Memorial Day ceremonies

A MEMORIAL DAY TO REMEMBER

One of the many illuminated memorials at Westerville’s Field of Heroes. Photo taken after 11 p.m. Sunday, May 27.

https://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2018/06/web1_DSC02805.jpg One of the many illuminated memorials at Westerville’s Field of Heroes. Photo taken after 11 p.m. Sunday, May 27.

Sunbury’s Memorial Day parade started at J.R. Smith Park and went on Cherry Street, with a stop at the Village Hall. Cyclists on motorcycles and bicycles were out in force, while children wearing United States of Awesome t-shirts and people of all ages watched the brief parade.

https://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2018/06/web1_DSC02825.jpg Sunbury’s Memorial Day parade started at J.R. Smith Park and went on Cherry Street, with a stop at the Village Hall. Cyclists on motorcycles and bicycles were out in force, while children wearing United States of Awesome t-shirts and people of all ages watched the brief parade.

The parade featured a BST&G fire engine, a Sunbury Police cruiser, Boy Scouts, veterans, and the Big Walnut High School marching band. In this photo, Taps is played at the cemetery to conclude the ceremonies.

https://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2018/06/web1_DSC02863.jpg The parade featured a BST&G fire engine, a Sunbury Police cruiser, Boy Scouts, veterans, and the Big Walnut High School marching band. In this photo, Taps is played at the cemetery to conclude the ceremonies.

On a day filled with yard sales, garage sales and moving sales, Sunbury had a flea market on the Village Square.