Big Walnut Girl Scout cookie booths

If you missed out on Girl Scout cookies orders, you’re in luck! Local Big Walnut Girl Scout troops will be hosting cookie booths locally.

You can buy cookies at these Sunbury locations: Ace Hardware, 300 W. Granville St.; Do It Best Hardware, 492 W. Cherry St.; First Commonwealth Bank, 75 S. Miller Dr.; Flying J, 7735 East State Route 37; and Goodwill, 149 State Route 3; and at these Galena locations: The Coffee Vault, 9 W. Columbus St.; and Fracasso’s Pizza, 3699 S. SR 605.

SCHEDULE

February 20: 5-7 p.m. Fracasso’s Pizza

February 23: 9 a.m.-Noon First Commonwealth Bank; 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The Coffee Vault; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Flying J; 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Do It Best Hardware; Noon-2 p.m. Goodwill; Noon-4 p.m. Ace Hardware

February 24: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. The Coffee Vault; 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Flying J; Noon-2 p.m. Ace Hardware, Do It Best Hardware, Goodwill

February 27: 5-7 p.m. Fracasso’s Pizza

March 2: 9 a.m.-Noon First Commonwealth Bank; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Flying J; 11 a.m.-1 p.m., 2-4 p.m. Ace Hardware, Do It Best Hardware; Noon-2 p.m. Goodwill

March 3: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Flying J; Noon-2 p.m. Ace Hardware, Do It Best Hardware, Goodwill

March 6: 5-7 p.m. Fracasso’s Pizza

March 9: 9-11 a.m. The Coffee Vault; 9 a.m.-Noon First Commonwealth Bank

March 10: Noon-2 p.m. Goodwill

March 16: Noon-2 p.m. Flying J

Scouts will also take cookies to local neighborhoods during Walkabout Week March 3-10.

Cookies offered this year include:

• THIN MINTS: thin and minty vegan cookie with a chocolate coating;

• SAMOAS: chewy and rich, crisp cookies with coconut, caramel, and chocolate;

• TAGALONGS: peanut butter patties with a chocolate coating;

• TREFOILS: traditional shortbread cookies;

• DO-SI-DOS: oatmeal sandwich cookies with peanut butter filling;

• SAVANNAH SMILES: crispy, zesty, lemon cookies;

• TOFFEE TASTIC: buttery gluten free cookies with sweet, crunchy toffee bits; and,

• New GIRL SCOUTS S’MORES: a graham sandwich cookie with creamy chocolate and marshmallow filling.

Most cookies are $4/box with Toffee Tastics and S’mores at $5/box. They contain no trans fats, high fructose corn syrup, artificial flavors or colors, or partially hydrogenated oils. Thin Mints are vegan and Toffee Tastics are gluten free.

You can learn more about the cookies, nutritional facts, and recipes to make with Girl Scout cookies at http://littlebrowniebakers.com/cookies/

Information for this story was provided by the Big Walnut Service Unit of the Girl Scouts of Ohio’s Heartland Council.

