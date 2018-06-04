Columbus-area citizens protest Sinclair Broadcast Group at local TV station—Thursday, 5/3

COLUMBUS, OH—On Thursday, May 3, at 4:45 p.m., Columbus-area citizens held a rally and protest outside WSYX ABC 6—a local TV station owned by Sinclair Broadcast Group. Sinclair is a pro-Trump media company and the largest owner of local television stations in the country. In addition to ABC 6, the company owns WTTE FOX28 and WWHO-TV (Channel 53) in the Columbus area.

Organizers chose World Press Freedom Day for the protest since this day was created to celebrate freedom of the press and defend media against attacks on their independence. In the Trump era, the United States has slipped to 45th out of 180 countries on the World Press Freedom Index compiled by Reporters Without Borders (RSF).

Recently Sinclair has been requiring its anchors to read scripts on the air expressing concern about “fake news.” Protesters are opposed to this mandated script reading and other attempts by Sinclair to restrict freedom of the press.

The rally/protest is hosted by Indivisible: Ohio District 12, Indivisible: Ohio District 15, and Indivisible: Ohio District 3.

