year.

“Communism forgets that life is individual. Capitalism forgets that life is social, and the kingdom of brotherhood is found neither in the thesis of communism nor the antithesis of capitalism but in a higher synthesis. It is found in a higher synthesis that combines the truths of both.”

~ Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

“We have a core problem. We have a President without shame, who is backed by a party without spine, that is supported by a network called Fox News, without integrity,” says author Thomas Friedman, of Donald Trump.

FB: Just got through reading ‘The Plot to Destroy Democracy’ and was shocked at the chapters where he covered how many Evangelical leaders and Alt-Rt/Conservative groups interviews where they went on Russian media and all but swore allegiance to Putin as the strong man and promoted a coalition of nations under Russia.

Kendzior suggests, Republican lawmakers are being blackmailed, thus explains why they are so solicitous to both Trump & Russia.

MY PRAYER FOR MY COUNTRY

by

Dr. Ernest Holmes, 1887 – 1960

Believing in the Divine destiny of the United States of America and in the preservation of liberty, security, and self-expression, I offer this, my prayer for my country:

I know that Divine Intelligence governs the destiny of the United States of America, directing the thought and the activity of all who guide its affairs.

I know that success, prosperity, and happiness are the gifts of freedom, and are the Divine heritage of everyone in this country.

I know that success, prosperity, and happiness are now operating in the affairs of every individual in this country.

I know that Divine guidance enlightens the collective mind of the people of this country, causing it to know that economic security may come to all without the loss of either personal freedom or individual self-expression.

I know that no one can believe or be led to believe that freedom must be surrendered in order to insure economic security for all.

The All-Knowing Mind of God contains the answer to every problem which confronts this country.

I know that every leader in this country is now directed to this All-Knowing Mind and has the knowledge of a complete solution to every problem, and each is compelled to act upon this knowledge to the end that abundance, security, and peace shall come to all.

And I know that this spiritual democracy shall endure, guaranteeing to everyone in this country personal liberty, happiness, and self-expression.

And so it is. Amen.

AP-NORC Poll: Disasters influence thinking on climate change

By ELLEN KNICKMEYER, HANNAH FINGERHUT and EMILY SWANSON

Associated Press

Wednesday, January 23

WASHINGTON (AP) — When it comes to their views on climate change, Americans are looking at natural disasters and their local weather, according to a new poll.

Lately, that means record deadly wildfires in California, rainfall by the foot in Houston when Hurricane Harvey hit and the dome of smog over Salt Lake City that engineer Caleb Gregg steps into when he walks out his door in winter.

“I look at it every day,” Gregg said from Salt Lake City, where winter days with some of the country’s worst air starting a few years ago dinged the city’s reputation as a pristine sports city and spurred state leaders to ramp up clean-air initiatives. “You look out and see pollution just sitting over the valley.”

“I’ve never really doubted climate change — in the last five-ish years it’s become even more evident, just by seeing the weather,” the 25-year-old said. “We know we’re polluting, and we know pollution is having an effect on the environment.”

The poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research and the Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago finds 74 percent of Americans say extreme weather in the past five years — hurricanes, droughts, floods and heat waves — has influenced their opinions about climate change. That includes half of Americans who say these recent events have influenced their thinking a great deal or a lot.

About as many, 71 percent, said the weather they experience daily in their own areas has influenced their thinking about climate change science.

The survey was conducted in November, a few days before the federal government released a major report revving up scientific warnings about the impact of climate change, including the growing toll of extreme storms and droughts.

The share of Americans who said they think the climate is changing has held roughly steady over the last year — about 7 in 10 Americans think climate change is happening. Among those, 60 percent say climate change is caused mostly or entirely by humans, and another 28 percent think it’s about an equal mix of human activities and natural changes.

Overall, 9 percent of Americans said climate change is not happening, and another 19 percent said they were not sure.

The poll finds Americans’ personal observations of real-time natural disasters and the weather around them have more impact than news stories or statements by religious or political leaders.

“It speaks to what we know of what people trust. They trust themselves and their own experiences,” said Heidi Roop, a climate scientist at the University of Washington’s Climate Impact Group who focuses on the science of climate change communication.

For a long time, the idea that the acrid black billows from car and truck tailpipes and power plant smokestacks were altering the Earth’s atmosphere still seemed abstract, with any impacts decades away.

“With the extreme events that we’ve been seeing, we’re increasingly able to attribute, or pull out, how human-caused climate change is making those more severe,” Roop said.

