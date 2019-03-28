Statewide “Welcome to Medicare” events

COLUMBUS — Governor Mike DeWine and Department of Insurance Director Jillian Froment are pleased to announce a series of in-person statewide events beginning April 4 for Ohioans new to Medicare. These events will be conducted by staff from the Ohio Senior Health Insurance Information Program (OSHIIP) and will educate soon-to-be Medicare eligible Ohioans about their health insurance and prescription drug coverage options.

“This is an opportunity for people to get free help understanding Medicare and the options available to them,” Governor DeWine said. “We encourage Ohioans to take advantage of these events and the other assistance the Department of Insurance provides.”

In 2018, OSHIIP worked with hundreds of thousands of Ohioans during outreach events, one-on-one meetings and over the phone helping consumers save nearly $36 million. Medicare experts from the department will cover topics such as Medicare Part A and B benefits, Part D prescription drug coverage, Medicare Supplement plans, Medicare Advantage plans, financial assistance, and key deadlines. The events run April 4 to June 25. View list of events here.

“The department is proud to offer these informational sessions throughout Ohio,” said Froment. “Selecting a health insurance plan is an important financial decision for those transitioning into Medicare. If you’re approaching 65 and have questions about your options, we strongly suggest attending an event in your area to receive answers and information that will help you make an informed decision.”

OSHIIP will also host “Welcome to Medicare” public webinars viewable via the Department of Insurance website. To view a complete list of webinar dates and in-person events, visit www.insurance.ohio.gov.

Froment https://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2019/03/web1_FromentSM.jpg Froment

Submitted Story

Ohioans who have enrollment questions can also contact the department Monday-Friday from 7:30am-5:00pm at 1-800-686-1578 or call Medicare at 1-800-MEDICARE.

