Local College Student News

Alexis Larkin named to Austin Peay State University Spring 2018 Dean’s List

News from Austin Peay State University

CLARKSVILLE, TN (05/16/2018)— Austin Peay State University is proud to recognize Alexis Larkin from Westerville, OH, as one of more than 2,100 students named to the Dean’s List for academic achievement during the Spring 2018 semester.

To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must earn a semester GPA of 3.5 or greater.

News from Baldwin Wallace University

Blake Lewis inducted into academic honor society at Baldwin Wallace University

BEREA, OH (06/11/2018)— Blake Lewis of Westerville (43081) was inducted into the Baldwin Wallace University chapter of Gamma Sigma Alpha (GSA), National Greek Academic Honor Society, in the spring 2018 semester. Lewis, a graduate of Westerville North High School majoring in public health, shared the honor with 10 other students. Society membership is extended to juniors and seniors who are members of a Greek-letter social organization and have at least a 3.5 cumulative GPA.

GSA is a premier organization committed to the academic success of its members and alignment with the academic missions of its host institutions. Headquartered in Denver, the society has over 215 chapters in the United States and Canada.

Baldwin Wallace University, founded in 1845, was one of the first colleges to admit students without regard to race or gender. An independent, coeducational university of 4,000 students, BW offers coursework in the liberal arts tradition in more than 80 academic areas. Located in Berea, 12 miles from downtown Cleveland, BW offers students the cultural, educational and business advantages of a major metropolitan area.

Pamela Gabriel, a Westerville, OH Native, Travels for Maymester, Summer Study Abroad with Belmont University

News from Belmont University

NASHVILLE, TN (05/18/2018)— As the Spring semester ended and final exams came to a close, students across campus began packing up for the summer. For 700 Belmont students, including Westerville, OH (43082) native Pamela Gabriel, preparations to pack looked a bit different as they prepared to participate in one of 43 faculty-led Maymester and Summer Study Abroad experiences across the world.

Traveling all across the globe to Argentina, Belfast, London, Israel, Jordan, Greece, Cambodia, Poland, Austria, Costa Rica, Florence, Rome, Portugal, Ireland, Scotland, Korea, South Africa, Germany, Haiti, India, Tanzania, Hawaii and more, these 43 programs provide students with the opportunity to expand the classroom beyond the traditional experience. Students are able to visit places they’ve never been, see historical sites and spend time experiencing new cultures.

Thanks to the Office of Study Abroad and the dedication of more than 100 Belmont faculty who lead these programs, the catalog of study abroad programs offered to students continues to grow. This summer, new programs include studying acting and its origins in Belfast and London, examining the history and psychology of sport in Scotland, learning about conflict transformation and social justice at the George J. Mitchell Institute for Global Peace, Security and Justice at Queen’s University Belfast, Northern Ireland, understanding service learning through live sound in South Africa and Zambia, evaluating the role of song in the spread of the Gospel in Uganda and Zimbawe, actively participating in adventure tourism in Australia and studying the role of music in society through the eyes of this year’s Bonnaroo line-up, among many others.

According to Thandi Dinani, director of Study Abroad, “Belmont’s study abroad programs continue to provide culturally enriching programs that enhance a student’s academic experience. Classrooms come to life as faculty take students to visit places where history took place. Whether visiting Nelson Mandela’s prison cell in South Africa, walking streets where Jesus walked in Israel or studying chemistry while taking a cooking class in Italy, students see how countries, concepts and cultures have shaped history and impact their world.”

Throughout their time away, students and faculty will document their travels on social media. Follow #BelmontAbroad to see their frequent updates.

About Belmont University

Ranked No. 5 in the Regional Universities South category and named as a “Most Innovative” university by U.S. News & World Report, Belmont University is celebrating its 125th anniversary in academic year 2015-16. Founded in 1890, the University consists of more than 7,400 students who come from every state and more than 25 countries. Committed to being a leader among teaching universities, Belmont brings together the best of liberal arts and professional education in a Christian community of learning and service. The University’s purpose is to help students explore their passions and develop their talents to meet the world’s needs. With more than 80 areas of undergraduate study, 22 master’s programs and five doctoral degrees, there is no limit to the ways Belmont University can expand an individual’s horizon. For more information, visit www.belmont.edu.