When wildfires get bigger and more frequent, floods bigger and smog more entrenched, it begins to hit “the things that we all hold dear, and that’s when people get affected and begin to connect the dots,” Roop said.

But a minority of Americans still connect to different dots: While the poll finds most of those who believe in climate change say it’s caused by human activity or an equal mix of human activity and natural causes, roughly 1 in 10 attribute climate change to natural changes in the environment.

In West Haven, Connecticut, 69-year-old Alan Perkins says he can see the climate is in fact changing — the Atlantic beaches a few blocks from his house are about a third smaller than when he used to play on the sand as a kid, Perkins said by phone. Scientists say climate change will mean warming oceans expand and waves get rougher, eating away at shorelines.

“I see erosion along our shorelines. Our beaches are getting smaller. I see that,” Perkins said.

“I’m just not sure exactly how much we can do about that. I think nature takes care of a lot of it. Like when it rains it cleans the air. I think nature kind of takes care of itself,” Perkins said. “A lot of it is just in God’s hands, and he’s in control.”

Elizabeth Renz, a 62-year-old homemaker in Cincinnati, says the rise in temperatures globally and the surge in natural disasters in the United States is “just happening naturally.”

“Our Earth is cycling through it, and I don’t know there’s much we can do about it,” she said.

She points to communities expanding into deserts and other unwelcoming terrain.

“We’re living in areas that we shouldn’t be living in,” she said.

The poll shows that Americans are ready to pay more to deal with the changing climate — but not to pay very much.

A majority of Americans, 57 percent, would support a proposal that would add a $1 monthly fee to their electricity bills to combat climate change. But most oppose proposals that would increase their own monthly costs by $10 or more.

The poll also examined views on one of the Trump administration’s proposals to roll back future mileage standards for cars and light trucks. That would hit one of the Obama administration’s key efforts to reduce climate-changing fossil fuel emissions.

When told the proposal to freeze standards could lower the cost of vehicles — the Trump administration’s argument for the rollback — 49 percent said they support the proposal, compared with 17 percent who were opposed. Another third said they neither support nor oppose.

But when the question suggested the freeze could mean greenhouse gas emissions would not be reduced, 45 percent said they oppose the proposal, compared with 21 percent who were in favor.

The poll also found majorities of Americans would support a tax on emissions of carbon-based fuels, such as coal, natural gas and oil, if the money generated were used to fund research and development for renewable energy (59 percent), to restore forests and wetlands (67 percent) or to boost public transportation (54 percent).

For Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at the National Center for Atmospheric Research, the willingness of Americans to pay at least some extra money to tackle climate change is “actually still a pretty strong signal.”

When climate change becomes “a problem in general but also specifically their problem, then people are going to have more ownership of it,” Swain said.

The AP-NORC poll of 1,202 adults was conducted Nov. 14-19 using a sample drawn from NORC’s probability-based AmeriSpeak Panel, which is designed to be representative of the U.S. population. The margin of sampling error for all respondents is plus or minus 3.9 percentage points.

The survey was paid for by the Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago.

Respondents were first selected randomly using address-based sampling methods and later were interviewed online or by phone.

EarthTalk

Hoverboards: A Greener Way To Commute? Maybe emissions-free hoverboards are the answer to public transit’s vexing “last mile” problem

By Conner Flynn

January 17, 2019

If you live in the city or just work there, I don’t have to tell you how nasty the air is. Whenever I stay in the city for long periods of time and then leave again, I’m always reminded by the sudden surge of fresh air that hits me when I leave.

And I don’t have to tell you the reason for all of that bad air and pollution. It’s the factories, the taxed sanitation department and of course, all of the cars that line up on the streets and have trouble going anywhere. To name a few.

hoverboardI’m not saying that we can wave a magic wand and get rid of all of the pollutions in any given city, but I do know that greener modes of personal transportation can help. While they aren’t perfect, hoverboards are a great way to traverse a city while doing your part with a greener vehicle.

Hoverboards, much like skateboards, take some practice, but once you get the hang of it, they will take you anywhere. They are powered by lithium-ion batteries, so there are no gas emissions at all.

The average American spends about $1,400 a year on gas costs. A typical passenger vehicle emits about 4.6 metric tons of carbon dioxide per year. So you can see the savings in both cost and emissions just for one vehicle. No one likes it, especially in city traffic, but you have to get to work.

If you live in the city you most likely walk, take a taxi, or a bus to your job. Well, if you are tired of being a part of all of that exhaust spewing out of vehicles, a hoverboard is the way to go.

