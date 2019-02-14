Trombones featured in Cleveland

Trombonists who died in 2018 honored with music in Cleveland

Wednesday, February 13

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The late American jazz great Urbie Green and three other accomplished trombonists who died in 2018 will be remembered Saturday at a musical event in Cleveland.

Living trombone stars Jiggs Whigham and John Marcellus will be featured at the Memorial Trombone Festival at Case Western Reserve University, a concert by some 20 trombonists gathered from around the city.

The half-day event begins with a warm-up led by Case trombone professor Paul Ferguson, who is the artistic director of the Cleveland Jazz Orchestra and the event’s organizer. A rehearsal and a master class with Whigham and Marcellus will be followed by the culminating afternoon performance.

Whigham is the jazz orchestra’s weekend guest, Ferguson said, and the festival started with the idea of paying tribute to Whigham’s friend Allen Kofsky, a 39-year veteran of the Cleveland Orchestra who died in June at age 92. Kofsky had played under such renowned conductors as George Szell, Lorin Maazel and Christoph von Dohnanyi.

But sad news continued to greet the trombone world.

Respected trombonist and band leader Bill Watrous, who had redefined trombone technique during a 50-year career that included performances with Quincy Jones, Prince and Frank Sinatra, died in July. Edwin Anderson, a bass trombonist with the Cleveland Orchestra from 1964 to 1985 and later an Indiana University professor, followed in October. Then, on Dec. 31, the legendary Urban Clifford “Urbie” Green ended trombonists’ year on its final sad note, dying at age 92.

“I can’t think of any other year when we’ve lost so many, in what turned out to be a seven-month period,” Ferguson said.

Ferguson said the versatility of the trombone shows in the breadth of the four trombonists’ careers, which spanned classical, jazz and pop.

Revered by fellow musicians for the warm, mellow tone he could maintain even into the instrument’s highest registers, Green was perhaps the best known of the bunch. He played with most of the major jazz artists of the 1950s and 1960s, touring with Woody Herman and Gene Krupa. He played on more than 250 recordings and released more than two dozen solo albums.

Ferguson, also principal trombonist and arranger for the Cleveland Pops, said the trombone choir that will assemble to honor Green, Kofsky, Watrous and Anderson will include students from Case and the Cleveland Institute of Music and members of the Cleveland Jazz Orchestra and the Cleveland Trombone Collective.

Whigham, a Cleveland native, is considered one of the premier jazz trombonists of the last half century, according to Ferguson. He splits his time between Cape Cod and Bonn, Germany. After his weekend in Cleveland, he travels to Columbus for a performance Monday.

Marcellus, a trombone professor at the Eastman School of Music from 1978 to 2014, will be traveling in for the Cleveland event from his home in Chautauqua, New York.

For Immediate Release: Spirit of Hope Gala Tackles Poverty

Wed 2/13/2019

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Catholic Social Services is holding their annual Spirit of Hope Gala on Saturday, March 2, 2019 with a special performance by Harmony Project.

The funds raised at the Spirit of Hope Gala provide crucial support for Catholic Social Services’ 13 poverty-reducing programs including food and emergency assistance, case management and counseling, support for lonely seniors, and safe housing for domestic violence survivors.

“We strive to take on the toughest issues of poverty in our area and those attending truly support these efforts,” said Rachel Lustig, President and CEO of Catholic Social Services. “The Spirit of Hope Gala gives us the opportunity to build community partnerships which will allow us to provide greater services to those in need.”

The event will take place from 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM at St. Charles Prep Academy. Registration and sponsorship opportunities can be found at www.colscss.org.

Enjoy frosty fun at your Metro Parks

Posted on February 13, 2019

The Metro Parks Blog

Hiking

Things quiet down in the parks in winter making it the perfect time to bundle up and head out to one of the many nature trails in your Metro Parks. The cold crisp air will invigorate your senses and you’ll get closer and longer looks at wildlife while finding lots of animal tracks to investigate. Winter’s a great time to hit the Scenic River Trail at Highbanks Metro Park to look at ice formations on the Olentangy River. If you’re in luck, you might spot a blue heron or see a beaver.

Bird watching

Head out to the Kuhlwien Wetlands and the wet prairie at Battelle Darby Creek and hike the Harrier, Teal and Rail trails to look for Cooper’s and red-tailed hawks. Oftentimes, you can see them perched on poles looking for tasty morsels to feed upon. Be on the lookout for harriers, short ears, marsh wrens as well as field and song sparrows. Winter is a great time for birding at all your Metro Parks. The leaves are off the trees, making birds easier to spot and identify.

