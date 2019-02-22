6 from Sunbury on OWU list

News from Cedarville University

Cedarville University Students Named to Dean’s Honor List

CEDARVILLE, OH (01/29/2019)— The following area Cedarville University students were named to Dean’s Honor List for Fall 2018. In order to be named to the Dean’s Honor List, students need to maintain a 3.75 GPA and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.

Hannah Klabunde of Galena, OH was named to Dean’s Honor List; Matthew MacKlenar of Westerville, OH was named to Dean’s Honor List; Cameron Prior of Westerville, OH was named to Dean’s Honor List; Jonathan Stanhope of Westerville, OH was named to Dean’s Honor List; Alex Van Dromme of Galena, OH was named to Dean’s Honor List

Local Cedarville University Students Named to Dean’s List

CEDARVILLE, OH (01/22/2019)— The following local Cedarville University students were named to Dean’s List for Fall 2018: Masie Fedako of Sunbury, OH; Cameron Holcomb of Sunbury, OH; Christopher Tsibouris of Westerville, OH.

Cedarville University, located between Dayton and Columbus, Ohio is an accredited, Christ-centered, Baptist institution with an enrollment of 4,193 undergraduate, graduate, and online students in more than 150 areas of study.

Founded in 1887, Cedarville is recognized nationally for its authentic Christian community, rigorous academic programs, strong graduation, and retention rates, accredited professional and health science offerings, and leading student satisfaction ratings. For more information about the University, visit www.cedarville.edu.

News from University of Dayton

Local Residents Named to University of Dayton 2018 Fall Dean’s List

DAYTON, OH (01/28/2019)— The University of Dayton honored the following undergraduates from your area for making the fall 2018 dean’s list for achieving a minimum 3.5 GPA for the semester: Rachel Collinsworth of Westerville; Kelly Conkel of Westerville; Sierra Desiderio of Galena; Nathan English of Westerville; Aaron Eversole of Westerville; Alexandria Foos of Westerville; Abbey Fresco of Westerville; Olivia Frissora of Westerville; Nick Halloy of Westerville; Natalia Iannarino of Westerville; Quin Kane of Westerville; Connor King of Westerville; Andrew Lowis of Westerville; Matthew Martin of Westerville; Tim Martin of Westerville; Kayla Rhea-Bouscher of Westerville; Sean Roberts of Westerville; Ryan Sellars of Westerville; Ragan Tuffey of Galena; Diandra Walker of Westerville; Jenna Weithman of Galena; Grace Yingling of Westerville.

The University of Dayton is a top-tier, national, Catholic, research institution. Founded in 1850 by the Society of Mary (the Marianists), we focus on educating the whole person, connecting learning with leadership and service. Through student clubs, campus recreation, education abroad, research, service-learning and career preparation, students are encouraged to engage the world, developing a critical mind and compassionate heart.

News from Ithaca College

Galena Native Samuel Hillmann Named to Dean’s List at Ithaca College

ITHACA, NY (01/28/2019)— Samuel Hillmann, a Galena resident majoring in Environmental Studies at Ithaca College, was named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2018 semester.

About Ithaca College

Founded in 1892, Ithaca College is a residential college dedicated to building knowledge and confidence through a continuous cycle of theory, practice and performance. Home to some 6,500 students, the college offers more than 100 degree programs in its schools of Business, Communications, Humanities and Sciences, Health Sciences and Human Performance, and Music.

Students, faculty and staff at Ithaca College create an active, inclusive community anchored in a keen desire to make a difference in the local community and the broader world. The college is consistently ranked as one of the nation’s top producers of Fulbright scholars, one of the most LGBTQ+ friendly schools in the country, and one of the top 10 colleges in the Northeast.

News from University of Kentucky College of Arts and Sciences

Cleo Yeager named to the University of Kentucky, College of Arts and Sciences Fall 2018 Dean’s List

LEXINGTON, KY (02/08/2019)— Cleo Yeager of Westerville was named to the Fall 2018 Dean’s List. Cleo is a current sophomore majoring in Biology. This accomplishment is a sign of Cleo’s hard work and commitment to learning.

The University of Kentucky College of Arts and Sciences is pleased to announce that 1,751 undergraduates qualified for the Fall 2018 College of Arts and Sciences Dean’s List. Undergraduate students in the College of Arts and Sciences represent all Kentucky counties, 46 states and 26 countries. The College of Arts and Sciences is very proud of all our students and congratulates the high-achieving students who put in the time and effort to meet the academic requirements to make the Dean’s List.

To be included on the Dean’s List, students must have completed 12 or more credits during a semester for letter grades with at least a 3.60 GPA.

Congratulations Cleo on this prestigious achievement!

Home to 19 academic departments that offer major degrees in 27 disciplines and 36 minors, the College of Arts and Sciences provides education in fundamentals to every undergraduate student at the University of Kentucky and builds foundations for advanced study in every field. Its faculty integrates innovative research with exceptional teaching and outreach, thereby providing paths to understanding the past, solving the problems of today, and imagining the possibilities of tomorrow.

