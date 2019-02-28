OWU a “Best Value College”

Princeton Review Lists Ohio Wesleyan Among Schools with ‘Exceptional ROI for Your Tuition Investment’

DELAWARE, Ohio – Ohio Wesleyan University is among only 200 schools nationwide recommended by The Princeton Review® for college-shopping students who seek “affordable, academically outstanding colleges that stand out for their success at guiding students to rewarding careers.”

The accolade comes in The Princeton Review’s newest guidebook, “The Best Value Colleges: 200 Schools with Exceptional ROI for Your Tuition Investment” released Jan. 29.

“We salute them for their stellar academics and generous aid awards to students based on need and/or merit,” Robert Franek, the book’s lead author and The Princeton Review’s editor-in-chief, said of the schools included in the publication. “They also provide their undergrads with career services from day one plus strong networks of alumni connections.”

According to The Princeton Review, colleges and universities were selected as providing “exceptional ROI” based on administrator surveys at more than 650 colleges in 2017-18 covering academics, cost, financial aid, career services, graduation rates, student debt, and alumni support.

The company also factored in data from student surveys and from PayScale.com surveys regarding alumni starting and mid-career salaries and job satisfaction. “In all, The Princeton Review staff crunched more than 40+ data points to select the 200 schools for the book,” the company stated, noting that statistically only 7 percent of the nation’s four-year colleges were selected for inclusion in the book.

In addition to being listed in “Best Value Colleges,” Ohio Wesleyan also is included in The Princeton Review guidebook “The Best 384 Colleges: 2019 Edition,” released in August. The guidebook includes Ohio Wesleyan as one of the nation’s “Best” and “Best Midwestern” colleges. Learn more about The Princeton Review, its new “Best Value Colleges” book, and its methodology at www.princetonreview.com.

Learn more about Ohio Wesleyan, including academic, enrollment, and financial aid opportunities at www.owu.edu/admission.

About The Princeton Review

The Princeton Review is a leading tutoring, test prep, and college admission services company. Every year, it helps millions of college- and graduate school-bound students achieve their goals through online and in person courses delivered by more than 4,000 teachers and tutors, online resources, and by more than 150 print and digital books published by Penguin Random House. Headquartered in New York City, The Princeton Review is not affiliated with Princeton University. For more information, visit www.PrincetonReview.com.

About Ohio Wesleyan University

Founded in 1842, Ohio Wesleyan University is one of the nation’s premier liberal arts universities. Located in Delaware, Ohio, the private university offers more than 90 undergraduate majors and competes in 25 NCAA Division III varsity sports. Through Ohio Wesleyan’s signature OWU Connection program, students integrate knowledge across disciplines, build a diverse and global perspective, and apply their knowledge in real-world settings. Ohio Wesleyan is featured in the book “Colleges That Change Lives” and included in the U.S. News & World Report and Princeton Review “best colleges” lists. Learn more at www.owu.edu.

News from Miami University

Students Receive Degrees at Miami Fall Commencement

OXFORD, OH (02/04/2019)— Miami University awarded degrees to the following local students during fall commencement exercises Friday, December 14, 2018, at Millett Hall: Jonathan Bechtol of Galena (43021); Cassidy Marino of Galena (43021); Salome Beyene of Westerville (43081); Chase Connor of Westerville (43081); Tyler Whitney of Westerville (43081); Morgan Beck of Westerville (43082); Martha Cody of Westerville (43082); Todd Tracy of Westerville (43081).

Students Make the President’s List at Miami

OXFORD (02/05/2019)— Miami University students who are ranked in the top three percent of undergraduate students within each division for first semester 2018-19 have been named to the president’s list recognizing academic excellence: MacKenzie Vance of Galena (43021); Garrett Reed of Galena (43021); Grace Roby of Galena (43021); Madelyn Harvey of Sunbury (43074); Colin White of Sunbury (43074); Abby Marshall of Sunbury (43074); Matthew Mac Manus of Westerville (43081); Joshua Brown of Westerville (43081); Ryan Burghart of Westerville (43081); Abbie Kotik of Westerville (43081); Deryn Murphy of Westerville (43081); Emma Wiersma of Westerville (43081); Will Cotter of Westerville (43082); Kathleen Cavanagh of Westerville (43082); Kriston Kapan of Westerville (43082); Allison South of Westerville (43082); Kevin Hart of Westerville (43082); Steven Ruane of Westerville (43082); Melaney Peters of Westerville (43082); Hannah Worley of Westerville (43082).