News from Cedarville University

Local Students Named to Dean’s List at Cedarville University

CEDARVILLE, OH (05/30/2018)— The following local students achieved the Dean’s List for the 2018 spring semester at Cedarville University:

Seth Pierce of Westerville, OH

Joshua Smith of Westerville, OH

Students maintained a 3.5 GPA while taking at least 12 credit hours from Cedarville University.

Local Students Graduate from Cedarville University on May 5

CEDARVILLE, OH (05/08/2018)— Cedarville University Hosts 122nd Annual Commencement

Haley Foster of Westerville, OH, graduated May 5 from Cedarville University with a degree in History.

Seth Pierce of Westerville, OH, graduated May 5 from Cedarville University with a degree in Industrial & Innov Design.

Regina Preston of Westerville, OH, graduated May 5 from Cedarville University with a degree in Master of Science in Nursing.

Joshua Smith of Westerville, OH, graduated May 5 from Cedarville University with a degree in Mech Engineering.

Charles Stover of Westerville, OH, graduated May 5 from Cedarville University with a degree in Biblical Studies.

Incoming Cedarville University Student Receives President’s Society Fellows Scholarship

CEDARVILLE, OH (05/08/2018)— Incoming Cedarville University Student Receives President’s Society Fellows Scholarship

Joshua Peeler of Westerville, OH, receives President’s Society Fellows Scholarship from Cedarville University. In order to be eligible for this scholarship, Peeler had to achieve a 34+ on the ACT or a 1520+ on the SAT, graduate high school with a cumulative GPA of 4.0, and complete an interview process at Cedarville University. Peeler will be attending Cedarville University fall 2018 as a freshman.

Jonathan Stanhope of Westerville, OH, receives President’s Society Fellows Scholarship from Cedarville University. In order to be eligible for this scholarship, Stanhope had to achieve a 34+ on the ACT or a 1520+ on the SAT, graduate high school with a cumulative GPA of 4.0, and complete an interview process at Cedarville University. Stanhope will be attending Cedarville University fall 2018 as a freshman.

Cedarville University, located between Dayton and Columbus, Ohio is an accredited, Christ-centered, Baptist institution with an enrollment of 3,963 undergraduate, graduate, and online students in more than 150 areas of study.

Founded in 1887, Cedarville is recognized nationally for its authentic Christian community, rigorous academic programs, strong graduation and retention rates, accredited professional and health science offerings, and leading student satisfaction ratings. For more information about the University, visit www.cedarville.edu.

News from Clemson University

Lauren Elizabeth Jones of Westerville graduates from Clemson University

CLEMSON, SC (05/24/2018)— Lauren Elizabeth Jones of Westerville graduated from Clemson University with a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering .

Jones was among nearly 3,700 students who received degrees at ceremonies May 10 and 11, 2018, in Littlejohn Coliseum.

Madison Magnus named to Dean’s List at Coastal Carolina University

News from Coastal Carolina University

CONWAY, SC (06/05/2018)— More than 2,000 Coastal Carolina University students were named to the Dean’s List for the Spring 2018 semester. Students who make the Dean’s List have achieved a 3.5 GPA or higher during the semester. CCU has a student population of 10,600.

Among those named to the Dean’s List:

Madison Magnus, a Psychology major from Westerville, OH, 43081.

Coastal Carolina University is a dynamic, public comprehensive liberal arts institution located in Conway, just minutes from the resort area of Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Coastal Carolina University offers baccalaureate degrees in 74 major fields of study. Among CCU’s 21 graduate-level programs are 18 master’s degrees, two educational specialist degrees, and the Ph.D. in marine science: coastal and marine systems science. The most popular undergraduate majors are marine science, management, exercise and sport science, communication and psychology. CCU boasts a growing array of internship, research and international opportunities for students, as well as numerous online programs through Coastal Online.

More than 10,600 students from across the country and around the world interact with a world-class faculty, and enjoy a nationally competitive NCAA I athletic program, an inspiring cultural calendar, and a tradition of community interaction that is fueled by more than 160 student clubs and organizations.

Coastal Carolina University was founded in 1954 as Coastal Carolina Junior College and became an independent state university in 1993.

For more information, visit coastal.edu.