Photography

There are countless winter scenes to photograph in in the parks and its great time to get that perfect shot to enter in Metro Parks’ 2019 Nature Photo Contest. When the ground is snow covered, familiar scenes take on an entirely different perspective. Most mammals have thicker, fuller coats in winter, making them more striking to photograph. Capture a shot of a snow-covered bison with steam coming out of its nostrils at Battelle Darby Creek. Winter days with clear skies allow plenty of high-quality light for shooting. Streams, rivers and lakes covered with crepe-like layers of ice or blanketed with powdery snow make for great images.

Nature Centers

After a brisk outing in the woods with the kids, be sure and stop at the nature centers at Battelle Darby Creek, Blacklick Woods, Blendon Woods or Highbanks. They’re the perfect place to explore and have fun while learning about wildlife and our world. From the nature center windows at Blendon Woods, you might see turkeys looking for tasty morsels under the bird feeders. At Battelle Darby Creek’s nature center, you can explore a 53-foot living stream stocked with creatures found in Big Darby Creek. Be sure and crawl inside the life-size sculpted sycamore tree at Highbanks. Curl up with a picture book in the teepee at the nature center at Blacklick Woods.

B&L Transport named title sponsor of NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

Ohio-based company also named official transport for track

LEXINGTON, Ohio (February 14, 2019) – As NASCAR goes racing again this week, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course is proud to announce a new title sponsor for its NASCAR Xfinity Series event. B&L Transport, an Ohio-based company, will hold this entitlement as well as being named the official transport company of the racing facility.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series returns to the 2.25-mile, 13-turn road course in Lexington, Ohio, for the seventh consecutive year on August 9-10, 2019. The race will be known as the B&L Transport 170 at Mid-Ohio.

“Our family is really excited about B&L Transport partnering with Mid-Ohio to sponsor the upcoming NASCAR Xfinity race. We feel this gives us a great opportunity to provide an experience for our team at B&L, and something that they will be able to remember for a long time. We appreciate what each employee brings to our company, and this is a way of saying thank you,” said Jon Mast, president and director of operations. “It also gives us the opportunity to place our brand in front of potential B&L team members and future customers who might not know about us. This partnership with Mid-Ohio is a great way to help us grow and add the right people.”

In addition to a strong brand presence on site during the B&L Transport 170 at Mid-Ohio through trackside signage, it will also have access to honorary roles for the race including grand marshal and honorary starter among other entitlements. B&L Transport will also have season-long benefits for its employees as the official transport company.

“It’s great to have an Ohio-based company associated with this premier Ohio sporting event. We are appreciative that B&L Transport has chosen Mid-Ohio and our NASCAR Xfinity Series event as its first sponsorship in motorsports,” said Craig Rust, president of Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. “We look forward to expanding B&L Transport’s awareness through this partnership and welcoming its team members to the track throughout the season.”

In addition to the B&L Transport 170 at Mid-Ohio in August, season passes and single event tickets are on sale now for all eight spectator weekends at midohio.com. Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course offers one of the best family values in all of live sports and entertainment. Children 12 and under receive free general admission when accompanied by a ticketed adult.

The Columbus Symphony Presents Jurassic Park in Concert at the Ohio Theatre March 23

CSO Principal Pops Conductor Stuart Chafetz and the Columbus Symphony help celebrate the 25th anniversary of one of the biggest movie franchises of all time with Jurassic Park in Concert on March 23. Featuring visually stunning imagery and groundbreaking special effects, the action-packed adventure of Jurassic Park pits man against prehistoric predators in the ultimate battle for survival. Now audiences can experience the film as never before—projected in HD with the Columbus Symphony performing John Williams’ iconic score live.

The Columbus Symphony presents Jurassic Park in Concert at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.) on Saturday, March 23, at 8pm. Tickets are $26-$69 and can be purchased in-person at the CAPA Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), online at www.ColumbusSymphony.com, or by phone at (614) 469-0939 or (800) 745-3000.

www.ColumbusSymphony.com

The Columbus Symphony presents JURASSIC PARK IN CONCERT

Saturday, March 23, 8pm

Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.)

Featuring visually stunning imagery and groundbreaking special effects, the action-packed adventure of Jurassic Park pits man against prehistoric predators in the ultimate battle for survival. Now audiences can experience Jurassic Park as never before—projected in HD with the Columbus Symphony performing John Williams’ iconic score live. Tickets are $26-$69 and can be purchased in-person at the CAPA Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), online at www.ColumbusSymphony.com, or by phone at (614) 469-0939 or (800) 745-3000.

The 2018-19 season is made possible in part by state tax dollars allocated by the Ohio Legislature to the Ohio Arts Council (OAC). The OAC is a state agency that funds and supports quality arts experiences to strengthen Ohio communities culturally, educationally, and economically. The CSO also appreciates the support of the Greater Columbus Arts Council, supporting the city's artists and arts organizations since 1973, and the Kenneth L. Coe and Jack Barrow, and Mr. and Mrs. Derrol R. Johnson funds of The Columbus Foundation, assisting donors and others in strengthening our community for the benefit of all its citizens.

