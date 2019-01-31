Local students in the news

News from Ashland University

Exercise Science Club Members

ASHLAND, OH (11/27/2018)— The following students are members of the Exercise Science Club at Ashland University. The Exercise Science Club is an organization for Exercise Science majors, as well as non-majors interested in the topic. Events include free fitness testing, professional speakers and wally-ball night. Each year, a community service project is selected and completed. The bi-weekly meetings are for events and future event planning.

Jerald Gaydos of Sunbury, OH is a member of the Exercise Science Club at Ashland University. Gaydos is majoring in exercise science. Gaydos is a 2015 graduate of Big Walnut High School.

Timothy Rumas of Sunbury, OH is a member of the Exercise Science Club at Ashland University. Rumas is majoring in exercise science. Rumas is a 2018 graduate of Big Walnut High School.

Mohammed Bawazeer Member of Ashland Commuter Eagles

ASHLAND, OH (11/29/2018)— Mohammed Bawazeer of Galena, OH is a member of the Ashland Commuter Eagles at Ashland University.

Bawazeer is majoring in computer science.

The Ashland Commuter Eagles is a group of commuter students dedicated to making the lives of commuters easier. They put on such events as commuter breaks, which happen a few times throughout the semester and provide food in the commuter lounge to encourage commuter students to meet and get to know each other better, and bimonthly meetings to touch base with commuter students to ensure that they are satisfied with their commuting experience. Ashland Commuter Eagles is the voice through which commuting students are heard.

Hayley VonderEmbse Member of Women’s Chorus

ASHLAND, OH (11/26/2018)— Hayley VonderEmbse of Westerville, OH is a member of the Women’s Chorus at Ashland University. VonderEmbse is majoring in early childhood education. VonderEmbse is a 2018 graduate of Westerville Central High School.

The Women’s Chorus, directed by Julie Strebler-Renner, provides women with an opportunity to study and perform choral literature written especially for treble voices and representing a variety of styles, eras, composers and languages. The Chorus performs at a number of campus events, including the Ashland University Festival of Lights.

Angelica Frye Member of the Alexander Hamilton Society

ASHLAND, OH (11/20/2018)— Angelica Frye of Galena, OH, is a member of Ashland University’s Alexander Hamilton Society. Frye is majoring in history. Frye is a 2017 graduate of Olentangy Orange High School.

The Alexander Hamilton Society or (AHS) seeks to gather students and prominent members of foreign policy, national security, and international affairs community to foster debate and discussion and create a network of students and professionals to use to their advantages. AHS is an independent, non-partisan, not-for-profit organization dedicated to promoting constructive debate on basic principles and contemporary issues in foreign, economic, and national security policy.

Megan Davis Member of Alpha Phi

ASHLAND, OH (11/26/2018)— Megan Davis of Centerburg, OH is a member of Alpha Phi at Ashland University. Davis is majoring in nursing. Davis is a 2017 graduate of Centerburg High School.

The Epsilon Alpha Chapter of the Alpha Phi sorority is dedicated to improving and embodying their six core values: character development, scholarship, service, loyalty, leadership, and sisterhood. Alpha Phi prides itself in fundraising for the Alpha Phi Foundation and raising awareness for cardiac care. Their philanthropy programs and events include the Pre Red Dress Social, The Annual Red Dress Gala, Cardiac Care Week, Hoops for Heart, and Mr. University.

Ashland University, ranked in the top tier of colleges and universities in U.S. News and World Report's National Universities category for 2018, is a mid-sized, comprehensive private university conveniently located a short distance from Akron, Cleveland and Columbus, Ohio.

News from Coastal Carolina University

Madison Magnus makes it on Dean’s List at Coastal Carolina University

CONWAY, SC (12/20/2018)— More than 2,400 students at Coastal Carolina University were named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2018 semester. That’s more than 23 percent of the student body earning a GPA of 3.5 or higher.

Among those students earning a spot on the Dean’s List:

Madison Magnus, a Psychology major from Westerville, OH, 43081.

Coastal Carolina University is a dynamic, public comprehensive liberal arts institution located in Conway, just minutes from the resort area of Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Coastal Carolina University offers baccalaureate degrees in 73 major fields of study. Among CCU’s 25 graduate-level programs are 21 master’s degrees, two educational specialist degrees, and the Ph.D. in education and marine science: coastal and marine systems science. The most popular undergraduate majors are marine science, management, exercise and sport science, communication and psychology. CCU boasts a growing array of internship, research and international opportunities for students, as well as numerous online programs through Coastal Online.

More than 10,600 students from across the country and around the world interact with a world-class faculty, and enjoy a nationally competitive NCAA I athletic program, an inspiring cultural calendar, and a tradition of community interaction that is fueled by more than 160 student clubs and organizations.

Coastal Carolina University was founded in 1954 as Coastal Carolina Junior College and became an independent state university in 1993.

For more information, visit coastal.edu.

News from McDaniel College

McDaniel College Student Jeffery Clark of Westerville Participated in the Model European Union in Washington, D.C.

WESTMINSTER, MD (12/03/2018)— Jeffery Clark of Westerville (43082), a student at McDaniel College, Westminster, Md., participated in the Model European Union 2018 Conference in Washington, D.C., November 9-11.

McDaniel’s delegation of 10 students represented Belgium and had a briefing at the Embassy of Belgium by the actual diplomats who represent the country. Christianna N. Leahy, chair of the political science and international studies department at McDaniel, accompanied the students.

The Mid-Atlantic European Union Simulation engages students in discussions and debates that are both current and topical on the European Union (EU)’s agenda. Over 100 students from colleges and universities throughout the mid-Atlantic region participate in the simulation. Visit eu-simulation.org for more information.

