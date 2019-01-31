The Gun Room of Sunbury Raffle

The Gun Room of Sunbury, Ohio conducted a raffle as part of their Grand Opening Event in August 2018. Several prizes were awarded at the end of 2018. All proceeds after expenses were then donated to American Legion Post 457 to sponsor local high school juniors to attend Buckeye Boys/Girls State programs in June of 2019. The Ohio warriors Scholarship Fund which is available to children of the fallen in Ohio in the War on Terror, since 9/11/2001 and sponsored by Post 457 also received funds from this raffle.

The owners of the Gun Room have had a great response to their new store where they offer a large selection of rifles, hand guns, ammunition, and accessories. They also offer CCW Classes and gun cleaning & repair. They along with the members of Post 457 appreciate the community support of this new local business and their efforts to “give back” to help area youth.

Post Vice Commander Glenn Daugherty accepting a check for $3,208 from one of the Gun Room owners, Jeff Fisher. Pictured L to R: Dick Doritty, Earl Redmond, Jeff Fisher, Glenn Daugherty, Gene Fuller, and Dick Morris. https://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2019/01/web1_Legion-Gun-Room-024.b-1-.jpg Post Vice Commander Glenn Daugherty accepting a check for $3,208 from one of the Gun Room owners, Jeff Fisher. Pictured L to R: Dick Doritty, Earl Redmond, Jeff Fisher, Glenn Daugherty, Gene Fuller, and Dick Morris.

Special to The Sunbury News

This story was provided by American Legion Post 457 of Sunbury, Ohio.

This story was provided by American Legion Post 457 of Sunbury, Ohio.