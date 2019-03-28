New library branch selected

At a recent meeting of the Delaware County District Library (DCDL) Board of Trustees, the Liberty Township Library Building Committee gave its final recommendation for a location of the new Liberty Township Branch Library. The trustees voted to accept the committee’s recommendation of property at the northwest corner of Home and Steitz roads in Liberty Township.

Acceptance of the resolution grants the Board of Trustees the ability to move forward with land procurement and to begin the bid process for architects, design development, and legal counsel of the project. A site study of the land was conducted in early March and returned with no negative findings.

The committee, consisting of Michael Butler, Neil Neidhardt and Holly Quaine, stated that after careful research of the available properties in the desired areas this location will meet the best needs of the community based on current and future population projections.

“The process has been a very positive community effort,” said committee chair Michael Butler.

Selection of the new branch’s location begins a timeline that will include community meetings and input for design and development, which will conclude with groundbreaking within nine-to12 months and the branch opening in 2021.

“We made a promise to the community in our levy campaign last fall, and this is the first step in making that promise a reality,” said Board President Brenda Eldridge.

With the selection of this site, the current Powell Branch Library will remain open and operational during the Liberty Township Branch construction and into the future.

Other business taking place at the meeting included the presentation of a $25,000 donation from the Friends of the Delaware County District Library for the addition of an outdoor shade structure at the Orange Branch Library in the Imagination Garden and to support programming. The building of this space would provide a covered area to be used by the public and library staff for outdoor meetings, reading space, programs and events. Plans call for the structure to be ready in time to be used in this year’s Summer Reading Club.

Additionally, it was announced that the front entrance of the Delaware Main Library will receive an update the week of April 1, causing a slight interruption to the use of the main entrance. Patrons will be redirected to an alternate entrance through the community meeting. Two personnel issues were approved including a staff member’s application for tuition reimbursement and the creation of a new part-time position to maintain facilities.

Trustee attendance at the meeting consisted of the trustee members of the Liberty Township Library Building Committee, Board President Brenda Eldridge, Secretary Ceena Baker, and Trustee Nick McCoy.

https://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2019/03/Liberty-TWP-Zoning-Map-092011.pdf

For more information about the new Liberty Township Branch Library contact Nicole Fowles, Communications Manager, at nfowles@delawarelibrary.org or 740-362-3861.

