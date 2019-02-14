Volunteer Center opportunities

Connections Volunteer Center, a program of HelpLine, has information about the following volunteer opportunities in Delaware County.

A Place of Warmth – This program provides homeless men a safe and warm place to sleep on nights of extreme cold. Volunteers can help. Warming center hours are 8 pm – 8 am and is broken into two volunteer shifts. Training provided.

Kids on the Block – Join this award-winning international education program and help school age children learn about peer pressure, bullying prevention, sexual abuse prevention, physical abuse prevention and healthy habits.

Delaware County Schools Backpacks – Weekend helper program provides food to kids and families who struggle on weekends when free and reduce lunches are not available. 8 volunteers needed every Tuesday evening 5:45-7 pm to pack 380 bags of food.

Senior Companion — Help older adults maintain their independence by being a friend who takes them shopping or to doctor appointments, go for walks or play cards. Companions must be 55 or older and able to dedicate 15-20 hours a week. Companions are paid a tax-free stipend and have benefits. Income restrictions apply.

Bridges – URGENT need for tax preparation help. Help increase tax credits and educate individuals how to use their tax refunds to prepare for unexpected expenses and thus make them less reliant on community services and become more self-sufficient.

Grace Clinic – Free medical ministry in Delaware City serving the uninsured and underinsured, is in need of volunteer Pharmacists, Optometrists, Dentists, Physicians, Interpreters, Nurses and Prayer Encouragers. Monday mornings, Tuesday and Wednesday evenings.

SourcePoint – Join in, volunteer, get perks and make new friends! Leaders needed for New to Medicare classes, transport homebound seniors to crucial medical appointments, prep/pack Meals on Wheels, or sign up to deliver Meals on Wheels.

Turning Point – Help at the Delaware Shelter with sorting donations, cleaning and other general house managerial duties, Monday-Thursday. Help at the Marion Shelter with sorting donations, house managerial duties, distributing literature, and clerical assistance. Hours are flexible.

HelpLine – They need some muscle power to help move boxes for shredding. Flexible times.

The Arts Castle – Help needed throughout the year to give group tours, help with events and exhibits, assist with classes or provide building maintenance. Or help in the volunteer run Gallery Shop with offers a place artists can sell their work. Flexible hours.

Strand Theatre & Cultural Arts – Movies are magic and The Strand is a magical place that has been in the Delaware Community for 101 years! Keep the magic alive by volunteering.

Restore, Habitat for Humanity of Delaware and Union Co. – Support the mission of building homes by volunteering to help with sales of new and gently used furniture, appliances, home goods and building materials.

City of Dublin — Help at St. Patrick’s Day in Dublin on Saturday, March 16. Wear your green and be Irish for the day by helping with the parade. The Bluebird Team needs volunteers to maintain and monitor park bluebird boxes.

People In Need Produce Market — Volunteer to help provide fresh food to individuals and families in need. Each market can serve up to 300 families. The market is the last Wednesday of the month, March – November, 1:30-4:30. The markets are outside (dress for the weather) and each needs 10-15 volunteers.

Adaptive Sports Connection – Give your edge a purpose by volunteering in adaptive skiing or snowboarding! Volunteers of any skiing or boarding ability are welcome. Saturday’s at Mad River Mountain & Snow Trails during February. Minimum age to volunteer is 15.

Preservation Parks — Gallant Farm is a representation of a Depression-era farm. Volunteers share the ways farm families lived during the Depression and World War II era . Learn how while helping ready the site for spring. Training & potluck on Sunday, March 31 10 am – 2 pm. Dress to be outdoors. Sign up online.

Stratford Ecological Center – Spend a few hours assisting with light office duties and greeting visitors. Help needed on weekdays between 9 am – 5 pm. Great opportunity to learn about the farm while helping out!

LSS Food Pantry – Help needed in their warehouse on London Road. Process and sort food deliveries and donations. Individuals, families and groups welcome. 2-3 hour shifts on weekdays 9 am – 3 pm. Children 12 and older with an adult are welcome. Saturday morning shift available with advance notice.

About Connections: Founded in 1996, Connections coordinates the referral and placement of volunteers for more than 70 different agencies who offer more than 200 volunteer opportunities. In the past year, Connections matched over 1,300 volunteers who engaged in almost 20,000 hours of service to the community. An affiliate of HelpLine, Connections core services are partially funded by United Way of Delaware County and SourcePoint.

About Helpline: HelpLine of Delaware and Morrow Counties, Inc. is a private, non-profit organization that provides a 24-hour support and information line, prevention education and serves as the area’s only volunteer center. Committed to empowering people through knowledge, support and resources, HelpLine responds to the emotional, financial and informational needs of the Delaware and Morrow County communities. HelpLine is a contract provider of the Delaware-Morrow Mental Health & Recovery Services Board and partially funded by the SourcePoint. A United Way partner Agency, HelpLine is accredited by the American Association of Suicidology, National Alliance of Information & Referral Systems and certified by the Ohio Department of Mental Health. For more information, please visit: www.HelpLinedelmor.org.

For more information or to register visit www.connectionsvolunteercenter.org, call 740-363-5000 or email cdennis@helplinedelmor.org.