Amanda Phillips Named to Dean’s List

News from University of the Cumberlands

WILLIAMSBURG, KY (05/08/2018)— In recognition of academic performance, the Office of the Vice President for Academic Affairs at University of the Cumberlands (UC) has announced the students named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2018 semester.

Amanda Phillips of Westerville (43081) has been named to the Spring 2018 Dean’s List at UC.

Located in Williamsburg, Kentucky, University of the Cumberlands is an institution of regional distinction offering quality undergraduate, graduate, doctoral, and online degree programs. Learn more at ucumberlands.edu.

News from DePauw University

Sarah Ramsey Named to 2018 Spring Semester Dean’s List at DePauw University

GREENCASTLE, IN (05/31/2018)— DePauw University congratulates Sarah Ramsey, from Westerville, OH., on being named to the Spring 2018 Dean’s List. The Dean’s List recognizes students who achieve a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale.

Founded in 1837, DePauw University is a top-ranked, 100% residential, private liberal arts university in Greencastle, Ind. Through its College of Liberal Arts and School of Music, DePauw provides highly personalized education in small classes, with 95% of its graduates employed or in graduate school within six months of graduation. DePauw is ranked 4th for study abroad, and 80% of students receive academic credit for off-campus study, including internships, independent projects and service work. The university is ranked in the top 20 for both graduate salaries and internship opportunities among private institutions, 8th for Fulbright Scholars, 8th for producing top business executives, 8th for graduate salaries, and 2nd for Teach For America employees. Our graduates have a 90% acceptance rate for medical school and an 80% acceptance rate for law school, both well above the national average.

News from University of Findlay

UF Students Participate in 2018 Juried Student Art and Design Exhibition

FINDLAY, OH (05/14/2018)— Students at the University of Findlay recently participated in the 2018 Juried Student Art and Design Exhibition. Any UF student was eligible to enter artwork for consideration. Categories included painting, drawing and mixed media, printmaking, ceramics, sculpture, design, digital photography, film photography and visual communication.

Local students include:

Hayley Apple of Westerville, 43082, showcased her creativity in ceramics.

Valerie Silvestri of Westerville, 43082, was awarded honorable mention for her digital photography entry “Portal.”

Located in Findlay, Ohio, the University of Findlay is known not only for science, health professions, animal science and equestrian studies programs, but also for cultivating the next generation of business leaders, educators and innovative thinkers through a dedication to experiential learning, both in and outside of the classroom. Established in 1882 through a joint partnership between the Churches of God, General Counsel and the City of Findlay, the University of Findlay has nearly 60 majors leading to baccalaureate degrees and offers 11 master’s degrees, and four doctoral degrees. More than 3,800 students are enrolled at Findlay, and the University is nationally recognized by U.S. News and World Report and the Princeton Review.

JMU announces spring 2018 dean’s list

News from James Madison University

HARRISONBURG, VA (06/07/2018)— James Madison University is pleased to announce the following students made the dean’s list for the spring 2018 semester. Students who earn dean’s list honors must carry at least 12 graded credit hours and earn a GPA of between 3.5 and 3.899.

Westerville, OH resident, Mairin Lynn Duffy, has been named to the dean’s list at James Madison University for the spring 2018 semester. Duffy is majoring in Media Arts and Design.

Westerville, OH resident, Lynsey Marie Meeks, has been named to the dean’s list at James Madison University for the spring 2018 semester. Meeks is majoring in Kinesiology.

James Madison University offers each student a future of significance — not an education of mere prestige, but an extraordinary education of exceptional scholarship, inventive thinking, unparalleled attention to the world community, a university-wide enthusiasm for teaching, and a commitment to student success.

News from John Carroll University

John Carroll University announces “Class of 2018” graduates

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, OH (05/31/2018)— John Carroll University is pleased to announce the following bachelor’s degree recipients awarded diplomas during the Sunday, May 20, 2018 commencement ceremony.

The new JCU graduates listed below are from the local region. (Their majors appear next to their names and hometowns.)

