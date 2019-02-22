Delaware County EMS Accepting Citizens Academy Registrations Now

DELAWARE, Ohio —The Delaware County Emergency Medical Services department recently announced the return of its Citizens Academy. This free weekly course provides Delaware County residents with a hands-on and up-close education about emergency services in the county.

Beginning March 14 and continuing for 10 weeks, Citizens Academy participants will attend an evening class every Thursday from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. and during two Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Classes will take place at EMS headquarters, located at 10 Court St. in downtown Delaware, and occasionally at EMS stations in the county.

Each session will expose Academy participants to a different facet of life-saving services in the County, including the Emergency Medical Services department, the Delaware County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management and the County’s 9-1-1 Center. Participants will become certified to administer First Aid, Cardio-Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) and Bleeding Control (B-CON).

A key feature of the Delaware County EMS Citizens Academy is “Simulation Day,” when Academy participants join with first responders for an emergency-response drill. This format for this year’s drill will be announced later.

Participants must be 18 years or older and have to pre-register by contacting Lt. Travis Ries, who can be reached via email at tries@co.delaware.oh.usor by leaving a phone message at 740-833-2194. A total of 12 participants can be accommodated.

For more information about Delaware County EMS, please visit their website at: http://www.delcoems.org/.

Information for this story was provided by Delaware County.