Bobby Floyd- Amazing Marion-Born Musician Heading to the Grammys

MarionMade

February 8 at 6:45 PM

This weekend Bobby Floyd is on his way to Los Angeles to do something he has never done before, attend the Grammys. The record “All About the Basie” has been nominated and Bobby played on just about every track on an album. It is nominated for Best Large Jazz Ensemble and was released in 2018. Bobby has played with the Count Basie Orchestra for six years and is excited to be walking the red carpet on Sunday, February 10, 2019.

Born in Marion, Bobby’s mother first discovered his amazing talent of playing the piano at the age of 2, where he walked over to the old upright in their Marion home and began picking out melodies. Not much later, his parents discovered he had perfect pitch, and at five, he was taking piano lessons.

“My mom played piano at our church, and when I was 6, I took over,” says Floyd. “I played what we called congregational songs. People would get up and before they gave their testimony, they would sing an old song like ‘I’m So Glad Jesus Lifted Me’ or ‘Victory, Victory Shall Be Mine.’ I played strictly by ear and I remember thinking, ‘This is pretty easy.’”

His father helped Bobby to love jazz. When he discovered Bobby’s expertise, he started bringing home records by pianists like Ahmad Jamal, Thelonious Monk, Oscar Peterson, and Erroll Garner. “Erroll Garner was my absolute favorite so I would sit at the piano and try to mimic everything he played,” Floyd says.

At 12 years old, a dream came true: The Marion Concert Association brought his piano hero to his hometown. “We got seats right close to the front, and that was one of my biggest inspirations, seeing Erroll Garner live,” Floyd says. “After the concert they took me backstage and introduced me to him. I sat down and played the piano for him and he loved the way I played. I’ll never forget that.”

By the time Floyd reached high school, he had taken classical lessons so he could play just about anything. He became the unofficial school pianist, doing everything from backing choirs to soloing with the jazz band.

When it came time for college, he headed to nearby Ohio State University in Columbus. There were jazz bands but no jazz major, so Floyd studied music education. However, the stage was calling so he left college and hit the road with touring bands. And that was the start to an amazing career!

Bobby has toured and performed extensively with Ray Charles, Rusty Bryant, Jeff Tyzik, Chris Howes, Byron Stripling, Sarah Morrow and his own trio. His current touring schedule includes performances as featured soloist with orchestras throughout the USA and Canada. Floyd is also a frequent soloist with the Columbus Jazz Orchestra where his soulful sound has backed artist such as Chuck Mangione, Houston Person, Branford Marsalis, Roy Hargrove, Mavis Staples, Gerald Wilson, Wycliffe Gordon, John Clayton and countless others.

“I am currently the feature pianist for multiple Grammy award-winning Legendary Count Basie Orchestra, and I also play in small group/combo settings ranging from my own trio (The Bobby Floyd Trio) to such luminaries as Dr John, Lewis Nash, Byron Stripling and Doc Sevrinson.” “I toured the world accompanying Ray Charles in the ’80s”.

Marion wishes Bobby Floyd the best! Just another amazing highlight in a great career for a wonderful man!

Joan Casto Lloyd: I love going to Columbus Jazz Orchestra concerts and listening to Bobby Floyd and Bob Breithaupt, both Marion natives. I always tell my husband – “they went to the same high school I did!” Wishing you a wonderful Grammy experience Bobby!!

Editor’s Note: Floyd did not win.

FILE – In this July 5, 1960, file photo, Thailand’s King Bhumibol Adulyadej, right, plays the saxophone during a jam session with legendary jazz clarinetist Benny Goodman, left, drummer Gene Krupa, second left, and trombonist Urbie Green in New York. The trombone world lost several greats in 2018 and a half-day event in Cleveland is planned to mark their legacies. Living trombone stars John Marcellus and Jiggs Whigham are headlining the Memorial Trombone Festival Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at Case Western Reserve University. Trombonists being memorialized are: Allen Kofsky, Edwin Anderson, Bill Watrous and Urban Clifford "Urbie" Green. (Bureau of the Royal Household via AP, File) https://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2019/02/web1_122322922-a3be83c4271f42bc93c1d083cee162c0.jpg FILE – In this July 5, 1960, file photo, Thailand’s King Bhumibol Adulyadej, right, plays the saxophone during a jam session with legendary jazz clarinetist Benny Goodman, left, drummer Gene Krupa, second left, and trombonist Urbie Green in New York. The trombone world lost several greats in 2018 and a half-day event in Cleveland is planned to mark their legacies. Living trombone stars John Marcellus and Jiggs Whigham are headlining the Memorial Trombone Festival Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at Case Western Reserve University. Trombonists being memorialized are: Allen Kofsky, Edwin Anderson, Bill Watrous and Urban Clifford "Urbie" Green. (Bureau of the Royal Household via AP, File)