Kathryn Hoepfner of Westerville (43081): Psychological Science

Klaire Mathews of Westerville (43082): Theology & Religious Studies

Jessica Swisher of Westerville (43082): Accountancy

Nicholas Travis of Westerville (43081): Management

John Carroll University recognizes scholar athletes for 2017-18 academic year

(06/07/2018)— The John Carroll University Department of Athletics recognizes the exceptional academic achievements of student-athletes representing 23 varsity sports each year.

In the 2017-18 academic year, 239 student-athletes achieved a cumulative grade point average of 3.25 or greater.

Local students recognized are listed below:

Derek Rymers of Westerville (43082): Men’s Swimming

Jessica Swisher of Westerville (43082): Women’s Track and Field

Olivia Talamo of Westerville (43082): Women’s Swimming

John Carroll University, founded in 1886 as Saint Ignatius College, is located in University Heights, Ohio, in suburban Cleveland. Its Jesuit Catholic mission inspires individuals to excel in learning, leadership, and service in the region and the world. John Carroll University is recognized nationally for an exceptional four-year graduation rate, teaching excellence, and a commitment to living a faith that does justice as central to its mission. John Carroll is one of 28 Jesuit colleges and universities in the United States.

News from Lake Erie College

Erron James Named to Spring 2018 Dean’s List at Lake Erie College

PAINESVILLE, OH (06/05/2018)— Lake Erie College’s Erron James of Westerville, OH has been named to the Spring 2018 Dean’s List.

Any degree-seeking student who has earned at least nine semester hours of credits at the college during a single academic term and achieved a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher in a given semester is recognized as a Dean’s List student for that semester.

Lake Erie College, founded in 1856, provides an excellent, inclusive, and highly personalized education grounded in the liberal arts tradition. Guided by hope and care, our students are empowered to lead lives of personal significance and professional success as global citizens. We offer 35 undergraduate majors and master’s programs in business administration, education and physician assistant studies. Our students compete in 17 NCAA Division II varsity sports and on three intercollegiate equestrian teams.

News from Miami University

Hilary Hirtle accepted into master’s degree program through Miami University’s Project Dragonfly

OXFORD, OH (06/05/2018)— Westerville, Ohio (43081), resident Hilary Hirtle was recently accepted into the Advanced Inquiry Program (AIP) and will be taking classes toward a Master of Arts degree in Biology from Miami University through Project Dragonfly.

As a first-year AIP student, Hirtle will complete web-based courses from Miami University with face-to-face experiential learning and field study through Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden.

Hirtle works as a faculty affairs coordinator at OSU Department of Family Medicine.

Miami University’s Project Dragonfly reaches millions of people each year through inquiry-driven learning media, public exhibits and graduate programs worldwide. Project Dragonfly is based in the department of biology at Miami University, a state university in Oxford, Ohio. Miami was established in 1809 and is listed as one of the eight original Public Ivies.

More information about the AIP is located at http://aip.miamioh.edu/.

Like Project Dragonfly on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/PrjDragonfly.

Cameron Fry of Westerville, OH Graduates from Nazareth College

ROCHESTER, NY (05/17/2018)— Cameron Fry, of Westerville, OH, received an undergraduate degree during the College’s 91st Commencement Exercises held on Sunday, May 13, 2018.

Fry graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Business Management with a minor in Information Systems.

Nazareth College’s academic strengths cross an unusually broad spectrum of 60 majors, including education, health and human services, management, the fine arts, music, theater, math and science, foreign languages, and the liberal arts. The coeducational, religiously independent, classic campus in a charming suburb of Rochester, N.Y. challenges and supports 2,000 undergrads and 800 graduate students. Nazareth is recognized nationally for its Fulbright global student scholars and commitment to civic engagement. Rigorous programs, an uncommon core, experiential learning, career skills, and a global focus prepare graduates for not just one job, but for their life’s work.

Nazareth College’s academic strengths cross an unusually broad spectrum of 60 majors, including education, health and human services, management, the fine arts, music, theater, math and science, foreign languages, and the liberal arts. The coeducational, religiously independent, classic campus in a charming suburb of Rochester, N.Y. challenges and supports 2,000 undergrads and 800 graduate students. Nazareth is recognized nationally for its Fulbright global student scholars and commitment to civic engagement. Rigorous programs, an uncommon core, experiential learning, career skills, and a global focus prepare graduates for not just one job, but for their life’s work.

