Local students explore Atlanta

Three members of the Big Walnut – DACC FFA Chapter had the opportunity to explore Atlanta, Georgia as part of the International Production & Processing Expo (IPPE). The event was held at the Georgia World Congress Center from February 12-14 and all travel expenses were paid by the US Poultry Foundation.

Faye Dean, Lex Marvin, and Alex Parsio placed first in the Ohio Food Science & Technology CDE and National FFA Food Science & Technology CDE with their teammate, Ben Kessler, in order to earn the opportunity to attend this expo. IPPE is the largest gathering of its kind, bringing together nearly 40,000 industry professionals to network and learn more about issues facing the production and processing of poultry and meat products.

While in Atlanta, students attended a Welcome Reception at the Georgia Aquarium, explored the 600,000 square feet of exhibit space with 1,415 vendors, and attended educational workshops with some of the largest companies in the poultry industry. As a national winning team, students were also invited to attend the annual US Poultry Foundation Executive Luncheon. At this event, students hosted tables and interacted with US Poultry Foundation donors, including company CEOs and college deans. Students also toured the World of Coca-Cola during the trip.

FFA Earns Back-to-Back State Championships

Students in the Big Walnut – DACC Agricultural Education program competed in the State Agricultural Communications Career Development Event (CDE) on February 16, 2019. The event was sponsored by the Ohio FFA Foundation and was hosted in the Agricultural Engineering Building at The Ohio State University. The team placed tenth in the state finals. For this event, students created a media plan to community service initiatives in their local community. The team presented their plan to a panel of judges and responded to their questions about their strategies to execute and promote the event. Individually, students also completed a communications quiz testing their knowledge on the Associated Press Style Guide and completed an editing exercise using accepted marks and style requirements. Students also took part in a live press conference to gain information about the water crisis in Lake Erie and completed an individual practicum in journalistic, opinion writing, or web design. Chris Dible led the team, individually placing 2nd in the state. Other team members included Faye Dean, Catelyn Vanhoose, and Madi Withrow. The team was coached by Ms. Brittani Baldner-Hill.

The Big Walnut – DACC FFA is a chapter of the National FFA Organization, formerly known as the Future Farmers of America. The chapter is one of 8,568 chapters and 653,359 members throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. The program is open to students in agricultural science classes at Big Walnut High School and is funded through cooperation with the Delaware Area Career Center.

Special to The Sunbury News

Information for these stories were provided by Big Walnut – DACC Agricultural Science Education.