Students Make the Dean’s List at Miami

OXFORD, OH (02/05/2019)— Miami University students who are ranked in the top twenty percent of undergraduate students within each division for first semester 2018-19 have been named to the dean’s list recognizing academic excellence: Tyler Chinsky of Galena (43021); Olivia Fryman of Galena (43021); Micah Hastings of Galena (43021); Connor Kruse of Galena (43021); Kaylyn Cochran of Galena (43021); Samantha Durbin of Galena (43021); Sydney Lawrence of Sunbury (43074); Emily McClary of Westerville (43081); Oliver Miller of Westerville (43081); Paige Quinton of Westerville (43081); Ben Merkey of Westerville (43081); Ava Howell of Westerville (43081); Kylie Blovits of Westerville (43081); Grace Carlos of Westerville (43081); Daniel MacManus of Westerville (43081); Kyla Stone of Westerville (43081); Ben Finfrock of Westerville (43081); Eunice Nsaam of Westerville (43081); Deane Watkins of Westerville (43081); Mallory Kramer of Westerville (43082); Allie Tamulewicz of Westerville (43082); Kevin Vestal of Westerville (43082); Connor Wolfe of Westerville (43082); Jamie Chmielewski of Westerville (43082); Katie Lueckel of Westerville (43082); Corinne McGoldrick of Westerville (43082); Regan Madigan of Westerville (43082); Ashley Sankey of Westerville (43082); Samuel Curia of Westerville (43082); Alex Borowitz of Westerville (43082); Ryan Spahr of Westerville (43082); Emme Delaney of Westerville (43082); Alissa Green of Westerville (43082); Nathan Thatcher of Westerville (43082); Lindsey Brandt of Westerville (43082); Joe Braun of Westerville (43082); Grace Willson of Westerville (43082); Trey Grabinger III of Westerville (43082); Nick Gereg of Westerville (43082); Maddie Weaver of Westerville (43082); McKenna Fry of Westerville (43082).

Nationally recognized as one of the most outstanding undergraduate institutions, Miami University is a public university located in Oxford, Ohio. With a student body of nearly 19,000, Miami effectively combines a wide range of strong academic programs with faculty who love to teach and the personal attention ordinarily found only at much smaller institutions.

News from Youngstown State University

YSU awards diplomas at Fall Commencement

YOUNGSTOWN, OH (02/04/2019)— The following local residents were awarded degrees at Youngstown State University’s Fall Commencement: Cole Leahy of Westerville earned a Bachelor of Science in Applied Science in Criminal Justice; Kathleen Schad of Westerville earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Students named to YSU President’s List

YOUNGSTOWN (02/05/2019)— Youngstown State University students earning a perfect 4.0 grade point average have been named to the President’s List for Fall Semester 2018. To be eligible for the President’s List, honorees must be full-time undergraduate students with a 4.0 GPA for least 12 semester hours of classes. Local students on the list include: Cole Leahy of Westerville, OH, majoring in Criminal Justice; Ashley Walden of Westerville, OH, majoring in Exercise Science; Hannah Shively of Westerville, OH, majoring in Music Education Instrumental.

YSU students named to Dean’s List

YOUNGSTOWN, OH (02/05/2019)— Youngstown State University students have been named to the Dean’s List for Fall Semester 2018. Dean’s List recognition is awarded to full-time undergraduate students who have earned at least a 3.4 average for not less than 12 semester hours of credit in the Fall semester.

Local students on the list include: Cole Leahy of Westerville, OH, Criminal Justice major; Alyssa Pinkston of Galena, OH, Criminal Justice Bachelors major; Ashley Walden of Westerville, OH, Exercise Science major; Hannah Shively of Westerville, OH, Music Education Instrumental major; Kara Raines of Galena, OH, Pre Business Management major; Samantha Chafin of Westerville, OH, Special Education major.

Youngstown State University is a comprehensive urban research university that offers nearly 13,000 students more than 135 undergraduate and graduate programs backed by a strong tradition of teaching, scholarship and public service. As a major educational and economic development resource in the region, YSU is known for its focus on academic research and creative programs that transform its students into successful professionals, scholars and leaders. Located in the heart of the Tech Belt between Cleveland and Pittsburgh, YSU provides opportunities for students to actively participate with accomplished faculty, often in one-on-one settings, on advanced research and creative collaborations. The beautiful 145-acre campus includes high-tech classrooms, state-of-the-art labs and performance facilities, a variety of on-campus housing options and recreational facilities among the best in the nation. For more information, visit www.ysu.edu.

Aerial view of OWU. https://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2019/02/web1_Ohio-Wesleyan-University-aerial-image.jpg Aerial view of OWU.

CAMPUS CONVERSATION

Compiled by Gary Budzak gbudzak@aimmediamidwest.com

Information for this story was provided by the schools.