News from University of New Hampshire

Morgan Bassett-Smith of Westerville Graduates From the University of New Hampshire

DURHAM, NH (06/05/2018)— Morgan Bassett-Smith of Westerville graduated from the University of New Hampshire in May 2018. He/she earned a BA degree in Communication.

Students who received the honor Summa Cum Laude graduated with a GPA of 3.85-4.0: Students who received the honor of Magna Cum Laude graduated with a GPA of 3.65-3.84; and students who received the honor of Cum Laude graduated with a GPA of 3.50-3.64.

Students are only graduated after the Registrar’s Office has certified that all degree requirements have been successfully completed. Participating in the commencement ceremony is the act of honoring and celebrating academic achievement.

The University of New Hampshire, founded in 1866, is a world-class public research university with the feel of a New England liberal arts college. A land, sea, and space-grant university, UNH is the state’s flagship public institution, enrolling 13,000 undergraduate and 2,500 graduate students.

News from Northeast Ohio Medical University

Westerville’s Stephanie Wonnell Receives Degree From Northeast Ohio Medical University College of Pharmacy

ROOTSTOWN, OH (05/31/2018)— On May 19, 2018, Northeast Ohio Medical University conferred 221 degrees upon Ohio’s newest physicians, pharmacists and other health professionals health-system pharmacy administration, integrated pharmaceutical medicine and public health. The 2018 Commencement, held at E.J. Thomas Performing Arts Center in Akron, was the University’s 38th, and its mission remained intact as the theme of “humanities in health care” resonated with every speech.

Among the graduates was Stephanie Wonnell of Westerville, who earned a Doctor of Pharmacy from NEOMED’s College of Pharmacy.

NEOMED’s Class of 2018 comprises 144 College of Medicine graduates who will move on to residencies in some of the best hospitals in the nation; 71 College of Pharmacy graduates most will go directly into practice but 24 of them have chosen to be pharmacists in residencies first; and six other health professionals whose graduate studies will help them advance drug development, health-system management, and public health.

About NEOMED

For more than 40 years, Northeast Ohio Medical University (NEOMED) has worked in collaboration with its educational, clinical and research partners to successfully train health professionals and medical researchers who serve and impact the region and beyond. The University trains students in a team-based, interprofessional environment and offers doctor of medicine (M.D.) and doctor of pharmacy (Pharm.D.) degrees, in addition to master’s and doctoral degrees and research opportunities in other medical areas. www.neomed.edu.

News from Ohio Christian University

Local students Graduate from Ohio Christian University

CIRCLEVILLE, OH (05/29/2018)— Local students graduate from Ohio Christian University.

William Baker of Westerville (43081) graduated from Ohio Christian University with a(an) Associate of Arts in Business Management.

Ylonda Hargrow of Westerville (43081) graduated from Ohio Christian University with a(an) Master of Business Administration in Accounting.

Donald Kantner of Westerville (43081) graduated from Ohio Christian University with a(an) Master of Business Administration in .

Shavone Montgomery of Westerville (43081) graduated from Ohio Christian University with a(an) Bachelor of Arts in Human Services.

Derek Robinson of Westerville (43081) graduated Summa Cum Laude from Ohio Christian University with a(an) Bachelor of Arts in Business Management.

Ohio Christian University is committed to offering a complete education that develops students intellectually, professionally, and spiritually. OCU offers degree programs for residential undergraduate students, graduate students, and adult and online students.

Additionally, students can participate in OnlinePlus which provides undergraduate classes online with the option of participating in for-credit enrichment experiences on campus or abroad. The Trailblazer Academy allows high school students to complete college classes. All programs are designed to equip students to become leaders in their careers, communities, families, and the world.

News from Ohio Wesleyan University

Daniela Black of Westerville, OH, Earns Theory-to-Practice Grant from Ohio Wesleyan University

DELAWARE, OH (05/25/2018)— Daniela Black of Westerville, OH, has been awarded a spring 2018 Theory-to-Practice Grant from Ohio Wesleyan University. The grants support research, internship, service, and cultural-immersion opportunities throughout the world.