News from Ohio Christian University

Students Named to the Dean’s List at Ohio Christian University College of Adult and Graduate Studies

CIRCLEVILLE, OH (01/15/2019)— Students named to the Dean’s List at Ohio Christian University College of Adult and Graduate Studies for the Fall 2017 Semester: Breana Britton of Westerville (43081); D. Keith Griffith of Westerville (43081); Matthew McKelvey of Sunbury (43074); Michelle Pride of Westerville (43081); Jacqueline Richardson of Westerville (43081); Rachel Shindle of Westerville (43082); Marcus Steele of Westerville (43081).

To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must achieve a semester GPA of 3.5 or better and be enrolled in at least 12 “graded” semester hours.

Ohio Christian University is committed to offering a complete education that develops students intellectually, professionally, and spiritually. OCU offers degree programs for residential undergraduate students, graduate students, and adult and online students.

Additionally, students can participate in OnlinePlus which provides undergraduate classes online with the option of participating in for-credit enrichment experiences on campus or abroad. The Trailblazer Academy allows high school students to complete college classes. All programs are designed to equip students to become leaders in their careers, communities, families, and the world.

News from Ohio Wesleyan University

Ohio Wesleyan Announces Fall Semester Dean’s List

DELAWARE, OH (01/11/2019)— Ohio Wesleyan University is pleased to announce its 2018 fall semester Dean’s List. To qualify for OWU Dean’s List recognition, students must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale in all applicable classes.

Local residents earning a spot on the Dean’s List are: Jp Baughman of Westerville; Ana Borish of Westerville; Kelsey Bowling of Sunbury; Justine Clark of Westerville; Kyle Davis of Sunbury; Jack Funderburg of Westerville; Madeline Henson of Westerville; Paige Hunter of Westerville; Kendall Kidd of Westerville; Collin Kimbrough of Westerville; Logan Kovach of Westerville; Emma Neeper of Sunbury; Harrison Nickels of Westerville; Ankita Patel of Sunbury; David Praul of Sunbury; Tiffany Soisson of Sunbury; Sophia Winegard of Westerville.

Learn more about enrolling at Ohio Wesleyan at www.owu.edu/admission.

Founded in 1842, Ohio Wesleyan University is one of the nation’s premier liberal arts universities. Located in Delaware, Ohio, the private university offers more than 90 undergraduate majors and competes in 25 NCAA Division III varsity sports. Through Ohio Wesleyan’s signature OWU Connection program, students integrate knowledge across disciplines, build a diverse and global perspective, and apply their knowledge in real-world settings. Ohio Wesleyan is featured in the book “Colleges That Change Lives” and included in the U.S. News & World Report and Princeton Review “best colleges” lists. Learn more at www.owu.edu.

News from St. Lawrence University

Erin Lescinsky of Galena Studying Abroad Through St. Lawrence University

CANTON, NY (02/11/2019)— Erin Lescinsky of Galena is participating in a St. Lawrence University off-campus study abroad program during the Spring 2019 semester.

Lescinsky is a member of the Class of 2020 and is majoring in global studies. Lescinsky attended Big Walnut High School. Lescinsky is participating in St. Lawrence University’s Kenya Semester Program.

Nearly three-quarters of St. Lawrence University undergraduates study abroad, with nearly two-thirds of students studying abroad for a semester or longer. According to the 2018 Open Doors Report on International Educational Exchange, St. Lawrence ranked No. 18 in the “Leading Institutions by Duration-Baccalaureate” category.

The Princeton Review ranked St. Lawrence 15th for Most Popular Study Abroad Programs in its Best 381 Colleges: 2017 Edition, while Best Choice Schools named St. Lawrence University one of the top-20 colleges in the nation for study abroad opportunities.

About St. Lawrence University:

Founded in 1856, St. Lawrence University is a private, independent liberal arts institution of about 2,500 students located in Canton, New York. The educational opportunities at St. Lawrence inspire students and prepare them to be critical and creative thinkers, to find a compass for their lives and careers, and to pursue knowledge and understanding for the benefit of themselves, humanity and the planet. Through its focus on active engagement with ideas in and beyond the classroom, a St. Lawrence education leads students to make connections that transform lives and communities, from the local to the global. Visit www.stlawu.edu.

News from Wheaton College

Wheaton College (Ill.) Students Named to Fall 2018 Dean’s List

WHEATON, IL (01/15/2019)— Wheaton College is proud to announce its Dean’s List for the fall 2018 semester. To earn Dean’s List honors at Wheaton, an undergraduate student must carry 12 or more credit hours and achieve a 3.5 grade point average or higher on the 4.0 scale.

The following students in your area were named to Wheaton College’s fall 2018 Dean’s List: Donovan Gleeson of Westerville (43081); Joseph Saperstein of Westerville (43081); Jared Hackworth of Sunbury (43074).

Wheaton College (Wheaton, Ill.) is a coeducational Christian liberal arts college noted for its rigorous academics, integration of faith and learning, and consistent ranking among the top liberal arts colleges in the country. For more information, visit wheaton.edu.