For more information about McDaniel College, visit www.mcdaniel.edu.

McDaniel College, founded in 1867, is a four-year, independent college of the liberal arts and sciences offering more than 70 undergraduate programs of study, including pre-professional specializations and student-designed majors, and over 20 graduate programs.

Ohio State selects two scholars for President’s Prize

Graduating seniors’ projects focus on youth homelessness and landfill waste reduction

COLUMBUS — The Ohio State University has selected two graduating seniors as recipients of the President’s Prize, the highest university recognition bestowed on exceptional students committed to social change.

Christian McGhee, of Westerville, Ohio, and Zac Graber, who is from Liberty Center, Ohio, each will receive a $50,000 living stipend and up to $50,000 in startup funding.

They will each work with a faculty mentor on their projects and tap into other accomplished experts, while pursuing opportunities to share their ideas with Ohio State’s global community of alumni, friends and partners.

Graber will be working on a research project designed to help Central Ohio significantly reduce the amount of waste sent to local landfills. McGhee aims to create a transition center for children who have been involved in the justice system and may otherwise be homeless.

“Zac and Christian are outstanding young scholars, and I look forward to the many ways that their projects will benefit our Columbus community and beyond,” said Ohio State President Michael V. Drake. “Their dedication to this work embodies our land-grant mission and the spirit of Buckeye Nation.”

McGhee and Graber are both seniors in Ohio State’s Fisher College of Business. They were selected from among a talented group of applicants who submitted ideas for projects with the potential to make a meaningful impact on society, and that furthered the university’s mission of addressing some of the world’s most important and pressing challenges.

“I am determined to be a voice for the voiceless,” said McGhee. “I cannot stand to watch kids’ futures be squandered because of the absence of help. I will work as hard as I can to empower them to live a life they never thought they could have as part of a vibrant community here in Columbus.”

“Excessive waste and pollution are some of the most critical issues of our time, and I want to cut the amount of material Central Ohio landfills in half over the next five years,” Graber said. “My research will focus on ways we can make the recycling process easier on consumers and economically feasible for both the public and private sector partners involved.”

The President’s Prize was created three years ago to honor Ohio State’s founding purpose of offering an excellent education while elevating society through research — a reflection of the university motto, Education for Citizenship. Awarded annually, the prize is funded solely through donor contributions.

For more information on the prize, see https://presidentsprize.osu.edu/.

Five Ohio State faculty named AAAS Fellows

Department of Psychology has three honorees

COLUMBUS, Ohio —Three faculty members in psychology are among five Ohio State University researchers elected this year as Fellows of the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS). Fellows are selected by their academic peers. It is considered one of the most prestigious honors given to U.S. scientists.

“These five faculty represent what makes Ohio State a national leader in research that serves Ohio, the nation and the world,” said Morley Stone, senior vice president for research.

“We are pleased to see our highly ranked Department of Psychology get special recognition, with three new AAAS Fellows.”

New fellows will be honored at a ceremony at the annual AAAS meeting in Washington, D.C. in February. With the addition of these new honorees, Ohio State boasts more than 100 AAAS Fellows.

Ohio State’s new Fellows are:

Juan Alfonzo, professor of microbiology. For distinguished contributions to the field of molecular parasitology and RNA biochemistry, using cellular and biochemical approaches to elucidate mechanisms of tRNA editing and modification.

John Casterline, professor of sociology. For distinguished contributions to the field of social demography, particularly for studies of fertility, family planning and the demographic transition in developing nations in Africa.

Jennifer Crocker, professor of psychology. For cutting-edge research that continually pushed social psychology forward (from covariation judgments to stereotypes to stigma to self-esteem to compassion) and for extensive professional leadership.

Russel Fazio, professor of psychology. For outstanding research and theorizing about the multiple processes by which attitudes form and then influence attention, categorization, judgment and behavior.

Ellen Peters, professor of psychology. For contributions to basic research on affect, numeracy, and risky decision-making, and for translational research on communicating health risks and improving medical decisions and policies.

News from Wheaton College

Wheaton College (Ill.) Student Jared Hackworth Performed in “Blessed Son of God,” Wheaton College’s 2018 Christmas Festival Concert

WHEATON, IL (12/20/2018)— Wheaton College student Jared Hackworth performed in “Blessed Son of God,” the 2018 Christmas Festival presented by the Wheaton College Conservatory of Music. Hackworth, of Sunbury, Ohio, sang tenor II in the Men’s Glee Club.

The Wheaton College Conservatory of Music provides students with comprehensive instruction that cultivates creativity, proficiency, and achievement in a Christ-centered environment.

Wheaton College (Wheaton, Ill.) is a coeducational Christian liberal arts college noted for its rigorous academics, integration of faith and learning, and consistent ranking among the top liberal arts colleges in the country.

News from Youngstown State University

Ashley Walden of Westerville represents YSU at Midwest Chapter of the American College of Sports Medicine Annual Meeting

YOUNGSTOWN, OH (11/27/2018)— Ashley Walden, a Exercise Science major from Westerville, represented YSU at the 46th Annual Meeting of the Midwest Chapter of the American College of Sports Medicine in Grand Rapids, Mich.

The MWACSM is one of 12 regional chapters within the ACSM ( www.acsm.org ) – the largest sports medicine and exercise science organization in the world. With more than 50,000 members and certified professionals worldwide, ACSM is dedicated to advancing and integrating scientific research to provide educational and practical applications of exercise science and sports medicine.

Youngstown State University is a comprehensive urban research university that offers nearly 13,000 students more than 135 undergraduate and graduate programs backed by a strong tradition of teaching, scholarship and public service.