The grant awarded to Black supports a project titled “Calabash: Exploring Jamaica’s Literary and Cultural Landscape.” Black will travel to the Caribbean island nation for a week in May and June to attend the Calabash Literary Festival and explore the intersection of literary production, reception, and distribution on its economic structure. Black will work with Aliyah Owens of Columbus and Nancy Comorau, OWU associate professor of English. Among those they will meet is Simon Brown, OWU Class of 2008, a writer and entrepreneur from Jamaica performing at Calabash.

Since fall 2009, more than 900 Ohio Wesleyan students, faculty, and staff have used university-funded Theory-to-Practice grants to complete projects in 61 countries.

Cara Harris, Class of 2018, used a 2017 Theory-to-Practice Grant (TPG) to spend a month in Montevideo, Uruguay, shadowing physicians working in neurosurgery, internal medicine, anesthesiology, and general surgery.

“Professionally, this TPG experience made me realize that I want to be a surgeon,” said Harris, a double-major in neuroscience and psychology from Chicago, Illinois. “Overall, this project was a success. It was the real-world exposure I needed to show me that my future in the medical field is a real one.”

Ohio Wesleyan’s Theory-to-Practice Grant program is competitive, with submissions evaluated by an advisory board of professors, staff, and students. A total of $122,000 was awarded in two rounds to this spring to support 17 projects.

When the grant recipients return to campus, they prepare reports and presentations based on their objectives and experiences, helping them to solidify and share their knowledge.

The Theory-to-Practice Grant Program is part of The OWU Connection, Ohio Wesleyan’s signature experience designed to help students “think big” (understand issues from multiple academic disciplines), “go global” (gain international perspective), and “get real” (translate classroom knowledge into real-world experience).

The OWU Connection includes Theory-to-Practice Grants as well as Travel-Learning Courses, internships, and more. Learn more about The OWU Connection at www.owu.edu/owuconnection.

Founded in 1842, Ohio Wesleyan University is one of the nation’s premier liberal arts universities. Located in Delaware, Ohio, the private university offers more than 90 undergraduate majors and competes in 23 NCAA Division III varsity sports. Through Ohio Wesleyan’s signature OWU Connection program, students integrate knowledge across disciplines, build a diverse and global perspective, and apply their knowledge in real-world settings. Ohio Wesleyan is featured in the book “Colleges That Change Lives” and included in the U.S. News & World Report and Princeton Review “best colleges” lists. Learn more at www.owu.edu.

News from Saint Francis University

Evan Feltz named to Dean’s List at Saint Francis University

LORETTO, PA (06/11/2018)— Evan Feltz, majoring in Marketing from Westerville, OH, 43082 was named to the Dean’s List at Saint Francis University. Feltz was among the more than 800 students named to the Honors Lists for the Spring 2018 semester.

To be named to the Provost’s or Dean’s Honors Lists students must have full-time status and attain a quality point average of at least 3.8 (Provost’s) or 3.5 (Dean’s) for the given semester.

Saint Francis University (www.francis.edu) in Loretto, PA is the oldest Catholic-Franciscan college in the United States. Its mission is to help students grow into compassionate, successful professionals through a culture of generosity, respect, discovery and joy.

News from Youngstown State University

Trey Walden awarded degree at YSU’s Spring Commencement

YOUNGSTOWN, OH (06/04/2018)— Trey Walden of Westerville, Ohio, was one of nearly 1,300 students awarded undergraduate and advanced degrees and certificates at Youngstown State University’s Spring Commencement recently.

Walden earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Youngstown State University is a comprehensive urban research university that offers nearly 13,000 students more than 135 undergraduate and graduate programs backed by a strong tradition of teaching, scholarship and public service. As a major educational and economic development resource in the region, YSU is known for its focus on academic research and creative programs that transform its students into successful professionals, scholars and leaders. Located in the heart of the Tech Belt between Cleveland and Pittsburgh, YSU provides opportunities for students to actively participate with accomplished faculty, often in one-on-one settings, on advanced research and creative collaborations. The beautiful 145-acre campus includes high-tech classrooms, state-of-the-art labs and performance facilities, a variety of on-campus housing options and recreational facilities among the best in the nation. For more information, visit www.ysu.edu.