Most hoverboards have a charge time of just 1-2 hours and most offer a range of 8-16 miles per charge, which is plenty of range to get you where you need to go in the city. You can use them anywhere bicycles can go and they are fast enough to get you there quickly. Likely faster than if you relied on the transportation on the gridlocked city streets. Hoverboards have average speeds of about 6 to 12 MPH.

As city streets only continue to get more congested and clogged, we will be seeing more hoverboards joining all of the bikes, scooters, skateboards and roller skates that are already present and helping to reduce city pollution.

Imagine if just two of your friends started using hoverboards to commute. That saves a taxi ride worth of emissions right there. Two rides worth. Let’s say that the average taxi ride in any given city is about 3-5 miles. If the average fuel cost per mile is 60.8 cents per mile, then a 5 mile trip costs $3.40. You and your friend have saved a collective $6.80

If four of your friends make the choice? That’s a carpool worth of emissions saved and a lot more money. If eight people chose hoverboards… Well, you get the idea.

Hoverboards are very simple to incorporate into your daily routine too. All you have to do make sure that it has a charge in the morning, carry it outside and get on it. Then you are off to your destination. Once you arrive at your job, just store it, top off the charge and wait for quitting time. Then get back on and go home. If you are interested in finding the best hoverboard for your needs, you can learn more here.

And since you will be on your feet more and out of a car, it is much better for your health. And everytime we can get someone out of a vehicle, it’s better for everyone’s health.

Did you know that most short journeys of under two miles are still made by car? This is horrible for the environment since engines are at their most inefficient during short jaunts. Hoverboards don’t have that problem, In fact, they are perfect for short trips. City life is all about short trips to here and there.

The greener and more environmentally friendly aspect of hoverboards go beyond just the lowered carbon footprint and zero gas emissions though. Think about all of the parts that need to be manufactured for a car, or a bus. Hoverboards need fewer parts which means that factories churn out less pollution to make them.

The hoverboard is a great way to go greener in a city environment and we should be taking advantage of this new technology. After all, each and every one of us is paying for it with our health.

SWACO Resources available for Event Waste Reduction!

Solid Waste Authority of Central Ohio

Grants, Containers and Guidelines for implementing a sustainable diversion program

SWACO offers a competitive grant program to help local event organizers create innovative, sustainable best practices to reduce the amount of waste created and to improve recycling. SWACO is now accepting grant applications for the 2019 event season! SWACO is inviting grant proposals to be submitted before 5pm on March 8, 2019 for consideration. Grants will be awarded in March 2019 and will range from $2,000 to $6,000 depending on the size of the event.

Funding may be requested for specific activities that establish or promote new waste reduction initiatives, reuse & recycling activities, and composting programs. Consideration will also be given to the significant expansion and/or improvement of existing diversion activities.

To learn more about this grant opportunity and to download the 2019 Event Waste Reduction Grant Information and Application document please visit SWACO’s Event Waste Reduction Grant webpage.

To learn more about the application process, eligible expenses, and other details please Register to Attend our 2019 SWACO Event Waste Reduction Grant pre-application webinar on Feb 8, 2019 at 3:15 p.m. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

To be eligible for a grant award:

Events must occur in Franklin County during the 2019 calendar year.

Events must be open to the public.

Events must have a projected attendance of 2,000 people or more.

SWACO also offers other resources to assist event organizers reduce, reuse and recycle at events. Please read through our Event Waste Reduction Guide to learn more about best management practices for waste reduction and diversion at events. Additionally, events may take advantage of SWACO’s Container Loan Program which provides events with recycling, compost and landfill containers upon request.

Please email: grants@swaco.org with questions.

This image released by Fox Searchlight Films shows Olivia Colman in a scene from the film "The Favourite." On Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019, the film was nominated for an Oscar for best picture. The 91st Academy Awards will be held on Feb. 24, 2019. (Atsushi Nishijima/Fox Searchlight Films via AP)

This image released by Netflix shows Yalitza Aparicio, center, in a scene from the film "Roma," by filmmaker Alfonso Cuaron. On Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019, the film was nominated for an Oscar for both best foreign language film and best picture. The 91st Academy Awards will be held on Feb. 24. (Carlos Somonte/Netflix via AP)

FILE – This file image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Bradley Cooper, left, and Lady Gaga in a scene from "A Star is Born." The film may be the lead nomination-getter Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019, when nominations to the 91st Oscars are unveiled. (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP, File)

