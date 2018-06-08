Stories behind the Veterans’ Military Exhibit

“Stories Behind the Exhibit” is the topic for the Big Walnut Area Historical Society meeting at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 12, in the Myers Inn Museum. The program which includes a tour of the exhibit is open and free to the public.

The exhibit of military uniforms and artifacts of local veterans which opened May 25th at the Myers Inn Museum is in honor of longtime Big Walnut Area’s Historical Society Board of Trustee member, the late Bob Cheadle. It was put together by Sue and Bill Comisford.

Bob was a veteran of the United States Army and served at the end of WWII and during the Korean War. During his time in the Army Bob became a Master Parachutist, jumping over 50 times. As a trustee of the BWAHS, Bob especially enjoyed going to area cemeteries with the historical society, Sunbury Halter and Saddle 4-H Club and the American Legion when then honored Veterans by placing holders and American Flags on the graves of our local veterans. Bob wore his uniform, introduced the spirits of his fellow comrades to the group and saluted the ghosts as they marched away.

“We’re pleased to be able to honor Bob because of his dedication to helping preserve our local history and his passion for recognizing our local veterans” said Bill Comisford, President of the BWAHS. “Words can’t express how grateful we are for those veterans and family members that have contributed to this exciting exhibit.”

Artifacts on display include a World War I helmet and letters from a World War II soldier to loved ones back home, dating from 1942 thru 1945. An excerpt from a letter dated May 8, 1945 stated: “Well (V.E.) day is here at last. If we go to the Pacific we might come through the States and get a leave but the chances are that we will probably go directly there from here. If we don’t go there we will probably be stuck here in France or Germany for a year or so.”

In addition to the exhibit, there will be a continuous showing of the life of Civil War General William S. Rosecrans. Civil War memorabilia from Rick Helwig is on display as well as Polly Horn’s collection of Rosecrans’ memorabilia.

The exhibit will be open noon–3 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays; 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Saturdays. Museum will be open 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Wednesday, July 4th. Myers Inn Museum is across from the southwest corner of Sunbury Village Square.

For more information on the museum or the program visit the website at http://BigWalnutHistory.org.

Information for this story was provided by Polly Horn.