Phani Tangellapalli graduates from Campbellsville University

News from Campbellsville University

CAMPBELLSVILLE, KY (05/17/2018)— “Because I cannot add years to my life, I want to add life to my years. If I am not able to do anything about the length of my life, I can do something about its breadth and depth,” Dr. E. Bruce Heilman, 92, chancellor at the University of Richmond in Virginia told Campbellsville University graduates in his commencement address Saturday, May 12.

“The most important day in an institution is commencement. This is one of those days you will always remember. My heart is full of thankfulness and humbled by your accomplishments. We are very proud of you,” Dr. Michael V. Carter, in his 19th year as president, told 700 students, a record, in four ceremonies on May 11 and 12. Also, a record number of 1,013 students graduated during the 2017-18 academic year.

Carter said Campbellsville University has also set a record enrollment of more than 10,000 students, and students graduating from CU have the lowest student debt of any public or private institution in the Commonwealth of Kentucky.

Phani Tangellapalli of Westerville, Ohio, graduated with Master of Science in Information Technology Management.

Celebrating this most important day in the life of the university was Heilman, a 1949 graduate of Campbellsville Junior College who is a long-time serving member of the university’s Board of Trustees. He was celebrating his 70th year anniversary of his graduating from the junior college.

Heilman is also chancellor of the University of Richmond in Virginia and has devoted 66 years of his life to higher education, 22 years of which he served as a college or university president.

He was presented a plaque in recognition for his Distinguished Service and Philanthropy.

Heilman addressed the undergraduates in two ceremonies Saturday, May 12; he presented his grandson, Nicholas Gerhard van der Meer, an associate of science degree in the second ceremony. A granddaughter, Corey Heilman, graduated from CU in 2007.

In the morning ceremony Saturday, Heilman spoke of his advanced age of 92 and being a spokesman for The Greatest Generation. “I likely will be the last one this university will ever have from World War II, and you caught me just in time,” he laughed.

As Katherine Mumaw Nally of Louisville, who is 88, received her bachelor of science degree in liberal arts and science, Heilman rose from his chair and helped her up the stairs to the stage.

Nally was recently recognized by Courier Journal newspaper in Louisville as its Mother of the Year.

Heilman, who has spent his last 20 years doing things that haven’t been done before at his age, has traveled 100,000 miles to all 50 states, working with the Gold Star Families who have lost loved ones in battle. Since graduating in 1949, he has traveled to 145 countries.

“I have done things unusual for my age by using my motorcycle as a means of attracting attention so I may share the message,” he said.

He said he has continued to live a “healthy life, strong physically, alert mentally and feeling worthwhile in the depth of my spirit.”

“I suggest to you, while you are very young, that you will enjoy life just as much if you can live to my age rather than to presume that at some point, beyond 50, life is not worth living,” he told the graduates.

“That is a mistake. Life is great at 92. I am interacting with young people, watching you emerge like the butterfly from the cocoon, strengthening your wings and moving out to experience the world as I have these many years,” he said.

He urged the graduates to “carry with you that which will make a difference in your life.”

He ended his speech, “Making the Most of Yourselves,” with a quote from Ralph Waldo Emerson, who said, “Make the most of yourself because that is all there is of you.”

Heilman said, “And, because the world steps aside to let those pass who know where they are going, let me be the first to get out of your way.”

He received a standing ovation, and many graduates, on their way to receive their diploma, stopped to shake his hand.

At the noon ceremony, he spoke of the life of a university president and all that goes into being one. He said he told an employee once to “do what’s right” in a situation. “That’s a philosophy of the president, which is in the minds and hearts of many people,” he said.

Heilman, as a member of the Marine Corps, served in the South Pacific and Japan during World War II and struggled through the Great Depression.

Heilman has left a legacy at Campbellsville University, in which the president’s home is named the Betty Dobbins Heilman House, in honor of his late wife, who graduated in 1948 from Campbellsville Junior College.

Ground was broken April 24 for the new Betty Dobbins Heilman Wellness Center, and the university hopes to break ground soon on the third building in the E. Bruce Heilman Student Complex. There are two buildings in the complex now – the Winters Dining Hall and the Davenport Student Commons.

Carter, in his charge to the graduates, urged them to love as in the “love” chapter of the Bible in 1 Corinthians. He said, “You might have all of the knowledge in the world, but unless you have love, it is meaningless.” He said we need to bridge the different of cultures and find ways to live together on the planet.

