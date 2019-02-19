Showboat to stay on Ohio River

New owners plan to move historic riverboat to Ohio winery

Monday, February 18

CINCINNATI (AP) — The new owners of Cincinnati’s historic Showboat Majestic plan to continue using the double-decker riverboat as an entertainment venue on the Ohio River.

Adams County real estate agent Joe Brumley and his wife, Cortnee, bought the country’s last floating theater for around $110,000 this month, WCPO-TV reported. Cincinnati had put it up for auction, citing high maintenance costs.

The boat, built in 1923 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Cincinnati bought it from Indiana University in 1967, and it sat for years at the city’s Public Landing before it was sold.

The Brumleys plan to move the boat to Moyer Winery in Manchester, a town on the Ohio River that’s about 55 miles (89 kilometers) southeast of Cincinnati.

Joe Brumley said they hope to create a new tourist attraction there using the Majestic and a previously purchased sternwheeler, the CT McFarland, which they bought to give cruises around the nearby Twin Islands.

“What better romance with the river than to offer fine wine, great food and have live performances and events aboard a national landmark?” he said. “Then get on our ship, go over to the Twin Islands and walk the sandy beaches on Ohio’s best-kept secret.”

Before that happens, there will be restoration work on the showboat and other preparations for the attraction.

“A lot has to be done,” winery owner Ken Smith told the station. “This is going to be a marathon, not a sprint.”

Moving the Majestic will cost more than twice the auction price, but the Brumleys are hoping it will pay off in drawing people to the area. The move is expected to happen within the month.

“Getting it here and really making sure the Majestic, this relic, stays alive, we need everybody’s help,” Cortnee Brumley said.

World-Renowned Dance Company Pilobolus Returns to the Ohio Theatre March 26

For 47 years, internationally renowned movement company Pilobolus has tested the limit of human physicality, exploring the power of connected bodies. Its all-new work, Shadowland: The New Adventure, utilizes the company’s mixed media exploration to tell a love story about two people on a quest to save a magical bird. Employing animation, video, and live shadow theatre, this madcap adventure dips its toe into the genres of science fiction, film noir, and romantic comedy.

CAPA presents Pilobolus at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.) on Tuesday, March 26, at 7:30pm. Tickets are $20-$50 and can be purchased in-person at the CAPA Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), online at www.capa.com, or by phone at (614) 469-0939 or (800) 745-3000. Includes two acts and an intermission.

About Pilobolus

Pilobolus began at Dartmouth College in New Hampshire in 1971. Moses Pendleton, an English literature major and cross-country skier; Jonathan Wolken, a philosophy science major and fencer; and Steve Johnson, a pre-med student and pole vaulter were enrolled in a dance composition class taught by Alison Becker Chase. In that class, they created their first dance, which they titled “Pilobolus,” and a legacy of movement and magic was born.

Pilobolus crystallinus is a phototropic (light-loving) fungus. Commonly known as “Hat Thrower,” its spores accelerate 0–45 mph in the first millimeter of their flight and adhere to wherever they land. The father of Jonathan Wolken was studying pilobolus in his biology lab when the group first formed. The name was apt, and stuck.

The group then went on to create dozens of dance works with its founding members Robby Barnett, Alison Chase, Martha Clarke, Lee Harris, Moses Pendelton, Michael Tracy, and Jonathan Wolken. In the more than four decades since, Pilobolus has created more than 120 dance works and performed on Broadway, at the Oscars, and the Olympic games, and has appeared on television, in movies, in advertisements, and in schools and businesses. The company continues to propel the seeds of expression via human movement to every corner of the world, growing and changing each year while reaching new audiences and exploring new visual and musical planes.

www.pilobolus.org

FILE – In this Nov. 29, 2011, file photo, the Showboat Majestic is docked at the Public landing in Cincinnati as fog rolls off the Ohio River. The new owners of Cincinnati’s historic Showboat Majestic plan to continue using the double-decker riverboat as an entertainment venue at a different point on the Ohio River. (Carrie Cochran/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP, File) https://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2019/02/web1_122352333-b70de12fc20f4fabb5cc5c1431fb9b08.jpg FILE – In this Nov. 29, 2011, file photo, the Showboat Majestic is docked at the Public landing in Cincinnati as fog rolls off the Ohio River. The new owners of Cincinnati’s historic Showboat Majestic plan to continue using the double-decker riverboat as an entertainment venue at a different point on the Ohio River. (Carrie Cochran/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP, File)