He also urged the graduates to follow leadership, which, he says, is that quality in which a leader takes those around him to a higher level than they thought possible for themselves.

Fellowship, leadership and scholarship are the words on the university’s academic seal.

Four students responded to Carter’s charge. At the first Friday night ceremony, Esther Tsumba, a master of social work graduate from Zimbabwe, said, “Dare to trust God’s plan for your life. Dare to be different from the norm in the world. Dare to be a positive impact and influence to others, and, most of all, dare to embrace who you are and dare to be you.”

David Chewning of Campbellsville, who earned a master in management and leadership, said, “Our minds have been expanded, our souls have been touched and our hearts prepared for service. It is now the responsibility of each one of us to go forth and make a difference in this world.”

In the 9 a.m. Saturday service, Landon Dean Rogers of Harrodsburg, who was named Mr. Campbellsville University and received a bachelor of science in middle grades education 5-9 and social studies, said he wants the graduates to remember three points: 1. Learn from the hard moments in your life; 2. Commit yourself to be a life-long learner, and 3. Be humble and learn from your mistakes and teach others from your mistakes.

Kelli Evans, a bachelor of music graduate in music education, vocal, from Bradfordsville, Ky., said, “Having completed our journey to earn this degree, it is impossible to deny that a small piece of Campbellsville University is coming with us. This piece of CU is now part of our character and will serve as the foundation upon which we pursue all other callings in life.”

Carter and Dr. Donna Hedgepath, provost and vice president for academic affairs, presented the graduates.

Darryl Peavler, a 2003 undergraduate and 2005 graduate student at Campbellsville University, who serves as director of alumni relations, welcomed the students into the Campbellsville University Alumni Association, and told the graduates, “You have achieved one of the greatest milestones in your life thus far.

“Today, you will become part of a tremendous alumni family that reaches around the globe. At 14,000 strong, the Campbellsville University Alumni Association has members in 67 countries and 46 states. We are excited to welcome you and to see where your path leads.”

He urged the graduates to be an ambassadaor for CU, pray for the university and give to insure the next generation of Tigers and future members of the Alumni Association receive a top quality education at a very affordable rate.

Co-valedictorians for May 2018 were Sharon Ann Bach of Raywick, Ky.;

Madison Rae Daulton of Somerset, Ky.; Rebecca Lynn Miller of Louisville, Ky.; Seito

Miyazaki of Japan; Taylor Diane Ohlmann of Louisville, Ky.;

Karey Brooklyn Sellers of Liberty, Ky.; Erin Mattie Steele of Campbellsville;

Dylan Ray Tungate of Loretto, Ky.; and Lacy Marie Walker of Louisville, Ky.

Salutatorian was Joelle Elizabeth Collett of Harrodsburg, Ky.

Henry Lee of Campbellsville, chair of the Campbellsville University Board of Trustees, gave the invocation at all four ceremonies. Dr. Lisa Allen, associate dean of the School of Education, associate professor of education, and chair of the Faculty Forum, gave the benediction on the Friday ceremonies and the 12 p.m. ceremony on Saturday.

Tim Heilman, director of development at CU and son of Dr. E. Bruce Heilman, gave the benediction at the 9 a.m. ceremony on Saturday.

Dr. Tony Cunha, dean of the School of Music and associate professor of music, led in the singing of “Great Is Thy Faithfulness” and “Campbellsville, We Love Thee.”

Dr. Wesley Roberts, professor of music, served as organist, and Dr. Bill Budai, associate dean of the School of Music and associate professor of piano, played piano in the Friday services.

The Campbellsville University Brass Ensemble played the processional and recessional at Saturday’s ceremony.

Campbellsville University is a widely-acclaimed Kentucky-based Christian university with more than 10,000 students offering over 90 programs of study including 20 master’s degrees, six postgraduate areas and seven pre-professional programs. The university has off-campus centers in Kentucky cities Louisville, Harrodsburg, Somerset and Hodgenville with instructional sites in Elizabethtown, Owensboro, Summersville and Liberty, all in Kentucky, and one in Costa Mesa and the Silicon Valley in California, and a full complement of online programs. The website for complete information is campbellsville.edu.

https://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2018/06/web1_1-16.jpg